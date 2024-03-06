Boilermakers close out Illini, Big Ten title

Mar. 5—CHAMPAIGN — No. 3 Purdue's 77-71 victory over No. 12 Illinois came down to the wire at State Farm Center on Tuesday night.

Fletcher Loyer was the hero for the Boilermakers in the balance of their Big Ten-title-clinching win, however, with a three-pointer, a jumper and a pair of free throws in the game's final 3:08 that erased a 66-64 Illinois lead.

A three-pointer from Lance Jones was the dagger for the Boilermakers, who were led in their by Zach Edey's 28-point, eight rebound performance and Loyer's final tally of 16 points.

Illinois was paced by Domask's 20-point performance while Coleman Hawkins collected 13 points and nine rebounds, Quincy Guerrier chipped in 12 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 11 points.