Bohls: The top five teams win in the best weekend of the year, hold steady on my AP ballot

Georgia's Daijun Edwards gets tough yardage to help the undefeated Bulldogs remain atop the AP Top 25 poll. Texas also remained at No. 7 after its 33-30 win over Kansas State.

The status is quo.

There was next to no shakeup in the Associated Press top 10 as all of those teams, save Oklahoma, won their games.

As for the Sooners, soon after they removed Texas from the ranks of the unbeaten in the Cotton Bowl, the crazy prediction in my Nine Things column that week was OU would lose at least two games this regular season.

OU is just not that good.

Oklahoma State is, beating the Sooners in perhaps the final Bedlam game ever. I moved the Cowboys all the way up to No. 11 on my AP ballot with their fifth straight win.

Texas also is good, but as Steve Sarkisian constantly reminds, it can be much better. “We haven’t played our best football yet,” the Longhorn head coach said.

So when?

Shouldn’t a team at least be close to playing its best football by the ninth game of the season? Of course, it should. Missing a starting quarterback has a lot to do with that. It does mean Texas has untold potential, but it had better play better these next three games or its national championship ambitions will go away.

Which brings us to Alabama. I kept Texas at No. 7 after holding off Kansas State in overtime and Alabama at No. 8.

The Crimson Tide clearly is playing its best football. Saw it Saturday night when they crumpled LSU and knocked out Heisman contender Jayden Daniels. Nick Saban might be doing his best coaching job this season, and that’s saying a lot. He’s doing this without a veteran quarterback but with a talented one and with an average offensive line and below-average receivers. And Alabama still might topple Georgia in the SEC championship game.

In what was easily the best weekend of college football, all five unbeaten teams remained so, but all five had major scares.

Heck, Ohio State, No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, trailed Rutgers at half. Missouri took Georgia to the wire before a pair of Brady Cook interceptions. Washington basically outscored USC. Michigan stole Purdue’s manhood. Florida State struggled with Pitt before pulling away.

So until further warning, my top five pretty much stays the same, with Georgia atop my Associated Press Top 25 ballot with its tough victory over Missouri for its 26th consecutive win.

I inserted rampaging Arizona into my Top 25 for the first time after the Wildcats routed No. 19 UCLA 27-10 to beat its third straight nationally ranked team for the first time in school history. The Wildcats not only reached bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017, but they knocked out of the game UCLA's top two quarterbacks, a safety and a defensive end.

Bohls' Top 25 ballot:

1. Georgia

2. Florida State

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Oklahoma State

12. Louisville

13. Kansas

14. Oregon State

15. LSU

16. Utah

17. Missouri

18. Tennessee

19. Oklahoma

20. Notre Dame

21. Arizona

22. Tulane

23. James Madison

24. Iowa

25. Kansas State

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Georgia remains No. 1 on this Top 25 ballot but top five unbeaten