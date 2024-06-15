Bohm cashes in after O's intentionally walk Harper; updates on Turner and Marsh originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

BALTIMORE — Like sending Derek Jeter up to hit instead of some guy named Derek in the company softball game. Like the kids choosing sides for a pickup basketball game who take Charles Barkley first.

The Orioles’ decision to walk Bryce Harper intentionally with one out and a runner on second in the top of the 11th inning Friday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and pitch to Alec Bohm was even easier than that.

Not just because Harper is one of the more feared clutch hitters on baseball. Also because Bohm, an RBI machine earlier in the season, had been struggling at the plate recently. Going into play, he was hitting .164 in his last 17 games with just 6 RBI.

“I don’t take it as disrespect or anything like that,” he said after doubling in both runners to lift the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Orioles. “Obviously they’re going to walk Bryce and go for the double play with one out. That’s just a baseball thing. And obviously you’re going to walk Bryce Harper no matter who’s hitting. That’s just what you do.”

His big moment came after a rain delay, which halted play right after a bizarre series of events when the Phillies and Orioles each had a play at the plate reviewed. The Phillies’ was denied, Baltimore’s was overturned and that’s what pushed the ending of this game past the start of the 11 o’clock news.

“Collectively, this team is able to put stuff behind it and just keep playing the game,” Bohm added.

Rehab and roster matters

• Brandon Marsh started in center field and went 1-for-3 for Double-A Reading Friday night. Rob Thomson said there was no significance to him playing center instead of left, where’s he’s had the bulk of his playing time. The manager said it’s “a possibility” that Marsh, who is on the injured list with a strained hamstring, could be activated in time to rejoin the team Saturday at Oriole Park.

• Shortstop Trea Turner (hamstring) ran the bases under simulated game conditions before Friday’s game and will do the same Saturday. He wouldn’t rule out having him back in the lineup in Sunday’s series finale.

• The question about where Marsh played is relevant because the team has two roster decisions to make when he and Turner are activated. Assuming Weston Wilson is one, they could also send David Dahl back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he’s been a productive bat in seven games – six of the team's starts in left – since being called up. Cristian Pache is out of options, and to this point the Phillies have showed little interest in exposing him to waivers. The other choice seems to be optioning Johan Rojas.

If Rojas goes, Marsh would likely take over in center with Pache and Dahl splitting time in left. Marsh went 3-for-5 for the Fightin Phils against Portland as the designated hitter in his first rehab game Thursday.

• It will be Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 5.40) vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (7-2, 3.27) Saturday at 4:05 p.m. followed by RHP Zack Wheeler (8-3, 2.16) vs. RHP Corbin Burnes (7-2, 2.08) Sunday at 1:35 p.m.