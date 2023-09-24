Bohls: Move over, Michigan and Georgia because Washington's my new No. 1 team

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has become a Heisman favorite and has moved his unbeaten Huskies to No. 1 on Kirk Bohls' Top 25 ballot.

Make room for a new No. 1.

Out of the way, Michigan. Move down a seat, Georgia. Nice win, Ohio State, but could you do it against 11 players?

Hail, Washington.

Michael Penix Jr. as the Heisman front-runner. Kalen DeBoer as the national coach of the year leader. And the 4-0 Huskies are the top-ranked team on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot and they’re making it all look very easy. I’m wondering if they even need to launder their uniforms because they’ve yet to sweat.

My top five reads Washington, Michigan, Georgia, Texas and Ohio State.

USC slipped from fifth to ninth as Lincoln Riley’s defense isn’t looking all that hot.

I jumped Oregon from No. 11 to No. 8.

Alabama, good to see you again. Your my No. 13 team after dismissing Lane Kiffin yet again.

Kansas, I got you at No. 25 after defeating Big 12 newcomer BYU and going 4-0 for the second year in a row just before the high-flying Jayhawks come to Austin where … well, you know what happened last time. Brenden Schooler, where are you?

Do you know the last time Kansas won its first four games in two consecutive seasons? Try 1904. Been a minute.

I got unbeaten North Carolina at No. 23, and I’m sorry I don’t have the Fighting Mack Browns higher. The Tar Heels will have plenty of time to impress.

But Washington looks like the real deal.

Penix is far and way the best passer in college football, averaging 409 yards a game, which is 57 yards more than No. 2 Shedeur Sanders. The lefty has thrown 16 touchdowns against two interceptions and is completing 74.6% of his passes. Washington also has the top offense with 593 yards a game.

The Huskies are mopping the floor with every opponent that dares to take the field against the best Pac-12 team, which is saying something, given how deep that lame-duck league.

And speaking of Ducks, Oregon not only rolled upstart Colorado, but Dan Lanning took a page right out of Deion Sanders' playbook and smoked college football’s Pied Piper not just on the field but in the locker room during his pre-game motivation.

We all assumed Coach Preen would get a rude awakening at some point, given the Buffaloes’ inability to protect Shedeur Sanders and play much defense. But we do have to give the coach credit. Thanks to his sunglasses mentality, coaches all over the landscape are channeling their inner Deion.

Lanning, we already mentioned, said the “Cinderella’s story is over.”

Ohio State’s Ryan Day went ballistic at a perceived cheap shot from former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz for suggesting the Buckeyes were a cheap suit. And soft.

Washington State’s Jake Dickert took Lee Corso to task for saying his Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers were playing in the “No One Watches Bowl.” We will this season. But check back in 2024. I watched and moved Dickert’s bunch up to No. 15 for taking out Oregon State.

Kiffin talked all week. Hey, he’s Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss coach might want to consider tweeting less and practicing more.

My top 25 ballot

1. Washington

2. Michigan

3. Georgia

4. Texas

5. Ohio State

6. Florida State

7. Penn State

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Notre Dame

12. Duke

13. Alabama

14. Utah

15. Washington State

16. Miami

17. Oklahoma

18. Missouri

19. Kansas State

20. Mississippi

21. Florida

22. Tennessee

23. North Carolina

24. Oregon State

25. Kansas

