Boise State continues to add defensive backs as fifth player joins 2025 recruiting class

The Boise State football team added another defensive back to its 2025 recruiting class over the weekend.

Glendora High (California) cornerback Christopher Solis-Lumar verbally committed while he was on his official visit to campus on Saturday. Three of the first five members of the class will play on the back end of the Broncos’ defense, including safeties Dominik Calhoun and Josiah Alanis.

The class also includes two wide receivers: Quinton Brown, who was the first player to join the class, and AJ Jones, who committed last week.

The emphasis on defensive backs is likely the result of Boise State expecting some turnover at safety and cornerback in the coming years. Safeties Rodney Robinson, Kaonohi Kaniho, Seyi Oladipo, Milo Lopez and Alexander Teubner and cornerbacks Markel Reed, A’Marion McCoy and Tevin Griffey are all nearing the end of their college careers.

Teubner, Reed, McCoy, Oladipo and Lopez will exhaust their eligibility this year. Robinson, Kaniho and Griffey will have the option of returning for another year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA traditionally gives players five years to play four seasons, but the fifth year is conditional on them taking a redshirt year, which is granted if they appear in no more than four games in a season. Players that were on active rosters in 2020 received an additional year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

Solis-Lumar is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback from Glendora, California. He’s a three-star recruit and the No. 194 overall prospect in California, according to 247Sports. He also has scholarship offers from San Diego State, Portland State and Bethune-Cookman.

He posted 66 tackles and three interceptions and was a first-team all-league pick in each of the past two seasons for the Tartans, according to MaxPreps. Solis-Lumar finished his junior season with 42 tackles and one interception. He also played wide receiver and hauled in five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class

WR Quinton Brown, 5-8, 155, Liberty Christian High, Argyle, Texas

S Dominik Calhoun, 6-1, 191, Pittsburg (California) High

S Josiah Alanis, 6-2, 185, Evergreen High, Vancouver, Washington

WR AJ Jones, 6-2, 175, Vista Murrieta High, Murrieta, California

CB Christopher Solis-Lumar, 6-2, 175, Glendora (California) High