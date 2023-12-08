Bohls: Texas quarterbacks Ewers, Murphy deciding whether to go or stay

Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy celebrates after the Longhorns' Big 12 championship victory last Saturday. The Longhorns' backup reportedly is being wooed by several prominent teams hoping he jumps into the transfer portal, a decision that affects UT's entire quarterbacks room.

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:

1. Should he stay, or should he go: Texas’ quarterbacks have some tough decisions to make, including redshirt freshman backup Maalik Murphy, who's being pursued hard by programs such as Ohio State and UCLA, to name a couple. Yes, starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has stuck to his guns and said publicly at least three times that he has made “no decision” about his future and that he wants to concentrate on “trying to win a national championship.” Smart guy. Keeping his options open. Most of us think the redshirt sophomore will return to school because of the glut of outstanding quarterbacks, his injury issues his first two seasons and the need to put more than his 21 starts on tape. But if Ewers performs as brilliantly in the College Football Playoff as he did with 452 passing yards and four touchdowns in the Big 12 championship game, who’s to say his NFL draft stock won’t rise proportionately and earn a first-round rating? He’d have to strongly consider turning pro, as Vince Young did as a junior after the 2005 season. … Clearly, any Ewers decision would affect Murphy, who I’m told is leaning toward leaving Texas after getting a taste of starting with two starts (both wins) this season against BYU and Kansas State despite mixed results (three touchdowns, three picks). Murphy, who a source tells me was offered $2 million to transfer to Alabama last offseason, could command that or more, but if Ewers leaves, he would be first in line to succeed him, even over freshman Arch Manning, the crowd favorite. That, of course, could change in the spring. … I also expect wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders to leave for the pros.

2. Talk about SEC clout: I know much was made of the notion that the SEC used its bully pulpit to avoid being excluded from the CFP for the first time ever and that Commissioner Greg Sankey politicked until he was Kentucky blue in the face. I get why some think the selection committee bowed to the pressure and didn’t dare risk offending the preeminent conference. I can only imagine the hate from SEC Country if its teams were snubbed. Much easier to jilt the ACC. Heck, Florida State doesn’t even want to be in that league anymore, and this just might add fuel to that fire and hasten its departure. I hate to rain on the SEC parade entirely, but I think Alabama got in on its own merits. Does anyone out there really think Florida State could beat the Crimson Tide after they whipped two-time defending national champion Georgia? Now, I do think college football is better off with an SEC team in the Final Four. Of course, Sankey can brag that his league got 1½ teams in the Final Four with Alabama as well as a Texas program joining the SEC in seven months. … Here’s another thought: If Georgia had won as the No. 1 team, the choice would have been between Texas and Florida State, and the weight of the Longhorns’ win at now two-loss Alabama would have been slightly diminished. So the Tide might have done Texas a favor. The committee could have just settled on the four Power Five conference unbeatens.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis talks with LSU's Jayden Daniels after the Seminoles' 45-24 win in Orlando on Sept. 3.

3. Your health is everything: That said, Texas offered a big distinction from Florida State in the minds of the CFP selection committee, and health was unquestionably the biggest factor and actually among the criteria a committee evaluates. The major point is that the Seminoles, while unbeaten, were drastically compromised offensively without electric quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a horrific leg injury or otherwise might have been in New York as a Heisman finalist. Florida State’s passing game became a shell of itself against Florida and Louisville. That ACC title game looked like an Iowa vs. Iowa spring game. … Conversely, Texas was without its star quarterback for two games, and Murphy still was able to post two victories, if not always pretty. Not only that, but the Longhorns lost star tailback Jonathon Brooks, who was having an All-American season, and suffered little to no drop-off. Texas was as good if not better without Brooks and posted its two biggest wins of the year against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Translation: The injury bug didn’t hurt Texas as it did FSU. It’s very sad that Florida State was left out, but it just wasn’t the same team.

