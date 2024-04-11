Boise State adds backcourt reinforcements in form of a former Mountain West rival

The Boise State men’s basketball team filled a need on its roster Wednesday with the addition of a former Mountain West rival.

Former San Jose State point guard Alvaro Cardanes announced he was transferring to Boise State. He started 30 games this season, and the junior was a team captain for the Spartans. He has played in 96 game since 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Spain ended the season ranked No. 2 at San Jose State with 13.2 points a game and No. 4 in the Mountain West with 171 assists. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds a game and shot 38.5% from 3-point range.

The addition of Cardanes fills a hole in the roster left by backup point guard Jace Whiting’s decision to transfer. It’s the second year in a row that Boise State has turned to the transfer portal to find a point guard.

The Broncos added Roddie Anderson III from UC San Diego this season. His scoring numbers improved as the season went on, but he struggled to run the offense, which is a point guard’s primary job. He posted more than four assists in just two games, and he didn’t record a single assist in 38 minutes of playing time in a 60-53 loss to Colorado in an NCAA Tournament First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

Cardanes posted 10 assists in a game four times this season, including a loss to New Mexico at The Pit in late January and a loss to Utah State in the regular season finale. The Aggies won the Mountain West’s regular season title and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. San Jose State (9-23, 2-16 MW) finished in last place in the conference.

Boise State (22-11, 13-5) earned the No. 3 seed in the Mountain West Tournament and made the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season.