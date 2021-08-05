Boil Water Order lifted on Canmore’s Bow Valley Trail

EPCOR Utilities Inc
·3 min read

CANMORE, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The boil water order issued by Alberta Health Services on July 29 has been lifted for residents and businesses situated on Bow Valley Trail. This area adds to the following locations that have been cleared for regular water service over the past few days: Benchlands, Cougar Creek, Palliser Trail, Silvertip, Dead Man’s Flats, Harvie Heights, the Canmore Nordic Centre, Three Sisters Resort, Peaks of Grassi, Rundleview and Homesteads (see detailed maps below).

Effective immediately, residents, visitors and businesses in the green areas of the maps are no longer subject to the boil water order. Residents and businesses in the remainder of the town of Canmore (red areas on the maps) are still required to boil water before consumption, until further notice.

EPCOR recommends all residents who now have regular water service to run their water-using fixtures for five minutes or until the water is clear before consuming. Residents can also drain cisterns, including toilets, and flush with clean water.

Businesses that have been cleared for regular water service should refer to the Alberta Health Service guidance document related to their industry (see links below) for procedures to take following the lifting of a boil water order.

As EPCOR continues to flush and test the remaining parts of town, residents and businesses may temporarily experience low water pressure or a temporary water outage. We thank residents, visitors and businesses for their patience and support as we work as quickly as possible to restore regular water service.

For areas remaining under the boil water order, water directly from the tap should not be consumed.

Consumption of microbiologically-contaminated water may result in illness and stomach flu-like symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and headaches.

Until further notice, visitors, residents and business owners in the areas identified in red on the maps must bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to:

  • drinking

  • brushing teeth

  • cleaning raw foods

  • preparing infant formula or juices

  • making ice

  • handwashing dishes

Water used for bathing, flushing or laundering clothes does not need to be boiled. Dishwashers can also be used if they are in good working order and have a hot temperature sanitizer cycle.

Water trucks providing free, potable water are also available from 9 am to 8 pm at:

  • Canmore Recreation Centre: 1900 8 Ave, Canmore

  • Elizabeth Rummel School: 1033 Cougar Creek Drive, Canmore

  • Lawrence Grassi Middle School: 610 7 Avenue, Canmore

  • Elevation Place: 700 Railway Ave #100, Canmore

Residents and visitors of Canmore may also instead choose to purchase bottled water for the duration of the boil water order.

Residents can find more information on boil water orders and steps to take once lifted here.

Businesses, schools and health-care facilities can find more information on the procedures to take during and immediately following boil water orders on the following documents.

Anyone requiring additional information, is asked to call EPCOR at 403-609-6400.

Health-related questions should be directed to Health Link at 811 or MyHealth.Alberta.ca.

Related Information

For more information contact:

Media Relations
780-721-9001
epcormedia@epcor.com

About EPCOR

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.


Recommended Stories

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. Lidstone, or “River Dave” as he’s known by boaters and kayakers, was jailed July 15 on a civil contempt sanction. Lidstone is accused of squatting for 27 years in the cabin on private property in Canterbury.

  • Toll Brothers Introduces New Luxury Home Designs in La Quinta

    New Luxury Gated Community is Adjacent to PGA WEST Stone Creek Ranch features lush landscaping and a tranquil pond system that runs throughout the community | Toll Brothers Toll Brothers Stone Creek Ranch community home designs will range from 2,800-4,000 sq. ft. La Quinta, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Stone Creek Ranch, a private gated community of luxury single- and two-s

  • Earth's energy budget is out of balance – here's how it's warming the climate

    The Sun over Earth, seen from the International Space Station. NASA, CC BY-NCYou probably remember your grade school science teachers explaining that energy can neither be created nor destroyed. That’s a fundamental property of the universe. Energy can be transformed, however. When the Sun’s rays reach Earth, they are transformed into random motions of molecules that you feel as heat. At the same time, Earth and the atmosphere are sending radiation back into space. The balance between the incomi

  • Atlantic Ocean currents weaken, signalling big weather changes - study

    The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.

