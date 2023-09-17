Bohls: Huskies surge on AP Top 25 ballot as Longhorns hold steady

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continues to dazzle for the Huskies, who rose to No. 3 on Kirk Bohls' Top 25 ballot.

Talk about a head-spinning weekend.

In what looked like a blasé list of college football games very nearly turned into a blockbuster as every top team save Washington, Ohio State and LSU hopped on the struggle bus.

Michigan looked beatable with four turnovers against Bowling Green.

Georgia needed a half to wake up against South Carolina and a torrid Spencer Rattler (at least for the first half).

Texas’ Quinn Ewers came back to earth and never looked crisp with only 11 completions, but a consistently strong defense and explosive plays from Xavier Worthy and Jonathon Brooks held off the feisty Wyoming Cowboys with a second consecutive dominant fourth quarter.

Florida State barely staved off Boston College.

Alabama? What can we say? Dropped the Crimson Tide to No. 15.

The Crimson Tide’s performance in a narrow win over South Florida (and former Longhorn defensive coordinator Todd Orlando) was so unsettling, I’m a little surprised Nick Saban didn’t put himself in the transfer portal. He has no quarterback. (Nick, stick with Jalen Milroe. He can at least run.)

The Big 12? Don’t get me started.

The league had three teams fall as Iowa State’s “missed” field goal — did it really miss? — and lost to Mid-American Conference’s Ohio, newcomer Cincinnati went down to Miami of Ohio and mysterious Oklahoma State was blown out by South Alabama of the Sun Belt. Yes, blown out.

Kansas State lost in walk-off fashion to Missouri on Harrison Mevis's 61-yard field goal in the game of the week that didn’t include the Boulder contest. This was a back-and-forth game until the final series, but the Wildcats were still impressive in defeat, even with a hobbling Will Howard.

The Tigers and Gators showed up in my Top 25 after Missouri’s squeaker and Florida’s crushing of Tennessee, which isn’t exactly breaking news in Gainesville where the Volunteers lost for the 10th straight time.

Because so many elite teams looked inept for large chunks of time, I sincerely considered putting Washington at No. 1 and didn’t only because its victim, Michigan State, is in total disarray with the mess that is head coach Mel Tucker.

Michael Penix Jr. might well be the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy after topping 400 yards passing and his third straight game with three touchdown passes or more. I bumped the Huskies up to No. 3.

This was one of the trickier ballots to fill out, but as always my Top 25 ballot remains fluid, especially so in September.

Here’s my Top 25:

Michigan Georgia Washington Texas USC Penn State Florida State Ohio State LSU 10. Notre Dame 11. Oregon 12. Duke 13. Ole Miss 14. Oregon State 15. Alabama 16. Utah 17. Colorado 18. Oklahoma 19. Missouri 20. Kansas State 21. Florida 22. Tennessee 23. Miami 24. Clemson 25. North Carolina

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Huskies impress with road win, surge to No. 3 on Bohls' Top 25 ballot