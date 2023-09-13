Bohls: Texas could well run the table these last 10 games, but has to root for Alabama too

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Quinn Ewers are coming off season-defining performances in last Saturday's 34-24 win over Alabama. Sarkisian's Longhorns now have a path to the College Football Playoff and Ewers is generating more Heisman buzz.

1. Run the table?: Yes, I’m aware it’s way too soon. But Texas really could run the table. I had the Longhorns beating Alabama and finishing 11-1, but I didn’t expect them to dominate both lines of scrimmage in Tuscaloosa and win that easily. Now they have to avoid complacency and overconfidence. When I kidded Steve Sarkisian for not bringing up rat poison — Nick Saban’s favorite phrase — in Monday's press conference, he brushed it off and said, “Lane (Kiffin) always steals Nick’s quotes.” … But six of Texas’ last 10 games are against teams ranked 41st or below by The Athletic, starting with No. 41 Wyoming on Saturday. The others are No. 50 Texas Tech, No. 60 Houston, No. 66 BYU, No. 69 Iowa State and No. 76 Baylor. Three of those are on the road along with No. 27 TCU. Should Texas have a similar record to another conference champion, Sarkisian’s team will likely have a huge edge over any other one as sort of a College Football Playoff qualifier tiebreaker by virtue of its road win over the Crimson Tide. Texas' toughest three games remaining may well be against Kansas State and Kansas at home and Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns have to pull for Alabama to start winning in a big way to help their strength of schedule ranking. I'd take the angry Tide and give the million points to dominate South Florida. … I’d put Bryant-Denny Stadium in my top five toughest places for an opponent to play. It would join Ohio State, LSU, Arkansas and the old Nebraska. … Texas players said they enjoyed some of the revelry with UT students, but Jahdae Barron said he didn’t jump into the Littlefield Fountain: "No, I didn’t. I can’t swim.”

2. Easy Ewers: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers remains totally unflappable, and that may be his strongest asset. He’s unbelievably poised and never loses his cool. He’s legit and has a real shot at going to New York in December for the Heisman ceremony. In fact, he’d be on my top five candidates list now. He ranks No. 11 in passing nationally, but only he, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Washington State’s Cam Ward — formerly at Incarnate Word — have zero interceptions in that company. … One thing is becoming clear: nobody fears Alabama anymore. That doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide isn’t great anymore. It still is. But Saban’s bunch is looking more and more like a lot of other really good teams. … With SEC teams Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and South Carolina all losing games, that league has never looked more top-heavy. And by top-heavy, I mean just Georgia. The separation is getting larger by the day.

3. QBU: OK, I’m kidding. Kinda. Texas football is much better known for its defensive backs and running backs, but its quarterbacks are littered around college football. Ewers clearly is establishing himself as one of the best in the country. But three other former Longhorns are starting elsewhere although Utah’s Cam Rising is mending and yet to see the field. Casey Thompson has rejoined Tom Herman at Florida Atlantic, and Hudson Card is the guy at Purdue. Heck, even Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is a former Longhorns commit. Am I leaving anyone out? Oh, and Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning both have star quality written all over them. … Cornerback Ryan Watts said, “I think the ceiling for our defense is high. I think we can be a top-five, top-10 defense.” … Many may have missed it, but former Alabama safety George Teague went off on X about the Longhorns’ rubbing it in by their extended celebration at midfield. Not sure what Teague expected, but he was upset most Crimson Tide players hotfooted it to their locker room. “We can’t just put our tails between our legs because we lost. And they beat us,” Teague told AL.com after his posts went viral, drawing up to 1.6 million views. “Texas was a better football team than what we were on Saturday night, but still that doesn’t mean they get to come over and hang out at the middle of the field while we’re sobbing somewhere. After that, I think Texas was a little empowered, so now they’re out there doing the other shenanigans. I took several videos. Players were out there taking pictures. There were staff members ... out there at the middle of our field taking photo ops and things out there. So I think it was a little too much, actually.”

How many conference games will Texas and Oklahoma play once they join the SEC next year? Eight is the answer, but beyond that, the conference still has not yet figured out. Could be eight. Could be nine.

