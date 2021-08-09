Boil Water Order Lifted for All Areas in Canmore

CANMORE, Alberta, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The boil water order issued by Alberta Health Services on July 29 has been lifted for the remaining areas of Canmore. Effective immediately, residents, visitors and businesses are no longer subject to the boil water order.



EPCOR recommends all residents and businesses in the final areas of Canmore who were under the boil water order until today, run their water-using fixtures for five minutes or until the water is clear once, before consuming it again. Residents can also drain cisterns, including toilets, and flush with clean water.

Businesses should refer to the Alberta Health Services guidance document related to their industry (see links below) for procedures to take following the lifting of a boil water order.

“We want to thank the community for their support and patience as we worked through flushing and water quality testing to confirm the safety of the water over the past week”, said Steve Craik, Director Water Quality and Environment at EPCOR. “EPCOR and the Town of Canmore appreciate the community response and cooperation and would like to confirm everyone in the town can resume regular water use.”

Further resources and information

Residents can find more information on steps to take immediately after a boil water order is lifted here.

Businesses, schools and health-care facilities can find more information on the procedures to take during and immediately following boil water orders on the following documents.

Anyone requiring additional information, is asked to call EPCOR at 403-609-6400.

Story continues

Health-related questions should be directed to Health Link at 811 or MyHealth.Alberta.ca.

For more information contact:

Media Relations

780-721-9001

epcormedia@epcor.com

About EPCOR

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.



