Bohls: Texas reminds us it's all about winning, stays in its spot on my AP Top 25 ballot

Before you punch the send button on your angry email, remember this.

Everything’s relative.

Maybe you don’t live in Elon Musk’s neighborhood, but if you can afford your monthly rent or mortgage payment in Austin these days, feel good.

It’s all relative.

Maybe I’m not married to Giselle Bundchen, but I am married to the hottest girl to ever come out of Taylor and who is as pretty as the first time I ever lay eyes on her.

With that out of the way, know what we all know Texas didn’t look very good Saturday.

But neither did Washington, which scraped by terrible Arizona State.

Neither did Florida State, which trailed outmatched Duke and its injured quarterback. At home.

Neither did Oklahoma, which trailed UCF. At home.

Neither did Alabama, which trailed Tennessee. At home.

Neither did Ole Miss, which was in a cat fight with a bad Auburn team.

And neither did North Carolina, which actually lost to a 1-5 Virginia team that hadn’t beaten an FBS team all season and tumbled out of the Top 10.

The point is it’s all relative.

Which is why I kept Texas at No. 8 on my ballot even though it played very poorly for three quarters but made enough plays to escape Houston 31-24. At least it was on the road where it’s always difficult to win.

In the big picture, everybody’s going to struggle this season, which has been a parity paradise and will likely continue to be.

Winning is what it’s all about. Underscore that.

By the time I got home from Houston where the Longhorns barely outlasted some feisty Cougars and got a very favorable spot on Houston’s desperation third-down play, the Huskies trailed Arizona State 7-6 in the fourth quarter before they were rescued by a pick six. That was the 1-5 Sun Devils.

This should help explain why Texas remained where it is on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot.

Hey, as good as Washington and Oregon both looked in their slugfest a week before, the Huskies were atrocious offensively and didn’t even score an offensive touchdown for the first time since 2011.

Michigan remains atop my ballot as it did in my preseason poll and is creeping up. The Wolverines got mine and 18 other first-place votes and trails Georgia by just 34 total points.

Ohio State sits at No. 2, further whetting our appetite for their matchup in Ann Arbor next month. Yeah, we wonder if Jim Harbaugh will be there or if he’ll be watching on TV like the rest of us.

My next three are idle Georgia, Washington and Florida State.

The next five go Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and Penn State.

I dropped out Tennessee and offensively putrid Iowa and moved James Madison and Oklahoma State into my Top 25.

Bohls' Top 25 ballot

1. Michigan

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Washington

5. Florida State

6. Oregon

7. Oklahoma

8. Texas

9. Alabama

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. Oregon State

15. Utah

16. Missouri

17. Louisville

18. North Carolina

19. UCLA

20. Duke

21. Air Force

22. Tulane

23. James Madison

24. Oklahoma State

25. USC

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Longhorns win an ugly one but advance a spot in Top 25