Bohls: Jonathon Brooks wows, but Texas' rushing attack too often underwhelming in win

Texas' Jonathon Brooks turned in his best performance as a Longhorn with 164 yards on 21 carries, including a big 61-yard gain to set up a touchdown Saturday night against Wyoming. He started in place of freshman CJ Baxter, who was out with a foot injury.

What started out as bland Saturday night quickly became bizarre.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw a touchdown pass to a 308-pound nose tackle, of all people.

Texas got a couple of key runs for first downs from a wide receiver-turned-running back-turned wildcat quarterback.

And featured back Jonathon Brooks, after a sluggish three quarters, finally broke loose for a 61-long gainer in the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown in a game in which no one was certain Texas would ever go ahead for sure.

But ultimately the Longhorns did on Xavier Worthy's 44-yard score and even extended their lead on Ewers' keeper set up by Brooks' run for a big sigh-of-relief, 31-10 victory over a pretty good Wyoming team, a disconcerting outcome mostly because of a largely unimpressive run game.

It’s been a lingering problem. It hasn’t cost them a victory, but it’s unsettling enough to wonder if that facet of the game could eventually prevent the Longhorns from reaching their ceiling.

For now, however, Texas can point to a 3-0 record for the first time since 2012. And on a night when Ewers wasn’t ever really in sync — throwing for just 131 yards but had no turnovers for the third straight game — the Longhorns know they can win with great defense and explosive plays. And they now know they can finish with their second straight 21-point fourth quarter.

Those are not small details, but the types of things that can overcome a whole heckuva lot of shortcomings.

And Steve Sarkisian has enough tricks up his sleeve to keep defenses off balance. Namely, a couple of big runs by Savion Red, who can be big this season in short-yardage situations in the wildcat, and the 1-yard touchdown pass to nose tackle Byron Murphy II.

Otherwise, the ground game was, well, grounded for the most part.

Texas still has to prove it can run

“There was some frustration,” said Brooks, who had a career-best 164 yards, “but our offensive line played a hell of a game. We’ve been there before, and I knew (the big run) was coming.”

At least on one play. And he had a nifty 20-yarder on the last play of the third quarter.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks leaps over a Wyoming lineman for first-down yardage during the first quarter of Saturday night's 31-10 win. Brooks finished with a career-high 164 yards.

That said, until proven otherwise, Texas just can’t run the ball effectively with any degree of consistency. It didn’t in the opener against Rice. Didn’t in Tuscaloosa against Alabama. Didn’t at home against a Mountain West Conference team in Week 3.

The Horns ranked 90th out of 133 FBS teams in rushing entering the week and probably won’t climb much after a 185-yard effort helped along by Brooks’ gasher. It was a lackluster effort for most of the game.

But Texas could run when it had to Saturday, much as it did when it milked the final seven minutes-plus of the upset of Alabama.

Taking advantage of his opportunity

The Longhorns have to take a lot of satisfaction in that. And in Brooks’ hard running as he carried the load in the absence of true freshman CJ Baxter, who sat out with a foot injury with next week’s Big 12 opener at Baylor looming.

Brooks, a sophomore from Hallettsville, was magnificent in the fourth quarter when he broke off that long run on a quick-hitter. He’s a very sound running back, but the best back in the stadium was Wyoming’s Harrison Waylee. The transfer from Northern Illinois, hurt for the first two games, made his Cowboys debut and had a run even longer than Brooks when he burst through the right side for a 62-yard sprint and a touchdown on the fifth play of the game.

On the visitors’ other 61 plays, they managed only a field goal.

But the rushing attack can’t infuse a lot of confidence on the part of the fan base even if the coach doesn’t seem worried. “I’m OK, I’m OK,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian took solace in the fact that Wyoming made a major tweak to its defensive gameplay and slanted its defensive linemen in a way that it could confuse Texas offensive lineman and clog the running lanes. He added that for the second time in three games, an opponent showed “an absolute different defense that they put on tape.” He took that as a compliment that opponents would drastically alter their defenses to fit Texas.

Compliment or not, the defensive strategies have largely held Texas at bay.

Starting slow, finishing strong

Through three quarters against Wyoming, the Longhorns just had 88 yards on the ground. They powered their way to 97 in the fourth quarter, which was impressive. And necessary.

“We had to find a way to dig deep,” right tackle Christian Jones said. “They were slanting up front a little bit, and we had to get our eyes up.”

Texas may not get its ranking up beyond where it sits, but it had plenty of company from college football heavyweights who also struggled to scratch out wins on Saturday.

Never mind that the Cowboys were picked sixth in the Mountain West Conference because they had already bested Texas Tech this season and gave Texas all it could handle before a packed audience at Royal-Memorial Stadium. But the 101,777 appreciated what’s becoming Texas’ second nature, and that’s the ability to make big plays and finish in the fourth quarter. Even if they can’t run all that well.

Who knows, Murphy insists he was a heckuva running back in high school and has, well if not the best hands on the team, “one of the best.”

And has Sarkisian designed any running plays for him?

“I wish,” Murphy said.