4. A little respect, please: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told me Saturday before the Alabama kickoff there is no consensus on future SEC plans to go to nine conference games yet and no decision on that schedule for seasons 2024 and 2025. “Before the (May meetings) but not before the end of this football season, Sankey said. He did say his office is working on dates — “dates rhymes with eights, I guess” — for next season first. The league will play eight SEC games each next season when Texas and Oklahoma join that league, but really needs to go to nine. … Sankey said “there has to be clarity” with the Pac-12 before all parties can delve into the qualifications for the 12-team CFP next year. The SEC supports 12 at-large bids with no automatic qualifiers. I’d say guarantee one spot or even two for the best Group of Five teams and 10 or 11 at-larges. … He also clarified that Texas and OU reached out to the SEC to join, not the other way around. … Sankey took notice of Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark’s remarks about Texas Tech “taking care of business” against Texas in Austin in the Big 12 regular-season finale and reached out to both Texas and Texas Tech officials. “I spoke to both campuses right after,” Sankey told a half-dozen of us in the press box. “I’m sure Brett expects the Pac-12 to treat the four departing members with respect as they leave (that league for the Big 12 next summer). I know Texas and Oklahoma and myself expect that kind of respect to be reflected toward Oklahoma and Texas. What gets said in the moment is in the moment, but I think that the expectation of respect has to be there.” Touché. Yormark clarified two weeks ago that he made the remarks in jest. “The only thing I would say about my comment last week is I learned many years ago, you speak to your crowd and you have fun,” Yormark said. “And that’s what I was doing. I was speaking to the crowd at Lubbock, they were excited about the season. And I think college football’s all about having fun, and I was having fun with the fans at Texas Tech. That’s pretty much it.” … Texas’ big win over Alabama is the best thing that could have happened for the SEC. Everyone wanted to know if Texas was ready for the SEC. Without being too smug, now everyone may want to know if the SEC is ready for Texas. Yeah, yeah, I know. The Longhorns haven’t done anything on the national stage since 2009 when they lost to the Crimson Tide in the BCS title game. But Sarkisian served notice that Texas might come into its new league on a high note.

5. Bottoms up: Had a nice chat with Barry Switzer, who's trying to launch Bootlegger Boys’ beer named after his autobiography with the late Bud Shrake. Switzer, 86, is going as strong as ever. “Got to,” Switzer told me. He’s involved in a ton of stuff and works with one of his former Sooners offensive tackles, Jon Phillips, at a company called New Scoreboards of America in partnership with ImageNet that builds at little or no cost state-of-the-art video boards and scoreboards for youth sporting events. “Youth sports in this country draws a billion people a year. A billion,” said Switzer, who won three national titles at OU and Super Bowl XXX with the Dallas Cowboys. “Every town has a Walmart, a church and ball fields. We want to build them from LA to Florida. We’re thrilled to death.” The company has put up 90 scoreboards in 14 communities in that state with 12 more going in this year, another 100 in Kansas City and is now launching in Houston and Dallas with San Antonio next. … When I asked him how good the Sooners are, Switzer said, “I don’t know. We’ll see when they play Texas.”

Texas men's basketball coach Rodney Terry is only a week or two away from starting fall practice ahead of the 2023-24 season. "Last year we had arguably the best conference in the country," he said last week. "I don't expect that to change."

6. Big 12 hoops: Kansas is a preseason No. 1 pick by The Athletic, but it will be pressed by No. 10 Baylor, No. 23 Texas and No. 13 Houston. Former Longhorn Arterio Morris had flashes in Austin and will thrive for Bill Self as his starting shooting guard to go with former Red Raider Kevin McCullar Jr. and defensive stalwart Dajuan Harris Jr. and Australian wingman Johnny Furphy. … The Bears have a hotshot in Ja'Kobe Walter to go with Toledo point guard transfer RayJ Dennis. Kelvin Sampson is a top-five coach in college basketball and even though the Cougars have to replace three starters, Houston returns Jamal Shead and lured Baylor guard LJ Cryer to take over for Marcus Sasser on the heels of Final Four, Elite Eight and Sweet 16 runs. … Rodney Terry is more than a little pumped about the new, bold Big 12 basketball league, especially since it was already the best in the country and just got better. “Last year we had arguably the best conference in the country. I don't look for that to change,” Terry said. “We're adding four new institutions. You’re talking about Cincinnati. Wes (Miller, who has won 226 games) is coming in with a basketball tradition school. With what Kelvin Sampson’s done, the respect we have for him and what he's been able to build or revitalize at the University of Houston in terms of Final Fours and Elite Eights, is (impressive). He's really taken the program to another level. Johnny Dawkins has done a great job at Central Florida. It has an incredible pedigree, and any time you got to play BYU, it’s an extremely difficult, hostile place to play. There's no drop-off in our league. There's going to be no nights off in our league. Whether you are at home on the road. You’ve got to bring your A game.”

7. Hello, Big 12: What’s up with the Big 12? Baylor and Texas Tech have both started 0-2, TCU fell to Colorado. Houston lost to Rice. I do think the Red Raiders can recharge, but Joey McGuire has to get better play out of quarterback Tyler Shough, who had four turnovers in the loss to Oregon. They do have a winnable stretch of games with Tarleton State, Houston, West Virginia and Baylor.

8. Scattershooting: While wondering whatever happened to former Dallas Cowboy tight end Jay Novacek, a former Wyoming tight end and College Football Hall of Famer who was drafted in the sixth round but played 12 seasons and was a three-time Super Bowl champion. ... Found out that Eryk Anders, last week's Scattershooting subject, is an active UCF middleweight.

9. On the couch: Finally watched “All Quiet on the Western Front,” the anti-war movie that won three Oscars and was banned in Germany for its raw, unfiltered commentary on the brutality and inhumanity of war as told through the eyes of a teenager during World War I. Gave it 8 ducks.

Crazy prediction: Alabama will go 8-4 this season.

