Bohls: There are lots of reasons for Quinn Ewers to return to Texas for more seasoning

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:

A clash of quarterbacks: Should he stay or should he go?

1. Texas has a crowded quarterbacks room: The NFL draft is still more than five months away, but websites like Inside Texas and and On3 are saying Quinn Ewers is leaning toward returning for 2024. And why wouldn’t he? He probably should. There are more reasons for the Longhorns quarterback to come back than to leave, mainly the glut of accomplished quarterbacks who almost certainly will be drafted ahead of him and his own durability issues. Sports Illustrated lists four quarterbacks not named Ewers as probable first-rounders in Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy and Shedeur Sanders and Ewers as one of five likely second-rounders, projecting him as the 46th pick by Atlanta, which has Bijan Robinson. But he could fall to the third round because other quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix and he doesn’t have great physical stature. … An NFL source told me Tuesday that “I had heard last week that leaving school was not a definitive decision and that he was still considering coming back. I think he needs another year personally. He needs to prove his consistency and just put more good tape out there. He can actually help his stock with a good 2024.” … Another season for Ewers would give him a dozen or more starts (he’s now 13-5), develop him more physically, show NFL teams he can stay healthy after two straight seasons with shoulder injuries and build a case for a first-round selection, maybe even as a top-five pick. Texas isn’t commenting, not surprisingly. But I count no fewer than 11 NFL clubs that need quarterbacks, which could give Ewers more landing spots. He was not made available to the media Monday. … Ewers’ decision would have a lot of domino effects because his backup Maalik Murphy is ready to play now and produced two wins this year with mixed success and true freshman Arch Manning gets rave reviews from Steve Sarkisian and Manning’s family is more interested in the long-term picture for Arch. That said, both will be heavily courted to transfer. Murphy would be a prime target to leave.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has a big decision to make in the offseason whether to turn pro or return to school. There arguably can be cases made for both sides, but either way there are trickle-down ramifications for the Longhorns.

More: Texas turns its running game to a quartet of backs led by five-star freshman CJ Baxter

The problem is with the contracts, not the coaches

2. Get the message: There’s plenty of lessons to be learned from the firing of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, chief among them is the utter stupidity in fully guaranteed contracts and the sheer folly of fully guaranteed extensions when a coach really hasn’t accomplished much of anything yet. If a coach deserves it after a great season, give him a handsome $1 million bonus. What are these universities so scared of? Texas has long been guilty of the same. Why do these schools of supposedly higher learning think their coach is the only one capable of leading their high-profile programs and also believe if that coach leaves, there’s very few candidates they could find worthy to replace him? Poppycock. Stop it, athletic directors. Do you really think there aren’t 100 qualified coaches who would crawl to College Station for the job? I always loved DeLoss Dodds’ philosophy; when I asked the legendary Texas athletic director why he didn’t include buyouts for his coaches, he said, “If they don’t want to be here, I don’t want them.” … If I were Ross Bjork, I’d start my search with two phone calls. I’d first see if the Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell had any interest. He reportedly has only a $4 million salary. I don’t think he’d listen to an offer doubling that, but you never know. But if he said no, I’d call Dabo Swinney to see if he has tired of the Clemson fans spoiled by his success. My guess is the Aggies will hire Mike Elko or Jeff Traylor, but I’d also kick the tires on Kansas State’s Chris Klieman. … Sarkisian said he doesn’t necessarily favor during-season firings because that tells the players, "When you're firing a coach at this point in the season, you're telling that current team ‘we're giving up on you and all we're worried about is the future,’" he said.

Alabama wide receivers Ja'Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond celebrate a Burton touchdown earlier this season. The Crimson Tide, who are ranked right behind Texas in the CFP standings, are hoping to leapfrog their way ahead of the Longhorns with a strong season finish.

Texas and the CFP: so now what?

