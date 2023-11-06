Are Boilers Final Four bound? 4 bold predictions ahead of Purdue basketball season

WEST LAFAYETTE — Unlike last season, Purdue basketball enters this campaign with outside expectations.

A year ago, Purdue came into the season unranked and with little attention outside of West Lafayette.

Within a month, Purdue had climbed into the top five.

Purdue rode that early-season success to Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.

Purdue Boilermakers hold up the Big Ten Conference Champions trophy after the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Purdue Boilermakers won 76-71.

No need to rehash how the season ended, but as college basketball season tips off Monday, Purdue is both a top-five team and a national punchline based on what happened during the 2022-23 campaign.

With Purdue hosting Samford Monday night, it's time to make some bold predictions for the season.

Purdue will repeat as Big Ten champion

It won't be as uncontested as last season, rest assured. But the Boilermakers have the stars, versatility and depth to get through the Big Ten season by posing mismatches against everyone.

Purdue will stumble at some point against a team nobody expected. Think Northwestern last season while ranked No. 1.

It happens in conference play.

Michigan State is probably the team in Purdue's way of a conference championship. Circle March 2 on the calendar. That's when the Spartans visit Mackey Arena for their only games against Purdue. It could decide the regular season title.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball during the men’s basketball exhibition game against Grace College, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 98-51.

Zach Edey will not win National Player of the Year

Last season, Edey was the best and most dominant player in college basketball.

He may prove more valuable this season, but it would be hard to replicate his stat line of a year ago, especially given that Purdue's offense needs more balance.

The last time there was a repeat National Player of the Year was four decades ago when Virginia center Ralph Sampson won in 1981,'82 and '83. The Sporting News did name Iowa's Luke Garza (2020, '21) and North Carolina's Michael Jordan (1983, '84) its player of the year in consecutive seasons.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) is defended by Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward Sean Moore (11) and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Brayden Reynolds (24) during the NCAA MenÕs Basketball Tournament game, Friday, March 17, 2023, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights won 63-58.

Braden Smith will earn respect

Those who know basketball realize how great of a player Braden Smith is.

But he was hesitant to take shots at times last season. He was a freshman and he deferred to older players. He's been told to take his opportunities and he's such a good shooter that it seems silly to pass up some of those open looks.

He makes a nice pick-and-roll pairing with Edey and both will feast off that.

If Smith isn't an All-Big Ten player this season, you can disregard the first bold take.

Purdue will make the Final Four

There's been more than a few times through the years that we've heard Purdue is a Final Four team.

As it turns out, though, only four teams actually are Final Four teams each year. Every year since 1980, Purdue has not been one of those four.

There are actually people out there who believe Matt Painter can't coach in the NCAA tournament. Consider the thought process here.

A coach widely considered as one of the best and brightest in college basketball with nearly 450 wins suddenly forgets the game because the calendar now says March?

Every coach failed to get to the Final Four until they did. Matt Painter's time will come. And I'm calling it that the time will be 2024.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue men's basketball 4 bold predictions for 2023-24