Boise State adds safety to 2025 class. Ballyhooed Bronco linebacker joins FCS program

The third player to join the Boise State football team’s 2025 recruiting class is a three-star safety from Vancouver, Washington.

Evergreen High School’s Josiah Alanis verbally committed to the program on Tuesday — a day after the Broncos offered him a scholarship during a visit to campus.

He earned a rating of 81 from 247Sports and chose Boise State over a scholarship offer from Montana State. The recruiting service ranked him the No. 42 overall prospect in the state of Washington.

“The biggest reason I picked Boise State is because I feel it is the best place I can develop into not only the player but the man I want to be,” Alanis told 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman.

Alanis (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) is the second consecutive safety to join the Broncos’ 2025 class, following Pittsburg’s (California) Dominik Calhoun, who committed on May 11. The first recruit to join the class was wide receiver Quinton Brown from Argyle, Texas.

From highly recruited to FCS

Former four-star recruit Dishawn Misa will continue his college career at Eastern Washington, an FCS program that competes in the Big Sky Conference. The linebacker, who has three years of eligibility left, announced his commitment to the Eagles on Tuesday.

Misa is heading back to his home state. The native of Tacoma, Washington, was a star at Eastside Catholic High School. He joined the Broncos as the No. 5 overall recruit in Washington, according to 247Sports, and No. 5 nationally at his position, according to ESPN.

He earned a rating of 91 from 247Sports, making him the highest-rated recruit in Boise State’s 2022 class. He chose the Broncos over scholarship offers from USC, UCLA, Oregon, Cal, Washington, Utah, Oregon State, Penn State, Colorado, Arizona State, Washington State, Wisconsin and Hawaii.

Expectations were high when Misa joined the program, but he never found his footing. He missed some of the 2022 season with an injury and played in eight games, contributing mostly on special teams. He put his name in the transfer portal on April 26.

Trio of players earn Phil Steele honors

Three Boise State players were named preseason all-Americans by Phil Steele on Tuesday. Running back Ashton Jeanty was named to the second team, punter James Ferguson-Reynolds earned third-team honors and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein was named to the fourth team.

Jeanty led Boise State and the Mountain West last season with 1,347 rushing yards. He ranked No. 2 in the conference with 19 total touchdowns (15 rushing, 4 receiving) and was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

Ferguson-Reynolds was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award last season after leading the the country with an average of 49.7 yards per punt. Hassanein was named first-team All-Mountain West after leading Boise State with 12.5 sacks in 2023. He was the first Boise State player to finish a season with more than 10 sacks since Curtis Weaver posted 13.5 in 2019.

Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class

WR Quinton Brown, 5-8, 155, Liberty Christian High, Argyle, Texas

S Dominik Calhoun, 6-1, 191, Pittsburg (California) High

S Josiah Alanis, 6-2, 185, Evergreen High, Vancouver, Washington