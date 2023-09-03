Bohls: Texas' defense answered all questions but one — will it travel to Tuscaloosa, too?

Jaylan Ford couldn’t resist.

His Longhorns understudy, David Gbenda, is eager to cut into some of his more celebrated teammate’s play-making and reap a bit of the glory for himself.

True to his background as a turnover machine, Ford tipped a Rice pass to himself and hauled it in for the linebacker’s fifth career interception during Texas’ 37-10 blowout of the Owls in both teams’ season opener at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

“I’m not going to let him get all the picks,” cracked Gbenda, who had a team-high six tackles in his third career start, one more stop than Ford. “I’m going to give him a run for his money.”

Texas defensive lineman Kristopher Ross applies pressure to Rice quarterback JT Daniels during Saturday's 37-10 season-opening win at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Texas finished with seven quarterback hurries and three defensive turnovers.

Gbenda’s got a ways to go. The G in Gbenda is silent, like much of his career until this offseason, when he won the weakside linebacker spot with his energy, work ethic and intensity, and he’s not about to waste this prime opportunity.

In typical Ford fashion, however, the senior All-American complimented his fellow linebacker but couldn’t resist twisting the knife a little.

“Yeah, David got a couple of interceptions in fall camp, but I got mine in a game when it really counts,” said Ford, who has seven takeaways in his last eight games. “I rubbed it in his face a little bit.”

This was a face-saving contest for No. 11 Texas, which struggled early but rebounded well and now will take on No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa next Saturday in a contest that could largely shape this season.

The key in Tuscaloosa? Get defensive

And a powerful defense just might be the way to bring Steve Sarkisian’s first signature win of his career, aside from maybe last year’s beatdown of a bad Oklahoma team. The Longhorns almost pulled off the upset of the Crimson Tide at DKR last year, a game Bama survived in a 20-19 escape.

Asked if Texas surprised Alabama with its competitiveness last year, Gbenda said, “Yeah, we did. No one expected it.”

Emphasizing more turnovers this offseason and rotating more players, the defense sure got off to an electric performance, albeit against a downtrodden Rice program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014. Alabama figures to be a different beast, of course, and even Sarkisian said a dual-threat quarterback like Jalen Milroe could exploit some rushing lanes that the Owls’ immobile JT Daniels could not.

Texas defensive end Ethan Burk, left, and lineman Byron Murphy II celebrate a third-quarter sack Saturday. The 11th-ranked Longhorns will play at No. 4 Alabama next week.

On Saturday, Texas' defense compensated for its sluggish offense in the first half and absolutely crushed Rice by holding the Owls to a measly 176 yards and a lonely field goal for almost 57 of the 60 minutes. Until Luke McCaffrey’s touchdown catch with 3:04 to play, the Owls’ lone scoring came on a curious first-quarter series when Sarkisian gambled and failed on a fourth-and-2 at his own 33 to set them up for a 46-yard field goal.

In effect, Sarkisian gave Rice three points.

Texas’ defense gave Rice zero until that touchdown against mostly second-stringers on the Owls’ final possession of the game.

“I thought our defense played a fantastic game,” Sarkisian beamed. “There’s not a lot of talk about how good we are on defense. But we gave them 60 yards in the first half, had three turnovers and another big fourth-and-1 stop. Jaylan Ford continues to make impactful plays, and our defensive line played dominant football and limited their explosive plays.”

That line showed no drop-off at all and, to hear Ford tell it, might even “be an improvement on last year’s because it’s these guys’ third year in this system.”

Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II pressures Rice quarterback JT Daniels in the third quarter. The Longhorns' defense made plays at all three levels: the front line, the linebackers and the secondary.

Even without NFL down linemen Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn, a new front that includes Barryn Sorrell, Ethan Burke, T’Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II and Alfred Collins looked very stout.

“I feel like I did average,” said Sweat, who had five tackles, including a big fourth-down denial in the third quarter. “I left a lot out there. I see myself doing more. Our defensive line? It was OK.”

Saying the right things, making the right plays

That’s got to be music to Pete Kwiatkowski’s ears because the defensive coordinator knows he’s going into the lion’s den next weekend.

But he’ll take a start in which his unit had five three-and-out series and four others in which the Owls posted just one first down. For three quarters, Rice had no run longer than Daniels’ 5 yards and only one pass that carried beyond 14 yards.

Texas basically smothered Rice from start to finish, and that might be the best news of all for the locals going into their epic battle with the college kingpins from the SEC, all due respect to two-time defending champion Georgia notwithstanding.

A Texas offense that sputtered much of the first half and produced a scant 16-3 lead against a 35-point underdog might not give Longhorn Nation much hope for next weekend’s showdown.

But the defense can take a bow and should give Texas a chance in this pivotal game.

It allowed Rice just an even 100 yards for the first three quarters when the competition was more heated.

Moreover, Texas added Jett Bush’s fumble recovery and Austin Jordan’s interception for three turnovers. That amounts to a major turnaround from Sarkisian’s first two seasons at the Forty. Considering that the Longhorns were only a minus-1 over the head coach’s first 25 games, that statistic represents a huge upgrade.

Couldn't have asked for a better start

Yes, it was against a Rice program that hasn’t had a winning season in nine years. But creating turnovers can be habit-forming, and Texas might have started a new habit. Last season UT finished tied for 55th nationally at a plus-two in turnover margin, and even that was an upgrade from a minus-3 the year before, ranking 85th in college football. USC, for example, was a plus-21.

Every little bit helps.

“Our goal is to always get three,” Sarkisian said. “At the end of the year, if we average two a game and end up with 24, that’s a great number. That’s awesome. And we count fourth-down stops as a turnover. So to get three and start off 3-nothing, that’s a huge win for us.”

Not that this should be any big shock.

The very athletic defense was ahead of the offense all of August and, by all accounts, won the two intrasquad scrimmages. And it showed to be the case Saturday as well.

Of course, it wouldn’t hurt if Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy are firing on all cylinders from the outset next week because against a powerful Crimson Tide offense, the defense might not always be Johnny on the spot.

Or Jaylan on the spot, for that matter. Sorry, David Gbenda.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: After struggling with turnovers, Texas defense is finally cashing in