Bohls: Michigan's Wolverines may be the real victors this season

There could be plenty of high fives for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his Wolverines this season. But don't overlook Georgia, the two-time defending national champions.

Hail to the victors.

And it ain’t the Georgia Bulldogs. Well, maybe not.

Sure, it could be the Bulldogs. But where’s the fun in that?

So instead of same ole, same ole, I went with Michigan on my Associated Press preseason top 25 ballot.

Here’s the vote — one of only three of the 63 — for a team other than back-to-back champion Georgia, which I put No. 2. Two of us picked Michigan, and one chose Ohio State. Hey, this ain’t Russia. We don’t have to march to the same drummer. Or same voter.

And no team has won three consecutive football national championships since the Minnesota Gophers in 1934-36. The last of the three coincided with the very first Associated Press poll. I don’t think I voted for the Gophers in ’36 either.

Anyway, it’s been a minute since any team won three straight.

Been a couple of minutes since the Wolverines took it all, too. Yeah, 1997 qualifies. Before that it was 1948 for Michigan. Just two national titles in the Associated Press poll era going back to 1936. That’s a long drought. But the roof will get blown off the Big House this fall, if the house had a roof.

Michigan’s time has come. After all, it is the winningest program in all of college football with 989 victories (Texas sits fifth with 936.)

Lots of reason the Winged Helmets will win it all, which I’ll get to in a moment.

Before that, a little housekeeping.

Yes, I have Texas in my top 10. At No. 7. No, I’m not saying the Longhorns are back. That comes over time, not a single season. But from what I see at Frank Denius Fields this August, they belong. I believe.

Yeah, we’ll see. Tuscaloosa comes soon in Week Two.

My top five after Michigan and Georgia go Alabama, LSU and Ohio State. The usual cast of suspects with Brian Kelly’s Tigers sneaking in. The next five are Penn State, Texas, USC, Washington and Tennessee. I realize the SEC can’t put three teams in the last four-team College Football Playoff. Right? Well, probably not.

I know Florida State is the flavor of the month. And I got the Seminoles at No. 12. Still not sure I’m sold on them yet even though they have 17 starters back and a talented quarterback in Jordan Travis. A little worried about a schedule that opens with LSU, closes with Florida and sends them to Clemson.

I got local hero Cade Klubnik and Clemson at No. 14. Probably way too low but the Tigers have to rebuild some on the defensive line.

I believe Texas A&M will surprise and go 9-3 this season, thank you, Bobby Petrino. They return almost everybody but Devon Achane. Got the Aggies are at 15th.

Other Big 12 teams include defending Big 12 champion Kansas State (17th), CFP finalist TCU (18th) and Oklahoma (22nd). My two sleepers at 24th and 25th are USC-killer Tulane and Pac-12 leftover Oregon State.

Now, why won’t Georgia repeat? I’ll tell you why Kirby Smart won’t be holding the crystal ball at NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 8.

As I said before, the odds are against it. Hasn’t been done in 86 years.

Also, Stetson Bennett IV has finally left the building. He gone. Georgia will break in a new quarterback, just as Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson will. That’s the normal quartet that has dominated the college football scene the last 20 years. Since 2003, those four teams have claimed 11 titles.

In the last 14 years, those four teams have won it 11 times.

The only times they didn’t, the 2019 LSU, 2013 Florida State and 2010 Auburn teams were the last teams standing. All they had to do to deny anyone else was be perfect. They were a collective 43-0.

Otherwise, it’s been all Bulldogs, Crimson Tide, Tigers and Buckeyes.

That’s dominance, my friends.

Since 2004, only that FSU and Auburn team started outside the top seven.

So I’m going with Michigan, which has its quarterback. J.J. McCarthy is firmly entrenched at the position. And he’s no caretaker. The junior threw 22 touchdown passes with only five picks. He’s a Heisman contender from the get-go. The Wolverines have momentum from College Football Playoff appearances the last two years, coming off not only consecutive Big Ten titles but also back-to-back wins over the Buckeyes. That’s serious momentum.

They have an elite coach. Yeah, it took awhile for that to happen, but Jim Harbaugh has finally taken his place among the top coaches in the game. And he may or may not be around the first four games if a once-rumored, four-game suspension for Level II recruiting violations for things like watching a prospect’s workout on Zoom is upheld.

But do they really need him to get past the likes of East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers? I think not.

The schedule is beyond friendly.

The Wolverines have seven home games and get blood rival Ohio State in Ann Arbor. Not only that, their road games take them to Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, Penn State and Maryland. Not exactly Murderers’ Row.

Michigan may have as balanced an offense as there is. The Wolverines return both Blake Corum, who ran for 1,463 yards despite missing the last two games, and backup Donovan Edwards. Between them, the team averaged a punishing 249 yards a game on the ground and outmuscled Ohio State at every turn.

The Wolverines have 15 returning starters, too, and playmakers all over the field.

I could go on and on.

Just remember it’s a preseason poll, and the polls can fluctuate wildly from one week to the next. Except, uh, for that Georgia team, of course.

My preseason top 25 ballot

1. Michigan

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Ohio State

6. Penn State

7. Texas

8. USC

9. Washington

10. Tennessee

11. Utah

12. Florida State

13. Notre Dame

14. Clemson

15. Texas A&M

16. Oregon

17. Kansas State

18. TCU

19. North Carolina

20. Wisconsin

21. Mississippi

22. Oklahoma

23. Arkansas

24. Tulane

25. Oregon State