4. On the rise: Speaking of taking chances, while it doesn’t have that grueling a nonconference schedule, Vic Schaefer’s Texas women’s basketball team booked dynastic UConn and was spectacular in its 80-68 home win over the Huskies. But he wants to keep his team humble and hungry and loves the depth inside as well as his dynamic two-headed backcourt in point guard Rori Harmon and shooting guard Madison Booker. Harmon’s playing the best basketball of her life with 73 assists to only 10 turnovers, a world-class ratio. … Texas moved up five spots to No. 5, but Schaefer is pushing his team to want more, especially on a campus where “if you’re not playing for a national championship around here, it’s ho-hum.” He’s right. That’s the amount of pressure in Austin. … Aaliyah Moore, Texas’ 6-foot-1 forward who is gradually returning to form after her season-ending injury early last season, said that when DeYona Gaston is back to full strength, “we’re going to be really scary. So people should definitely be aware that when we are healthy, we’re going to cause a lot of problems.” … Schaefer calls emerging 6-foot-4 forward Amina Muhammad “without a doubt the most improved player on our team. She’s our second best on-ball defender besides Rori, and she can guard one through five. She’s really unique, and she’s got some toughness about her. She took a pretty good spill after a pretty hard foul. I asked her, ‘Are you a little sore?’ She said, ‘Just to the touch.’ ”

During the week of the Big 12 championship game, Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, right, was jokingly asked if head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, owed him a trick play touchdown on offense, as Byron Murphy II received earlier this season. Last Saturday, Sweat got his offensive touchdown.

5. Gadgetry 101: I kidded Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian about UT being the only team in the nation to have thrown two touchdown passes this season to his 320-pound-plus defensive tackles, including one to T’Vondre Sweat in the Big 12 championship game. I asked him how many trick plays he has in his portfolio. He didn’t answer specifically but said he tries to practice gimmick plays like that one and his double-reverse touchdown pass to Ja’Tavion Sanders throughout the season. “There’s something about morale on a team and having a little bit of fun,” he said. “We carry them. We practice them. Sometimes we’ll practice the plays for months, and you just hope the moment comes up.” Texas ran the play for Sweat all week, and he bobbled the ball in Thursday’s practice. Sarkisian warned him, “Now, don’t mess this up. And don’t celebrate in the end zone and get a penalty. Come straight to the sidelines.” Well, almost. Sweat struck the Heisman pose after catching the 2-yard pass.

6. Smelling roses: During a lot of radio interviews, I’ve been asked how Sarkisian has changed. I don’t think he has fundamentally, but he has a better appreciation for moments like Saturday’s championship. He’s talked of his connectivity with his players. Good for him. This business is too hard not to enjoy the ride.

7. Targeting the targeting rule: As you know, I hate the targeting rule because it’s not evenly enforced. In the case of Longhorn Derek Williams Jr.’s infraction in the Big 12 title game, it was tepid targeting at worst. I have trumpeted making it a cumulative penalty. Two targeting penalties, and you’re out the rest of that game and the first half of the next game. Three, and you sit that day and the entire next game. Four, and you’re done for the year. Or time the play. If the guilty party commits the foul with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, extend the penalty the rest of that game and 20 minutes of the next game. I’d also have different degrees of targeting. Make one a common foul and a more egregious one a blatant penalty with a more severe repercussion. … I’d also love to see obvious pass interference become a spot foul and the garden variety a 15-yarder. And I’d prefer that if a ball carrier goes down without being touched, he can get up and run.

8. Scattershooting: While wondering how former TCU quarterback hero Bram Kohlhausen, who engineered the 31-point comeback win over Oregon in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, is doing after tragically falling 70 feet or more out of a helicopter in May while hog hunting and having both feet amputated.

9. On the couch: Watched “Labor Day,” a story of a distressed, lonely mother who is held hostage by an escaped murderer, only to fall in love with him. There’s very strong chemistry between Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin, but I don’t think we care enough about them before the final resolution. Gave it five ducks.

Crazy prediction: Florida State will leave the ACC by 2025. Hey, join the Pac-2.

