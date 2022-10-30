Boise State Cruises To Victory Over Colorado State

Boise State Cruises To Victory Over CSU

Broncos win!!

The Broncos have needed a game where they can come out and showcase what they can do with their talent on offense. They have shown it but have struggled to close out drives in the endzone. With Colorado State coming in with a bad offense and a struggling defense, this was that game.

After an opening 3-and-out, the Bronco offense could move the ball at will. The development of quarterback Taylen Green was on full display in his fourth start of the season, going 24 for 30 with 305 yards and two touchdowns. Green’s comfort level with reading coverages and his ability to keep his eyes downfield when he is pressured has progressed to make him just as dangerous throwing as he has been running.

There is still room for him to continue growing, but he was impressive tonight. The offense also continued to run the ball well, with seven players combining for 209 yards. George Holani started after missing last week’s Air Force game and led the team with 21 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns before being taken out in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Jeanty capped a drive with a 1-yard touchdown while Taylen Green added a touchdown of his own on one of the most agile plays of the season. Finishing with 514 total yards, this was the best offensive output for the Broncos this year.

As great as the offense was, the defense was even better. With Colorado State bringing in a new coach and type of offense, the Rams have had growing pains, and the Broncos made that pain much worse. The most productive quarter for the Rams was 84 total yards in the 2nd quarter with 76 yards on one play, a touchdown pass from Clay Mullen to Justus Ross-Simmons.

Boise State held the Rams to -19 rushing yards through three quarters and finished the night allowing just 170 total yards. Defensive tackle Divine Obichere dominated Colorado State, leading the Broncos in tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss, with 7, 2, and 4.5, respectively. Even in the fourth quarter, when the second team was in, the Rams could not score after recovering a fumble on the Boise State 15-yard line.

Player of The Game:

Quarterback Taylen Green with 305 passing, 13 rushing yards, with three total touchdowns, was the most significant factor in the game. Green, who only put the ball in danger once with a pass into the endzone that was almost intercepted, called a touchdown, and finally called incomplete, finished without turning the ball over for the first time this season.

Final Thoughts:

While it’s apparent Colorado State is not good this year, the Broncos have played other bad teams this year and hadn’t looked this sharp in those games. The progression of Green at quarterback, combined with the rushing attack and defense, makes Boise State a dangerous team to face going forward. Next week’s game against BYU will be a better test of how far they have come.

UP Next:

Boise State will host the BYU Cougars on Saturday, November 5th, at Albertson Stadium. The game will be on FOX/FS1/FS2 at a time to be determined

More Bowl Projections!

Mountain West Bowl Projections After Week 8 Week 7 Mountain West Bowl Projections Week 6 Mountain West Bowl Projections

