Bohls: To some, Texas' Jonathon Brooks is encroaching into Bijan Robinson territory

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:

A quick rundown of the Texas roster

1. Running back U: Jonathon Brooks, who won this week’s Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award as the nation's top Texan with 218 yards rushing, continues to impress. So much so that one of his teammates put him on a level with Bijan Robinson and even went a step further. “I think he’s got a little more speed,” UT nickel back Jahdae Barron said. “For me, I’ve got Jonathon Brooks. I like his speed.” I think I’ll stick with Bijan for now, but I also I believe many of us seriously underestimated how good a back Brooks is. … And when it comes to speed, did you see edge rusher Barryn Sorrell cross the line of scrimmage as if to rush the quarterback, then noticed Devin Neal was running a wheel route out of the backfield? Sorrell reversed field and ran alongside Neal step for step to help break up the play. That’s some serious speed and athleticism, something this Texas team has in spades. … Adonai Mitchell has some serious hands. The Longhorns wideout can catch a ball no matter where it’s thrown. “We were looking for someone complementary to Xavier (Worthy) with the skill set to take the top off a defense so Xavier isn’t the only good deep threat,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “… If I were Sarkisian, I’d be a bit worried about Bert Auburn’s mental state. He’s already missed five field goals, which are as many as he missed all of last season when he was true on 21 of 26 attempts. Sure, four of his misses have from 42 yards or longer — he hit seven of nine from 40 to 49 yards last season — but they can still play with a kicker’s mind. Will Stone had best be ready.

This Texas-OU matchup favors the Horns

2. Edge goes to Texas: Here’s the two biggest factors why Texas will beat Oklahoma on Saturday — Oklahoma’s subpar running game and Texas’ superior defense. The Sooners may be too one-dimensional in their passing game and may struggle to get their running attack untracked. No Sooner made it among the top 100 backs in college football. OU’s leading rusher is Marcus Major, who ranks 22nd in the Big 12 with 39.8 yards a game. What in the name of Adrian Peterson and Billy Sims is going on? The Sooners are ninth in the Big 12 in rushing and No. 66 nationally. … Other than Wyoming’s terrific Harrison Waylee, no opposing running back has gone for more than 45 yards against Texas. Waylee went for 110 — 62 of them came on one play on his long touchdown burst — and has totaled 457 yards with three consecutive 100-yard games. He missed the Cowboys’ first two games with an injury. Otherwise he’d be leading college football with 152 yards a game — 19 better than Minnesota’s Darius Taylor — but hasn’t played 75% of his team’s games to qualify. … That leads to the second reason, which is the Longhorns’ outstanding defense. Sarkisian accurately said Monday that Kansas basically struck for three big plays, including the 58-yard touchdown pass. Otherwise, Texas was nails. The Longhorns have one of the best defensive fronts in college football, and Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat will make for tough sledding for OU between the tackles. … Love that Sarkisian admitted Monday that he might have gotten too cute in his first-half play-calling. Shows growth on his part, too.

More: From atmosphere to history, Texas reflects on what makes the Red River Rivalry special

All the words, all the feels

3. One final goodbye: Several hundred friends and family filled the LBJ Auditorium on Sunday afternoon to hear some wonderful tributes to the late Bill Little, the iconic Texas sports information director who died in August. In a heartwarming sendoff to a friend of all who knew him, current SID John Bianco delivered a very eloquent farewell to his former boss, mentor and friend and noted what a resource he was. “Bill was my Google for three decades,” Bianco said. “He was a master of relationships and had a genuine, selfless, caring style and in a position to let others shine.” Bill's Aggie cousin, Mike Slack, said “Bill transformed the industry and helped make the Longhorns a national brand. A generational figure.” Jenna McEachern, a co-author with Little, said her mentor and inspiration “elevated young people to levels they didn’t even believe possible.” UT sociology professor and Longhorn athletes advocate John Butler said Little tried out for the Longhorn Band as a trombonist, but they had no room, “so he went to work for The Daily Texan. Destiny is an interesting travel companion.” Jody Conradt said he worked as a play-by-play man for her women’s basketball games and “lended credibility and visibility to women’s basketball.” Former Longhorns coach Mack Brown, who missed his first football practice in 47 seasons, and Conradt both expressed their requests to Little that he write their obituaries. “Maybe we could tape it,” Brown told Little when he said the coach might outlive him. “Bill spent every day making me feel better about myself. He was the heart and soul of the athletic department.” And he was my friend and resource as well. God bless you, Bill.

