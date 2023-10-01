Bohls: OK, I'm convinced enough (at least this week) to put Texas No. 1 on my AP ballot

Texas is my new No. 1.

You read that right.

In this topsy-turvy college football season, I put the Longhorns as the top-ranked team in my weekly Associated Press Top 25 vote. With struggles by Georgia and Washington in their one-score victories over inferior Auburn and Arizona, my always fluid ballot turned to Steve Sarkisian’s unbeaten 5-0 team, which cruised past Kansas 40-14.

And here’s why.

Texas is undefeated.

Texas has the best win of the year over Alabama.

Texas has the best road win of the year at Tuscaloosa.

Texas has one of the nation’s best defenses and best front four.

Texas has a legit Heisman candidate in quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks thinks he’s Bijan Robinson — heck, maybe he is — and Ewers thinks he’s Vince Young. We’ll go slower there, but Ewers does have five rushing touchdowns this season and has scored on the ground every game but one.

Texas has become a great second-half team, which is a great thing to be.

Sarkisian admitted Saturday he got “too cute” with his play calling in a stagnant first half, but acknowledged it and then got it right in the 27-point second half.

Texas has college football’s most balanced teams and weapons all over the field.

I dropped the Huskies to No. 2 after they had to hold on to beat Arizona. I dropped the Wolverines to No. 3 because they, well, beat Nebraska. Yawn.

I dropped the Bulldogs to No. 5 because, to be honest, they haven’t looked very hot all year and trailed by 10-0 to an Auburn team I saw firsthand against Texas A&M and thought was one of the worst college football teams I’ve ever seen. The Tigers cannot pass.

I dropped the Trojans to No. 10 because Lincoln Riley has no regard for defense and may well be hurting USC’s chances of getting in the College Football Playoff if he doesn’t upgrade that side of the ball quickly.

And for those who say Georgia deserves to be No. 1 because they’re the two-time defending national champion, please stop. This is the 2023 season, not 2022. Last year has nothing to do with this season. Sure, KirbySmart’s club deserves some benefit of that doubt. I’ll give you that. But we’re ranking this year’s team. Let ‘em prove themselves like everyone else.

I bumped Oklahoma to No. 14 after putting 50 on Iowa State, which does have a good defense, and that sets up a critical matchup with Texas on Saturday.

I moved Ole Miss to No. 15, one spot ahead of the LSU team that lost 55-49. Hey, Brian Kelly, you might want to book a reservation at Penn State’s offseason defensive seminar. You could car-pool with Lincoln Riley.

I see you, Kentucky. As I predicted, the Wildcats smashed Florida, and I mean smashed. They had beaten up a bunch of nobodies but rode Ray Davis’ 280 rushing yards and 329 yards on the ground overall to a huge win over the Gators.

The Aggies deserve to be ranked as well now after dominating Arkansas a week after crushing the same Auburn team that gave Georgia fits. The Razorbacks are a mess, and K.J. Jefferson has regressed.

Jimbo Fisher’s team is for real and has an elite defense, which makes this weekend’s home game with Alabama a high-stakes showdown. The SEC may be down this year and totally unpredictable, but this game will set up the winner as the clear West Division favorite for the time being.

The teams I dearly want to rank but ran out of room for include unbeaten Maryland and Louisville and surprisingly strong 4-1 West Virginia.

Bohls' AP ballot

1. Texas

2. Washington

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Florida State

7. Penn State

8. Oregon

9. Notre Dame

10. USC

11. Alabama

12. Washington State

13. Miami

14. Oklahoma

15. Mississippi

16. LSU

17. Duke

18. Missouri

19. Kentucky

20. Kansas State

21. North Carolina

22. Oregon State

23. Utah

24. Texas A&M

25. Tennessee

