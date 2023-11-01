Bohls: Has Texas football gotten any better since that Sept. 9 win over Alabama?

Have the Texas Longhorns gotten better since beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9?

The answer just might have been no before last Saturday's rout of BYU, especially since Texas lost starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to a sprained shoulder two week ago. The Longhorns played very unevenly against Oklahoma and Houston, but the team is strong on both sides of the ball and on special teams.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said this week that he feels the Longhorns' best football is still ahead of them. They debuted at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff poll that came out Tuesday. Texas hosts No. 23 Kansas State on Saturday.

Texas, which is No. 7 in this week's initial College Football Playoff rankings, has topped 30 points in all eight games for the first time in school history and most of us think the Horns could easily have averaged 40 or more with the points they've left on the board, thanks in part to head coach Steve Sarkisian's disdain for field goals.

"Our best football is still ahead of us," Sarkisian said earlier this week.

The Longhorns are much better in their rushing attack with Jonathon Brooks playing at an elite level. Brooks has come so close to six consecutive 100-yard games, but finished with 99 yards against Houston and 98 versus BYU. Six straight would have been nice. Bijan Robinson had seven in a row before Sark refused to give him the ball more than 12 times in the loss to TCU. D’Onta Foreman had an incredible 13 straight over the two seasons in 2015-16. Brooks may top his career-high 22 carries on Saturday against No. 25 Kansas State.

Asked if he good-naturedly complains to Sarkisian about needing an extra carry or two, Brooks said, “Not at all. This is not all about me. It’s about getting the win.”

The six teams sitting in front of Texas in the CFP poll: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Has Texas football gotten any better since their win over Alabama?