Boise State will face one of college football’s most storied programs next season

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The Boise State football team will face one of college football’s most storied programs next season.

The Broncos will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to face Notre Dame on Oct. 4, 2025, Boise State announced on Tuesday. It will be the first time in program history that the Broncos have faced the Fighting Irish.

The game will replace Boise State’s scheduled trip to Houston in 2025, which is in the process of being rescheduled, according to a spokesperson for Boise State.

Notre Dame will pay Boise State $1.35 million to play its first-ever game in the state of Indiana, according to the game contract. The contract also includes a $1.35 million penalty if either party cancels for any reason other than an act of God, such as a pandemic or natural disaster, the discontinuance of the NCAA in its current form or either team is forced to adjust its schedule because of conference realignment.

The game will feature two of the most successful programs in college football history. Notre Dame’s .730 winning percentage ranks No. 4 all-time in college football history. Boise State ranks No. 6 with a .725 winning percentage.

Notre Dame, an FCS Independent that plays five games a year against ACC teams, has won 11 national championships in its history. The Irish won their most recent title in 1988. Boise State’s streak of 26 consecutive winning seasons is the longest active streak in college football.

Boise State announced a home-and-home series against Appalachian State last week. The Mountaineers are scheduled to come to Albertsons Stadium next season, while the Broncos travel to Boone, North Carolina, in 2027.

The Broncos’ 2025 nonconference schedule also includes a road game at USF and a home game against Eastern Washington.

Boise State’s nonconference schedule this year includes road games at Georgia Southern and Oregon and home game against Portland State, Oregon State and Washington State. The Broncos will play the Beavers and Cougars as part of a scheduling agreement the Mountain West made with the remaining members of the Pac 12.

Boise State’s nonconference opponents

2024

Aug. 31 at Georgia Southern

Sept. 7 at Oregon

Sept. 21 vs. Portland State

Sept. 28 vs. Washington State

Nov. 29 vs. Oregon State

2025

Aug. 30 at USF

Sept. 5 vs. Eastern Washington

Oct. 4 at Notre Dame

Sept. 27 vs. Appalachian State

2026

Sept. 5 at Oregon

Sept. 12 vs Memphis

2027

Sept. 4 at Appalachian State

Sept. 11 vs USF

Sept. 18 at Marshall

2028

Sept. 2 vs Cincinnati

Sept. 16 vs Georgia Southern

2029

Sept. 1 at Cincinnati

Sept. 8 at Washington

2030

Aug. 31 at Memphis

2031

Sept 13 vs Memphis

2032

Sept. 4 at Rice

Sept. 11 vs Washington State

2033

Sept. 10 at Washington State

2035

Sept. 8 vs Rice