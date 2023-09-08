Can Boilers rebound? Purdue football vs. Virginia Tech: Scouting report, prediction

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sleep with one eye open, gripping your pillow tight.

Exit light. Enter night.

Yes, those were the sounds of "Enter Sandman" blaring from Purdue football's practice facility — on repeat — this week.

The idea?

Make the Boilermakers numb to it before they take the field Saturday at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium.

The Hokies enter the field to the Metallica ballad in one of the best and most unique stadium entrances in college football. If you haven't seen it, look it up.

"We've been hearing it every two minutes in practice, so, it's like, I'm going to bed and I'm still hearing the song," defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols said.

About the Hokies

The Hokies beat Old Dominion 36-17 last week after leading 16-10 at halftime. Virginia Tech struggled running the football, averaging just 2.5 yards on 43 carries.

The Hokie offense is led by athletic quarterback Grant Wells, in his second season starting for Virginia Tech after beginning his career at Marshall. Wells had a rushing touchdown and tossed three more last week and adds a different element than Fresno State's Mikey Keene did last week by being able to pick up yards with his feet.

"I think we have to be ready for this guy to take off," Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said.

Concerns matching up is Virginia Tech's size and athletic ability on the back end of the defense. Much of Purdue's offensive success last week was via the passing game. Prior to taking over the Virginia Tech program, second-year head coach Brent Pry was Penn State's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for eight seasons.

"Our work is cut out for us for sure," Purdue coach Ryan Walters said. "Got to pay attention to the details and be confident in our technique and fundamentals. It will be a huge challenge and an exciting one to go on the road."

Last week's stars

It's not an Earth shaking revelation to say receiver Deion Burks and safety Dillon Thieneman were Purdue's top players last week.

Burks, labeled a freak prior to the season by Walters, showed why he's received praise during the spring and fall camps, catching four passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns against Fresno State. Now the secret is out, though, and the Boilermakers will need other receivers to emerge. Purdue's second-leading receiver was Abdur-Rahmann Yaseen with four catches for 46 yards.

Thieneman was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after recording 10 tackles and an interception in his first career game.

Walters joked on this week's radio show that the precedent is set and Thieneman is on pace for 120 tackles and 12 picks.

Homecoming

Fifth-year safety Cam Allen, a native of Bluefield, Virginia, will play his first game in his home state since attending Graham High.

It will be Allen's 46th career game for the Boilermakers.

Allen has 10 career interceptions and led Purdue in picks each of the past three seasons. With one more, Allen will move into third on Purdue's career list. Stuart Schweigert owns the career record with 17 interceptions from 2000-03.

Prediction: Purdue 29, Virginia Tech 23

I know last week I wrote Purdue would find a way in the end. The offense did, but the defense couldn't hold up its end of the deal, giving up a last-minute touchdown.

Retribution is in store this week, which now feels like higher stakes if Purdue is to be in contention for bowl eligibility at the end of the season.

Expect the running game to have more success, whether that's with the three-headed monster of Devin Mockobee, Dylan Downing and Tyrone Tracy or if quarterback Hudson Card uses his legs a little bit more.

I anticipate a much improved defense, but Purdue will have to get Virginia Tech into some third-and-long situations to maximize the style of play the Boilermakers use.

