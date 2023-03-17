Boise State Failed To Upset Northwestern In First-Round NCAA Tournament Matchup

Boise State’s postseason campaign ended with a 75-67 loss to Northwestern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, California.

Following the loss, Boise State dropped to 0-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. This was Boise State’s second consecutive tournament appearance and fourth all-time under head coach Leon Rice. Unfortunately for the Broncos, this loss set a record for the most losses by a program without a win in tournament history.

Northwestern took an early lead in the first half and kept control for a long period. The Wildcats’ largest first half lead was 10 points. With 2:33 left in the opening half, Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. went down with an apparent lower leg injury.

Shaver was helped off the court by medical staff members. He was able to return in the second half for Boise State. Northwestern led by six points, 38-32, at halftime.

Shaver was able to help out the Broncos in the second half. Even with Shavers’ presence, Northwestern maintained control of its lead throughout the second half.

With 7:17 left in the game, Chibuzo Agbo cut Boise State’s deficit to three points, 55-52, with a layup. Northwestern responded with a three-pointer that extended the lead to six points with 6:40 to go.

There was a three-plus minute stretch when the Broncos went scoreless until Shaver sank two free throws at the 2:39 mark. Those free throws pulled Boise State within eight points, 66-58.

Northwestern finished the game with an eight-point win in Sacramento. For the second consecutive season, Boise State’s season ended in the opening round of the tournament.

Boise State ended the 2022-2023 season with a 24-10 record.

