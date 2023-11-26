Bohls: Texas, up one spot on my AP ballot, has a lot to overcome in its chase for the CFP

Brace yourself, Texas.

Yes, the regular season has concluded. But the Longhorns just might need to embrace a little more hate. Maybe a lot more.

With the four undefeated teams remaining so over the weekend, No. 7 Texas (11-1) has much more to do to make its strongest case for its first College Football Playoff berth in history. And some are making the argument that the Longhorns could be excluded from the Final Four even if they beat Oklahoma State in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game because they could be trumped by losers in this weekend’s conference title games as well as the winners.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, right, celebrates a touchdown during Saturday's 57-7 win over Texas Tech. The Longhorns are trying to make their case for a College Football Playoff berth with one game left to play: Saturday's Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State.

An ESPN article Sunday suggested as much, in part because the Big 12 is the lowest-rated conference. Has ESPN seen the ACC this year?

Texas could be elbowed out of the playoff by Georgia, even if it falls to Alabama in the SEC championship game, because it is, well, the two-time defending champion and has won 29 straight games. I get that, but this is not a lifetime achievement award. Plus, Kirby Smart played a lot of Cupcake U’s.

Or by Alabama if it upsets the Bulldogs for its 11th consecutive victory because there are few hotter teams than Nick Saban’s bunch and, well, it’s Alabama.

That’s absurd. Is Auburn any good at all? Texas stomped Alabama in Tuscaloosa, something no one else does. Does that game not count anymore? I guess Texas should schedule the Crimson Tide in November instead of September. But I get it because Saban is the best coach ever, no matter the sport. What other coach has a fourth-and-31 call on his playsheet?

More: Bohls: No. 7 Texas shows it's a complete team — and a damn good one, too

More: Golden: In the end, Texas' beatdown of Texas Tech was just taking care of business

Or by Washington, even if it falls to Oregon for its only loss of the season, because the Huskies have already beaten those Ducks and they play in what has been the strongest conference in college football. That’s true. Still, a loss is a loss, and Washington has won eight straight games by 10 points or fewer and struggled against Stanford and Arizona State. Does that suggest dominance?

Michigan defensive back Rod Moore tackles Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson during Saturday's win over the Buckeyes, a huge game for College Football Playoff purposes. The Wolverines are one of four undefeated teams left in the country, along with Washington, Florida State and Georgia.

Or by Michigan, even if Iowa pulls off the unthinkable and upsets the Wolverines 2-0 in the Big Ten title game. I get it. Michigan’s so good it doesn’t even need a head coach. It was my No. 1 team. In August and today. But a loss is a loss. And Jim Harbaugh borrowed Smart’s schedule-maker. Did I mention Texas chose to play Alabama?

Or by Ohio State, even though it lost to Michigan in Ann Arbor, because the Buckeyes have beaten good but not great Notre Dame and Penn State, because the game was on the road and because the Buckeyes are a brand name.

No one knows that better than Texas A&M, which is still smarting over a snub in favor of Notre Dame and is now working its way through 131 other FBS head coaching candidates now that Mark Stoops is (kinda) loyal to Kentucky, because no one’s sure who exactly is making the call (I have an idea) and because it’s the Aggies.

But Ohio State’s loss wasn’t any more respectable than Texas’ loss to Oklahoma with 15 seconds to play. Come on, people.

More: Before SEC move, Texas gets one last shot at Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship Game

Or by Oregon, even if it loses a second time to Washington, because everyone seems to think the Ducks own the rights to this year’s eye test because quarterback Bo Nix will win the Heisman or, at minimum, finish in the top three in the voting and they have really cools unis. But did you notice Texas clobbered by 50 a Texas Tech team that lost to Oregon by only eight?

What’s a little more hate, right?

Moving Texas up on my ballot

Texas has plenty stored up from the season. Much of it came out Friday in the aftermath of the Longhorns’ 57-7 crushing of Texas Tech to secure the title game berth.

In the closing minutes of Texas’ 11th win, the school chose to show videos on the Jumbotron reminding Longhorn Nation that Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark had voiced his very public support for the Red Raiders against the Longhorns to further incite the sellout crowd of 102,452 at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

I moved Texas to No. 6, one spot ahead of Ohio State, on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot. The Buckeyes fell to No. 6, one slot ahead of the Longhorns, in Sunday's actual Top 25.

Looking forward, Florida State is not the same Florida State without quarterback Jordan Travis, and the Longhorns should pass the loser to Washington-Oregon.

Now Texas does have some big advantages in its favor.

It’s a big-time brand name. It’s balanced with great offense, great run defense, great special teams and the great Bert Auburn. It’s won six straight games since letting the Sooners off the hook. Steve Sarkisian brings cachet. Texas’ mascot can beat your mascot.

I could go on if the CFP selection committee wants to talk.

Regardless, it promises to be an intriguing week ahead. And, Texas, you’d better get started on another video, you know, just in case.

Bohls' AP Top 25 ballot

1. Michigan

2. Georgia

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Texas

7. Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Missouri

12. Arizona

13. Penn State

14. Louisville

15. Notre Dame

16. Oklahoma State

17. Oklahoma

18. Tulane

19. Iowa

20. Oregon State

21. North Carolina State

22. Clemson

23. James Madison

24. Liberty

25. Toledo

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: The Longhorns can make a strong CFP case but have lots of competition