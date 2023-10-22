Bohls: Texas survives, but may now be a team either in trouble or transition

HOUSTON — It was thisclose. Maybe even closer than that.

And the next five games in what is shaping up to be a very irregular season might even be closer.

No. 8 Texas did win Saturday. Survived is actually a better way to put it as some wonder just how good the Longhorns really are.

After yawning their way to a 21-0 lead just three minutes into the second quarter, the Longhorns nearly saw everything they have worked for slip through their fingers with a second Big 12 loss.

A Big 12 title.

For sure, a national championship.

Steve Sarkisian’s resurrection as an accomplished coach.

And a burial of all the cynicism about Texas becoming Texas again.

All that was nearly gone until Jahdae Barron broke up a low, fourth-down pass to Stephon Johnson at the Texas 10 to seal a 31-24 victory and made it all good, alas against a three-touchdown underdog Houston team that's now 3-4.

Texas won when it didn’t feel anything like a win.

The Longhorns got takeaways from Michael Taaffe and Vernon Broughton, but still lack a significant pass rush.

The Longhorns held on to the victory and presumably their top-10 ranking and continue on their path to their possible first league championship since 2009 even though they were luckier than good at TDECU Stadium.

Texas has had its way of backup quarterbacks like Jason Bean and Evan Svoboda but has been victimized badly the last two games by veterans Dillon Gabriel and Donovan Smith.

But this is a Texas team that is either in trouble or at the very least in transition. Yes, a 6-1 team, which beats all the alternatives, but even the most ardent fan would acknowledge it’s one with issues. Serious issues.

As Texas appears now, its problems are trifold.

Ewers' injury becomes critical for Texas' season

Problem 1: Texas may be without its starting quarterback for a while. Quinn Ewers got slammed with a crunching tackle from Houston’s all-everything, David Ugwoegbu, and left four plays later with a shoulder injury. He walked out of the locker room with his right arm in a sling and Texas fans’ hopes in their throats.

He’s that important. Consider that since those two interceptions against Oklahoma in the first 11 plays of the game, he connected on 52 of 61 passes for 551 yards and four scores without another pick. He completed 13 consecutive throws Saturday although many were screen passes and checkdowns.

Still, Texas has put on the field one of its most powerful and balanced offenses in the nation but now may have to dial back the explosiveness so as not to risk more debilitating turnovers, assuming Ewers misses any time.

The statuesque and confident Maalik Murphy filled in and completed one of two passes. He has thrown just seven in his career, and that will likely change the Longhorns’ entire offensive approach to a more ground-heavy strategy. We’re not talking Iowa offense here, but Texas would very likely play differently.

“He hurt a shoulder,” Sarkisian said of Ewers. “We’ll know more tomorrow the extent of it. He tried to play through it.”

And how grave are Sarkisian’s concerns?

“The guy couldn’t finish the game, and so naturally what is that going to look like moving forward,” the third-year head coach said. “But I also know we’ve got two quality players at that position and that they’ve got a great supporting cast around them with a good line, good runners and good receivers.”

Murphy and freshman Arch Manning have next to no experience, and on-the-job training for a national championship contender is no way to break in. That said, Jonathon Brooks is the best tailback in college football, and Texas will lean on him heavily. Maybe Sarkisian will consider alternating the two backup quarterbacks if Ewers can’t go against BYU next Saturday.

Ryan Watts, Jalen Catalon were definitely missed

Problem 2: The Longhorns are suddenly very, very vulnerable in the secondary. Sure, no one can run on them — save Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel — but teams can pass on them at will. But the Sooners threw for 285 yards and a touchdown on Texas, and Houston’s Donovan Smith dissected the Horns for 378 yards and three scores.

It sure doesn’t help when cornerback Ryan Watts and safety Jalen Catalon didn’t play a snap, and nickel back Jahdae Barron sat out the entire first half with an injury before battling through it the second half and filling in at corner. Terrence Brooks, Gavin Holmes and Kitan Crawford all got burned with regularity, and Barron just might have to move to that position. Brooks got shaken up as well.

“He’s a dog, too,” defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat said of Barron. “We’ve got a lot of dogs on this team.”

Sarkisian just doesn’t know which ones he can count on to be healthy.

“We’ve got to figure out which guys we’re going to have,” Sarkisian said. “Part of it is scheme, and part of it is a better pass rush. We’ve got to force more errant throws. The running game is practically null and void (against Texas).”

Texas must be better on the sideline, too

Problem 3: Sarkisian and his staff didn’t help themselves with some of their calls, dating back to the four-down goal-line stand by Oklahoma and the soft prevent defense that allowed the Sooners to go the length of the field for the game-winning touchdown two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Sarkisian’s greedy and ill-fated decision to fake a 44-yard field goal and throw a pass for a first down was equally costly. The foiled strategy — “I thought it was going to work,” he said. “I don’t get to play Monday morning quarterback” — completely altered the game. Denied a chance to go up 24-7 with less than three minutes to go in the half, Texas instead gave the Cougars incredible momentum.

Sarkisian risked everything with the unsound call, but did admit he’d take it back if he could.

“We got a little out of sorts,” Sarkisian said. “Part of it was the fake field goal, I’ll be honest with you.”

Houston was a different team after stopping the trickery, scoring 21 unanswered points to make it a struggle for the Longhorns all the way up until the very end.

Again, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who is not allowed to talk to the media, played much too soft defense, and Texas never came close to stopping the crossing routes over the middle.

That said, it remains a solid defense that completely takes away the run and struggles against starting quarterbacks after feasting on backups. But they also had two takeaways and were a perfect 4-for-4 in the red zone, a twin focus during the bye week.

Texas knows it still has enough players to win a championship, but it also will require championship strategy from the sidelines as well as a complete roster for depth to mitigate the increasing injuries.

And in all probability, a little more luck like Saturday as well.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas cruises early and barely hangs on for big win over Houston