  • Why Clean Energy Funds Could Still Have a High Carbon Footprint

    A sustainable fund can still carry hidden ESG risks or even potentially have a higher-than-expected carbon footprint, according to Morningstar.

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

    California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes, forcing more evacuations

    The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, exploded in size overnight as weather conditions worsened, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

  • ‘A straight up monster.’ World record 125-pound bighead carp caught by Missouri man

    “A five-gallon bucket could easily fit in its mouth,” the bowfisherman said.

  • Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system

    A Texas water park says a chemical exposure that sent dozens of people to hospitals was caused by “improper installation” of a water filtration system. Six Flags officials said Wednesday that a third-party service company improperly installed the system at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, causing pool-sanitizing chemicals to be released in an outdoor kiddie pool area on July 17. “We have determined that the vapor release involved a low-level mixture of the pool-sanitizing chemicals which was discharged from the bottom of the pool through the water filtration system,” said Jason Freeman, Six Flags Vice President of Safety.

  • A year after massive Beirut blast and Lebanon's people - and animals - are worse off

    If the maxim is true that society can be judged by how it treats its animals, some in Lebanon point to zoos as symbolic of the country's collapse.

  • Emperor penguin could be listed as endangered species

    Climate change threatens emperor penguins with extinctionThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposedto list the birds as a threatened speciesEmperor penguins breed on sea iceand are vulnerable to melting ice caused by rising temperaturesThere are approximately 61 breeding colonies along the coastline of Antarcticawith around 280,000 breeding pairsThe population is likely to plummet up to 47% by 2050Source: Fish and Wildlife Service's news release

  • Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle

    Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, looks like a shell of its typical self as the drought across the western United States continues to toast the region. The reservoir has hit its record low level, dropping to just 643.5 feet above sea level, reported the East Bay Times. Drone footage captured by Live Storms Media's Brandon Clement this week shows the exposed shoreline surrounding the lake and dam, revealing how far the critical reservoir has dipped from its usual height. The d

  • Butterfly that survived wildfire drinks from aid worker's palm

    The video posted showed another aid worker pouring water into the palm of his colleague's hand as the butterfly continued to drink.Several NGO's have set up field hospitals in the areas affected by the wildfires where they have rescued mostly turtles, while many livestock have died.Firefighters continued to battle blazes which President Tayyip Erdogan has described as the worst Turkey has suffered, devastating tens of thousands of hectares of forest and forcing thousands of Turks and tourists to flee.Eight people have died since the fires first broke out last week and environmentalists had warned of fresh danger as the flames encroached on the power plant.

  • Massive California blaze levels town, threatens others as it burns out of control

    The small Sierra town of Greenville, California, was heavily damaged on Wednesday night into early Thursday as the Dixie Fire surged northward amid high winds, extremely dry air and hot temperatures. The latest: The Dixie Fire, California's biggest blaze, continued to threaten communities in Plumas County into Thursday afternoon, as more mandatory evacuation orders were issued.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Plumas County Sh

  • Greenland mass ice-melting event is latest worrisome sign of climate crisis

    In recent days, Greenland’s massive ice sheet has been melting at twice its average summer rate, shedding enough water to cover the entire state of Florida with 5 inches of water, research from Danish scientists shows.

  • Neighbors worried a new subdivision would hurt their wells. Then this woman stepped in

    Subscribers only: Nampa residents said their wells are going dry because of new subdivisions going up in the area.

  • Walkers and cyclists in Sherwood Forest upset by merry band of nudists

    As far as the legend goes, the Sheriff of Nottingham never had to contend with brazen displays of nudity from Robin Hood and his Merry Men during their struggle for control of Sherwood Forest.

  • Ban artificial grass in Idaho? In a desert, we should do all we can to conserve water

    Recent studies show Idahoans use more water per capita in and around their homes than people in any other state. │ Opinion