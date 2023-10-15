Bohls: Penix, Huskies outlast Oregon to make big move in Top 25

We don’t know a lot more than what we do know, which feels pretty strange to say at mid-October. But we press on and try to decipher who deserves to be among the highest-ranked teams.

Michigan’s still No. 1 on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot for now, even though we’re all still waiting for the Wolverines to play somebody — anybody — of substance.

We know Washington’s got a helluva team but maybe shouldn’t have won Saturday. Or maybe it should because it’s good enough and might have the Heisman Trophy favorite in Michael Penix Jr.

We know Oregon’s pretty much the equal of Washington, but Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has pretty much forgotten every fundamental of Coaching 101, despises field goals and gambles at such ill-advised times he must be operating on the Brandon Staley starter kit. If Penix isn’t the leading Heisman contender, Oregon’s Bo Nix could be.

We know Ohio State’s rolling and seems to have discovered an offense but hasn’t been tested by anyone other than a two-loss Notre Dame and for a quarter or so a two-loss Maryland.

We know Georgia is teasing us by playing down to the level of a Vanderbilt and up to its usual standard when it’s engaged with a challenge from Kentucky. And the Bulldogs’ top weapon — tight end Brock Bowers — has an ankle injury of undetermined severity.

We know Florida State has one outstanding roster and could be the class of the ACC, unless of course it’s North Carolina, which seems to be getting better by the hour.

We know Oklahoma’s got both a balanced team with a passing-rich offense and a stingy defense but has some big tests coming up.

We know Penn State might be the equal of both the Wolverines and Buckeyes in the Big Ten, and we should start learning the accuracy of that premise in short order.

We know Texas is damn good and probably is still having nightmares about scoring from the 1-yard line.

We know Alabama’s getting by even though it’s not vintage Alabama.

So those are my top 10 plus 1. If you’re looking for perfect clarity, you might have to wait until November.

Bohls' Top 25 ballot

Michigan Washington Ohio State Georgia Florida State Oklahoma Penn State Texas Oregon Alabama North Carolina Ole Miss Notre Dame LSU Duke Oregon State Missouri USC Louisville Utah Tennessee UCLA Iowa Air Force Tulane

