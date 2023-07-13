Boise State Football: Andy Avalos Is MWwire’s 2023 Preseason Head Coach Of The Year

Boise State Football: Andy Avalos Is Mountain West Wire’s 2023 Preseason Head Coach Of The Year

After guiding a remarkable turnaround last fall, the Broncos head coach emerged from the pack as our pick to be the conference’s top leader.

Steady excellence is the standard.

Mountain West Wire’s 2023 preseason honors:

Righting a listing ship can be a very difficult thing to do, but after a disastrous September trip to El Paso left Boise State football on the brink of collapse, that’s exactly what head coach Andy Avalos did and why, with arguably the most talented overall roster in the Mountain West at his disposal, he is our staff’s pick as the conference’s top head coach heading into 2023.

Despite the painful start to 2022, Boise State’s offense went from averaging 4.95 yards per play in its five first games to 6.22 YPP in its last nine contests, managing a quarterback switch while breaking in a revamped rushing attack to turn things around. As for the defense, Avalos’s calling card, the Broncos led the Mountain West in allowing just 4.75 YPP while finishing in the top 20 among all FBS teams in points per drive allowed and available yards percentage allowed.

It comes as no surprise that after guiding the Broncos to a 10-4 record, the expectation of bringing the conference championship back to Boise remains as strong as ever. After two seasons in charge on the blue, Avalos looks like exactly the right person to do just that.

Andy Avalos following the Frisco Bowl pic.twitter.com/5QvkOmiwom — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) December 18, 2022

Also received votes: Blake Anderson, Utah State; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Timmy Chang, Hawaii; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Jay Norvell, Colorado State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State

Previous preseason HCotY honorees: 2022: Jeff Tedford, Fresno State | 2021: Andy Avalos, Boise State | 2020: Craig Bohl, Wyoming | 2019: Bryan Harsin, Boise State; Nick Rolovich, Hawaii

