Bohls: Unbeaten Texas building an identity around defense, toughness

Texas head coach Rodney Terry preaches defense, rebounding and intensity to his 3-0 basketball team.

The Longhorns are headed to the Big Apple.

With three games in the books, the Texas men's basketball team moves up a level in competition to face Louisville in the Saatva Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon and, if it wins, probably defending national champion UConn on Monday.

But before the Longhorns put on a show, Rodney Terry plans to, well, take in a show.

“We’ll go and see a play,” said Terry, who is in his first full season as Texas head coach after taking the Longhorns to the Elite Eight as the interim boss last March. “We’ll give ’em a chance to be exposed a little bit to Broadway.”

They plan to check out "MJ: The Musical."

Maybe Texas’ two games in New York City will be a "Thriller." Maybe the Longhorns will "Beat It." As Michael Jackson sang, Terry’s 19th-ranked team wants to just beat it, beat it, beat it because no one wants to be defeated.

So far, Texas hasn’t been.

The unbeaten Longhorns won their third consecutive game at Moody Center on Wednesday night, getting past a sound Rice team that took them to overtime a year ago on Terry’s first night as interim head coach in place of ultimately deposed Chris Beard.

Texas held the Owls (1-2) to 38% shooting and limited them to just four deep shots on target in 22 attempts to forge an 80-64 win, but UT had its share of struggles with turnovers and free throws.

The Longhorns hit 10 treys to give them 32 in three games, but they missed 10 of their 22 chances at the line. Their 16 turnovers weren’t exactly a thing of beauty either.

“We were just kind of careless and casual with the ball,” Terry said.

Terry’s not one to go overly sentimental because there’s business at hand. But he’s pretty fired up after signing a top-five recruiting class this week with three top-50 national players, none more marquee than five-star guard Tre Johnson. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard led Lake Highlands to a 6A state title and is the third-biggest signee in school history after Kevin Durant and Mo Bamba.

“He’s really wired to score, but he has a chance to be a really good defender too,” Terry said of Johnson, whom top assistant Frank Haith and the staff lured away from Baylor, where his father once played. “He’s one of the really elite players that have come out of the state of Texas in terms of scoring the basketball that I’ve seen in my 27 years of recruiting.”

Until those three signees arrive, Texas has to form an identity with this bunch that could make it a contender in its final year in the Big 12 before going to the SEC.

Just what that identity is at this point is still a bit unclear.

But Terry knows how he wants to shape this team with nine new faces, including three new starters Wednesday night.

He wants a ballclub that defends like crazy, that plays physically and that plays with a passion. That was never more obvious than when Dillon Mitchell and Max Abmas both dived for a loose ball and went sprawling out of bounds even though Texas led by 18 with 2½ minutes left.

Those three new starters combined to score 37 points, hit five treys and pull down 11 rebounds.

Kadin Shedrick, the big man who transferred from Virginia, started for the first time as he builds up his strength and his minutes after shoulder surgery. He contributed 15 points and sank his second career trey.

Abmas, the 3-point specialist from Oral Roberts with deep range, scored 13 and hit three long-distance shots, the same as returning guard Tyrese Hunter, who had a game-high 18 points.

Ithiel Horton, a terrific long-range shooter and a rental from UCF, Pittsburgh and Delaware, might fill Jabari Rice’s role as this year’s hot guy off the bench, sans the pump fake. Horton hit a 3 to give him nine of those in 15 tries this season. But he also sat down after only 17 minutes because of defensive lapses.

That’s one thing Terry won’t tolerate because he’s going to insist on defending with effort and technique and communication. Horton’s a dead-eye gunner all right, but he will have to be 3-and-some-D if he wants to stay on the floor.

All three of those additions figure to be integral parts of a team picked to finish third in the Big 12. It’s plenty athletic, very long and capable of running up big scores, but both Abmas and Hunter are smaller at 6 feet and hardly elite defenders.

Rice presented a team not shy about shooting (and making) 3s with a 40% accuracy rate, so the Longhorns overplayed them behind the arc. But that made them susceptible to dribble drives inside.

“You’re going to run off good 3-point shooters, but you’re going to get driven a little bit,” graduate forward Brock Cunningham said. “That’s the sport of basketball. I mean, if we’re able to take away everything, we’d be the best defensive team in the country.”

Sounds like a good plan to Terry.

He’s expecting more performance than perfection but realizes it will take some time to build cohesiveness and chemistry to become a team anywhere close to last year’s 29-9 team that came within a bad late stretch against Miami of reaching the Final Four.

“We have to be a team that sits down and tries to go as hard as we possibly can and play with the level of intensity, energy, activity,” Terry said. “I too think we do have a fast team, an athletic team. When we get in transition, we are pretty hard to deal with.”

Terry should have plenty of depth, even more so when NCAA Tournament hero Dylan Disu recovers from his left foot surgery, though there's an unclear timetable for his return, and 6-5 freshman guard Chris Johnson, a one-time Kansas signee, gets comfortable in this system.

Texas has enough big bodies with the experienced Shedrick; the super long and athletic Mitchell, who’s still trying to extend his shooting ability outside the paint; jack-of-all-trades-and-then-some Cunningham; and 6-8 newcomer Ze’Rik Onyema, who could probably provide Steve Sarkisian with some depth in the defensive line.

Onyema’s more than a little physical and strutted it Wednesday when he ferociously blocked Rice guard Mekhi Mason’s shot under the basket and then glowered at the prone Owl. Onyema might have even shared a few choice words for his opponent, drawing a taunting technical from the ref.

Terry sure didn’t mind seeing his big guy bang.

“He did an incredible job with his body,” Terry said. “We want him to be physical. If he knocks some people down, I got zero problem with him. I’d just rather him have a stone face after he makes a great play.”

As MJ himself put it, “You wanna be tough, better do what you can. So beat it, but you wanna be bad.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Terry's Longhorns remain unbeaten and unbowed