More: The American-Statesman's 160-page hardcover book will detail Texas' Big 12 years

To vote ... or not to vote

4. Sarkisian begs off: Sarkisian said he doesn’t vote in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll, but has in the past. He doesn’t like it. “I think it’s a pain in the butt,” he said. “I don’t have time to see all these teams. But I have voted before.” … I’ve always taken issue with the lack of transparency since the 66 coaches don’t reveal their ballots until the very end. I get it. They don’t want to upset any of their peers, and many leave the task to underlings. The coaches rank Texas No. 4, by the way. … Here’s an idea. Maybe they should get retired college head coaches to vote. I think they’d get a much truer and more accurate poll if they looked to an R.C. Slocum or a Dan Mullen. OK, maybe not Lou Holtz. And publish the coaches’ rankings weekly, the same as our Associated Press poll.

Ryder Cup blowout fallout

5. Ryder Cup rout: Was amazed by all the drama the Ryder Cup engendered even though it was a 16½-11½ blowout by the Europeans. Everything from Brooks Koepka calling Jon Rahm “childish” for slapping a board after a wayward shot to Rory McIlroy’s dustup with a caddie to controversy over whether or not Patrick Cantlay wanted to get paid for participation (he denied it) to a whole lot of hat-waving. Still incredulous that Rickie Fowler conceded Tommy Fleetwood’s 3-foot putt that clinched the championship for Europe. I don’t care if it’s six inches. I’d have made him putt out with the stakes at hand. Wasn’t surprised NBC’s viewership dipped by over a million to 1.4 million on Saturday, but I’d blame the lack of competitiveness and the extreme viewing windows in the wee hours. I love the storylines and the hardcore competition and the drama. So why can’t this be an annual event, one on either side of the Atlantic? To me, it’s one of the most underrated sporting events of the year. Or the biennium.

College football musings

6. Dee-fense, dee-fense: The two things Texas and Texas A&M share the most is a rugged, aggressive defense. I had a crazy prediction in August that the Longhorns and Aggies would both beat Alabama this season, and I think that will come true this week with a 24-21 Aggies win. … What’s interesting about intentional grounding is that it’s never called if someone is even remotely in the area or the same zip code even though the refs, a full stadium and millions watching at home know that maybe 90% of the time the quarterback definitely grounded the ball intentionally. Yet pass interference and holding are the most subjective calls in football, you could have 10 refs look at the same plays and five might throw a flag and five might not. … Teams to watch out for: unbeaten Louisville and Maryland. It won’t shock me if the Turtles shock Ohio State this weekend.

More: Golden: Texas A&M linebacker Cooper goes Hog hunting in Arlington

The hidden gem of San Marcos

7. Watch out for Ismail Mahdi: The running back is tearing it up for Texas State. Through five games, he ranks 19th in the nation with 98 yards a game but also first in the nation in all-purpose yards per game at 186.8 and in rushing yards per carry (9.8). His 316 all-purpose yards last week were the second-most by a Bobcat in a single game, trailing only Claude Mathis’ program-record 327 in 1997. And where did new coach G.J. Kinne find this native Kenyan who is the fourth of eight children and whose family moved to the United States in 2003 as refugees from the civil war in Somalia? He transferred to Texas State after playing last year at Houston Christian, being recruited by UT-Martin, Northwestern State, Middle Tennessee and Utah State. “He’s got elite speed,” Kinne said. “When we were looking at his tape (during recruiting) he was a one-play touchdown type of guy. No matter where you’re at on the field, you get (Mahdi) the ball in space and get him some good running lanes, he can take it to the house.”

Where have you gone, Daje Johnson?

8. Scattershooting: While wondering whatever happened to Dajeeee Johnson, who had a key 85-yard punt return in Texas’ 36-20 upset of No. 12 OU in Mack Brown’s final Longhorns matchup with the Sooners.

Meanwhile, from the greatest seat in the world ...

9. On the couch: The wife and I thoroughly enjoyed “The Saint of Second Chances,” the Netflix story of failed and successful and failed marketing genius Mike Veeck, the son of Hall of Fame White Sox owner Bill Veeck. Riveting story about the creator of Disco Demolition Night, which went so horribly wrong at Comiskey Park, who then reinvented himself as the boss of the independent league baseball team in St. Paul where he rostered a female player, gave Darryl Strawberry his last redemptive shot and once held a “Nobody Night” promotion where no fans were allowed. Gave it eight ducks.

A bold prediction, indeed

Crazy prediction: The SEC will get left out of the College Football Playoff this year.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football is riding the big games of Jonathon Brooks right now