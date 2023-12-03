Boise State Football: Broncos To Face UCLA In Gronk LA Bowl

After winning the Mountain West championship, the Broncos head to southern California for a date with the Pac-12’s Bruins to close out 2023.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire

Can the Mountain West make it three in a row?

During its first two years of existence, the Gronk LA Bowl has been good to the Mountain West. The conference’s previous two champions, Utah State and Fresno State, both defeated a Pac-12 opponent and now the Boise State Broncos will get a chance to extend that streak against the UCLA Bruins.

GAME ON 😤🏈 Boise State and UCLA will meet in the 2023 Starco Brands #LABowl Hosted By Gronk at SoFi Stadium! 🗓️ Saturday, December 16@BroncoSportsFB 🆚 @UCLAFootball

🕟 4:30 PM PST

Tickets, Suites and VIP Packages 🎟️ https://t.co/3WaEIiAWRJ#BleedBlue | #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/gOqAalksjI — Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk (@LABowlGame) December 3, 2023

For most of the 2023 season, the Broncos seemed in peril of missing bowl season altogether, posting a 4-5 record in their first nine games with four separate defeats coming by a combined 13 points. The program removed Andy Avalos as head coach in November, elevating defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson to the position on an interim basis, and he helped guide Boise State to four straight wins, including Saturday’s championship game victory over UNLV.

As for UCLA, they’ll get to bowl in their own backyard after finishing 7-5 in a very competitive Pac-12. Chip Kelly’s Bruins climbed as high as #18 in the AP poll in mid-October, but they fell from the rankings and out of title contention in November with three losses in four games to close the regular season. However, the Bruins did beat crosstown rival USC in that stretch, meaning that the Broncos won’t want to take them lightly on their turf.

This year’s LA Bowl is set for Saturday, December 16. It will be broadcast on ABC, kicking off at 4:30 PM PM Pacific/5:30 PM Mountain).

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire