Boise State adds athletic safety to 2025 class; Basketball back in Cayman Islands Classic

The latest player to join the Boise State football team’s 2025 recruiting class is a tall, athletic safety.

McKinney (Texas) High School’s Ja’Bree Bickham verbally committed to the Broncos on Tuesday. He’s the third safety to join the class, following Dominik Calhoun and Josiah Alanis. He’s also the fourth defensive back in the class, which includes cornerback Christopher Solis-Lumar, who committed on Saturday.

Bickham is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound dual-threat athlete, who also plays wide receiver at McKinney. He’s also a member of the track and field team and ran the 100-meter dash in 10.9 seconds as a junior.

Boise State has had luck recruiting lanky, athletic safeties in the past. JL Skinner (6-4, 220) was a four-year starter for the Broncos, who finished his college career with 208 tackles and seven interceptions and was picked by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bickham, who made an official visit to Boise State last weekend, is a three-star recruit and the No. 193 overall recruit in Texas, according to 247Sports. He chose the Broncos over scholarship offers from several schools, including Michigan State, where he was recruited by former Boise State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.

Bhonapha left Boise State in Jan. 2023 to join Jonathan Smith’s staff at Oregon State. He followed Smith to Michigan State late last year.

Bickham also has scholarship offers from UTEP, Bowling Green, Louisiana and Arkansas State, according to 247Sports.

Broncos back in Cayman Classic

The Boise State men’s basketball team is heading back to the Cayman Islands Classic tournament this year for the first time since 2018.

The tournament will be held Nov. 24-26 at John Gray High School in George Town, Grand Cayman. The Broncos went 2-1 in the event in 2018, with their lone loss coming to eventual champion Creighton.

Boise State joins a field that includes Boston College, Duquesne, Hampton, High Point, Missouri State, Old Dominion and South Dakota State.

Duquesne and South Dakota State both joined the Broncos in the NCAA Tournament earlier this year. The Jackrabbits won the Summit League’s regular season and tournament championships last winter before falling to No. 2 seed Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They finished the season 22-13.

Duquesne earned a No. 11 seed and advanced to the second round of the Big Dance after knocking off No. 6 BYU in the opening round. They fell to Illinois in the second round. The Dukes finished the season 25-12 and 10-8 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, and they’re under the direction of new head coach Dru Joyce III this year.

Boise State made its third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season but fell to Colorado in the First Four and dropped to 0-10 all-time in the Big Dance. The Broncos finished the season 22-11 and 13-5 in the Mountain West.

Boston College posted 20 wins last season, including a victory over Providence in the first round of the NIT. High Point went 27-9 and 13-3 in the Big South Conference and fell to Seattle University in the championship game of the College Basketball Invitational Tournament.

Missouri State, Hampton and Old Dominion all have new head coaches this year. Cuonzo Martin took over a Missouri State squad that went 17-16 last season. Ivan Thomas took over at Hampton, which went 9-24 last season, and Mike Jones took over at his alma mater after Old Dominion finished last season with a 7-25 record.

Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class

WR Quinton Brown, 5-8, 155, Liberty Christian High, Argyle, Texas

S Dominik Calhoun, 6-1, 191, Pittsburg (California) High

S Josiah Alanis, 6-2, 185, Evergreen High, Vancouver, Washington

WR AJ Jones, 6-2, 175, Vista Murrieta High, Murrieta, California

CB Christopher Solis-Lumar, 6-2, 175, Glendora (California) High

S Ja’Bree Bickham, 6-4, 180, McKinney (Texas) High