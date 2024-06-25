Bohm leads Phillies against the Tigers after 4-hit performance

Philadelphia Phillies (52-26, first in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (36-42, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-1, 1.75 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-3, 2.50 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -127, Tigers +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Detroit Tigers after Alec Bohm had four hits against the Tigers on Monday.

Detroit has gone 18-21 at home and 36-42 overall. The Tigers have a 16-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia is 52-26 overall and 21-14 in road games. The Phillies are 37-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Vierling has nine doubles, five triples and nine home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 13-for-35 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bohm has a .313 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 28 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Bryce Harper is 18-for-43 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies: 6-4, .296 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Phillies: Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.