3. Texas in a quandary: Whom do the Longhorns root for? Texas can root for one-loss Alabama to run the table and upset Georgia in the SEC championship game, but there’s a strong likelihood that the CFP selection committee would be so impressed with the Crimson Tide that it bumps Bama ahead of Texas despite the Longhorns’ head-to-head win. Plus, Georgia could still be ahead of Texas even after a loss and block Texas’ path. Or Longhorn Nation can root for Georgia, knowing Alabama’s no longer a threat and the SEC champion would never be denied a spot. I’d say if the Longhorns can run the table the next three games, their best path to the CFP is an upset of Florida State or a loss by Washington.

More: Bohls: Sarkisian obviously trusts his playmakers, and No. 7 Texas has lots of them

This and that from around the Forty Acres

4. Texas tidbits: Texas may have to pass the ball more this weekend against Iowa State, so it comes as great news that its offensive line has given up zero sacks the last two games. The line was just named one of 12 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday. The Longhorns have used the same five starters in nine of their 10 games and Texas is No. 14 nationally in total offense and No. 25 in scoring. ... Texas must drastically improve its 105th-ranked pass defense, but it's relative. Unbeaten Washington's is 122nd. ... Still looks like Oklahoma State is likely to reach the Big 12 title game, partly because it has wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State and has the easiest remaining schedule. Love Mike Gundy’s personality. After his Cowboys wet the bed against UCF in a 45-3 loss, the Oklahoma State coach showed up at his Monday press conference with his dogs, Kenzie and Ginger, and said, “Figured I might need a guard dog after that coaching, so I brought two of them.” He’s got a lot of Mike Leach in him. … Texas baseball is around the corner. Looking forward to seeing powerful, former Duke infielder Luke Storm, who is finishing his undergraduate degree there and will probably be the Longhorns’ switch-hitting first baseman with sophomore Jared Thomas (.321) shifting to center field. Storm could become a 20-homer player.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy still has his Cowboys in excellent position to make the Big 12 championship game despite their loss last week because they hold head-to-head tiebreaker edges over Oklahoma and Kansas State.

Saying goodbye to an old friend

5. A sad farewell: On a personal note, Duck Nation said goodbye to our dear friend and classmate Calvin Schaefer, who died from a heart attack in Fort Worth last Thursday. Calvin was a rock. Just a wonderful, soft-spoken person who was a friend to all and a terrific athlete, who was a Taylor star on our Ducks teams as our tougher-than-an IRS audit linebacker/fullback whom no opponent wanted to cross paths, our rugged power forward who was ravenous for rebounds and a slugging first baseman who terrorized pitchers. Hug your friends a little tighter, all.

Texas players making a real racket with racquets

6. Net gains: Congrats to Texas junior Pierre-Yves Bailly, who defeated his Longhorns teammate Siem Woldeab in the final of the Greenview Development & Majestic Realty Men’s Pro Tennis Open last weekend. Bailly, a first-team All-Big 12 singles player from Belgium, beat the fifth-year senior from La Mesa, Calif., who is a two-time second-team All-Big 12 singles player.

Picking up the post-realignment scraps

7. The Big 12 after Texas, OU leave: If I had to pick the top four and the bottom two of the Big 12 football ranks going forward in order, I’d go with Utah, Kansas State, TCU and Oklahoma State competing among the upper tier and Baylor and Cincinnati battling to stay out of the cellar. I think resurgent Arizona could crowd its way into that perennial top four, too.

Just where is Texas' 18-Wheeler parked these days?

8. Scattershooting: While wondering whatever happened to Tyrone Swoopes.

Meanwhile, from the greatest seat in the world ...

9. On the couch: “All the Light We Cannot See.” The story about a blind daughter of a French resistance leader who sends coded messages to the Allies during an air raid of her French beach town during World War II and a disaffected German soldier is a compelling historical drama. Rotten Tomatoes gave it 28%, which I found absurd. Gave it eight ducks.

So you're sayin' there's a chance

Crazy prediction: Georgia or Washington will lose on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Ewers will face a big decision in January whether to go pro or return