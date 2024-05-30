Boise State football announces series with Sun Belt opponent, North End Zone update

The Boise State football team added another nonconference opponent to its 2025 schedule.

The Broncos announced a home-and-home series with Appalachian State on Thursday. The series will begin in 2025 when the Mountaineers come to Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 27. Boise State will travel to Boone, North Carolina, for a matchup at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Sept. 4, 2027.

(Where is Boone, you ask? Well, there’s a reason the school is called Appalachian State. Boone is in northwest North Carolina, almost to Tennessee, in the Blue Ridge Mountains, part of the Appalachian range.)

The two teams have played just once before, with Boise State defeating App State 17-14 in the NCAA Division I-AA quarterfinals on Dec. 3, 1994, in Boise.

The Broncos are 13-0 all-time against current Sun Belt members, with past meetings against App State (1-0), Arkansas State (2-0), Louisiana (2-0), Marshall (2-0), Southern Miss (4-0) and Troy (2-0).

Boise State’s 2025 nonconference schedule also includes a home game against Eastern Washington (Sept. 6) and road games against South Florida (Aug. 30) and Houston (Sept. 20).

BSU opens sales for new premium seating coming in 2026

Fans who wish to secure priority seating in Boise State’s North End Zone project at Albertsons Stadium are encouraged to submit an interest form by July 15.

The $65 million project is entering the final phase of development, with construction expected to begin in early 2025 and a targeted completion date prior to the 2026 football season.

Boise State said the North End Zone renovation will add approximately 1,600 seats and feature 12 field-level suites, 44 loge boxes, 148 ledge seats, and 882 club seats with all-inclusive food and beverage amenities on game days.

The project also includes club and terrace spaces that will be utilized on nongame days, including a training table and nutrition center for all student-athletes. Future phases of the project will include build outs of a new football recruiting lounge and a new visitors locker room.

Additional restrooms, mobile concession kiosks, an open-air sports bar and lounge area, and wider concourses are also planned.

“The response from our market study this past December and the growing waitlist for club seats, loge boxes, and suites was overwhelmingly positive and will now be realized,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said in a news release.