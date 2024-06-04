Boise State is coming to Notre Dame in 2025!

Notre Dame’s 2025 football schedule is one game closer to being all set.

Notre Dame announced Tuesday that traditional Group of Five powerhouse Boise State will make their first trip to Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. It will mark the first meeting all-time between Notre Dame and Boise State.

Last year Boise State finished 8-6 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain West conference. Their 2023 season concluded with a loss in the LA Bowl to UCLA. Earlier today Boise State was mentioned here on Fighting Irish Wire as we shared Athlon Sports Top 40 Teams for the 2024 college football season.

Kickoff time and broadcast information wasn’t available yet per Notre Dame’s release, but the meeting will be the 90th different opponent of the current 134 FBS teams that Notre Dame will have played or is scheduled to play.

Boise State successfully made the jump from what was division 1-AA in 1996. In that time the Broncos have won 10 or more games in a season 18 times.

See all of Notre Dame’s future schedules and opponents here!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire