Boise State Football: Taylen Green Enters Transfer Portal

After an adventurous 2023 season, the Broncos’ redshirt sophomore quarterback might be on his way out of Boise.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

Is a reconciliation in the cards?

College football’s transfer portal officially opened today, and one of the biggest names in the Mountain West announced a likely exit from the conference.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Proverbs 3:5-6 NIV pic.twitter.com/FHR2qpbwli — Taylen Green (@taylengreen17) December 4, 2023

Just two days after leading Boise State to a Mountain West football championship, Broncos quarterback Taylen Green announced an intention to transfer from the program. Though he acknowledged the possibility of a return, the move isn’t altogether a surprising one after an uneven season at the helm of a talented offense.

Green played in 13 games this fall, starting all but one, and completed 57.1% of his 212 pass attempts for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also added 436 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns on the ground, but Green struggled in stretches throughout the year, falling into a rotation with redshirt freshman Maddux Madsen for a time. When Madden suffered an injury in November that shelved him for the rest of the season, it cleared the way for Green to finish the year as the unquestioned QB1.

His last possible game in a Broncos uniform was a memorable one, however, as he completed 12-of-15 passes for 226 yards, ran for 90 yards, and accounted for four touchdowns in Boise State’s 41-20 victory over UNLV on Saturday, earning Offensive MVP honors for the game. In 28 career games, Green has a 59.4% completion rate, 3,794 passing yards, 1,026 rushing yards, and 44 total touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire