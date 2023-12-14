Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Finalist

The playmaking Broncos running back is among college football’s best of the best from the Lone Star State.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

The Mountain West earns another national nod.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was announced today as one of five finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, given annually to the top college football player who hails from the state of Texas.

The other four finalists for this season’s honor are Texas’s Jonathon Brooks, Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, and Liberty’s Kaidon Salter. Jeanty, who previously starred at Frisco’s Lone Star High School, has played in 11 games this year and currently ranks second among all FBS players with an average of 164.9 all-purpose yards per game. His 1,262 rushing yards are currently 12th in the country, but his 40 receptions rank sixth among FBS running backs while his 561 receiving yards lead the nation at the position. He’s also accounted for 19 total touchdowns, good enough to rank fifth overall.

Interestingly, however, Jeanty is not the first Bronco to have been named a Tyler Rose finalist since Jay Ajayi earned the same distinction back in 2014. The winner will be announced after bowl season on January 10, 2024.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire