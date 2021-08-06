Boise police arrest Garden City man accused of burglary, grand theft, other crimes

A suspect was arrested Thursday on suspicion of several counts of burglary, grand theft and malicious injury to property, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

A 34-year-old man from Garden City faces six felony charges: four counts of burglary, one count of grand theft and one count of malicious injury to property, according to Ada County Jail records.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a battery, according to the BPD news release, although battery is not among the charges he currently faces.

“As officers responded they learned the suspect was in the process of stealing a truck and was driving away from the scene near Orchard and Franklin,” the release said.

Police found the suspect with the vehicle near Broadway Avenue and West Linden Street, when he “took off running” into a building on the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue. Officers used a police dog to help take the suspect into custody, according to the release.

The same suspect was also suspected of having caused $20,000 in damage to a business on Tuesday, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, medically cleared and then booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday.