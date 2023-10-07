Bohls, Golden: Texas, Oklahoma look to make new memories in final matchup as Big 12 teams

As football matchups go, it doesn't get much better for the state of Texas than this weekend, which gives us Texas versus Oklahoma in an undefeated Red River Rivalry matchup with national implications, plus Texas A&M hosting a potentially vulnerable Alabama team and then concludes Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers:

Memory lane: our best Texas-OU game

1. What's your favorite Texas-Oklahoma memory?

Bohls: I always cling to the 6-6 tie in 1976, only because the drama and tension were palpable for the entire 60 minutes in that ball-control, field-position game paced by Longhorns kicker Russell Erxleben, because our paper broke the OU spying story that Thursday before the game, and because President Gerald Ford was there for the opening coin toss with all of us reporters on the field. Never saw a coach as physically and emotionally drained as DKR afterward.

Golden: It was my first live Texas-OU game, and it came as a staffer at the Tyler Morning-Telegraph in 1997. In Texas’ 27-24 win, Ricky Williams and De’Mond Parker put on the best running display in the history of the rivalry. Williams, one year before he won the Heisman Trophy, finished with 223 yards on 40 carries, but Parker was downright electric with 291 yards on 31 carries with an array of spin moves that caused audible gasps from the crowd. His breakthrough performance didn’t include a 65-yard touchdown run that was nullified by a penalty. What a game of big plays we witnessed that day.

A case of Red River confidence ... or overconfidence

2. Does Texas' new swagger help or hurt its chances Saturday?

Bohls: It helps. Many of the Sooners, maybe even second-year head coach Brent Venables, will head into the Cotton Bowl with some doubts in light of Texas' 49-0 blowout last year and OU’s inferior opponents (a combined 13-12) this year. I can’t remember a time since maybe 2008 when Texas entered this game with such big confidence. Got to be worth something, and the Horns will prevail 38-27.

Golden: Of course, it helps. There's no substitute for confidence born from struggle. Steve Sarkisian’s Horns have been through the wringer and are using those hard lessons as fuel to keep this wonderful run going. Oklahoma is much improved from last season and has a chance to pull off this win, but Texas has come too far to allow its biggest rival to spoil what it has going. The Horns win 31-24 with a late touchdown.

Bohls: What fun is the Texas-OU rivalry if there's no hate attached to it? We'll find out

Matchups that matter: Texas and OU strengths

3. What position group for Texas holds an advantage? And how about Oklahoma?

Bohls: I believe Texas has a sizable advantage in its defensive front over an OU running game that ranks 66th nationally. Sarkisian has the big bodies in the interior to stuff runs between the tackles, but the Sooners’ preference to attack the perimeter will be challenging for the Horns. And I’ll give OU a very slight edge in the secondary; the Sooners already have 10 interceptions through five games, and Texas cornerback Ryan Watts’ availability is questionable.

Golden: Texas has one of the best defensive fronts in the country, and Pete Kwiatkowski has been able to stuff the run and, just as important, produce pass pressure without having to blitz much, a real luxury in today’s game. I expect OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel to run on more designed plays to try to slow Texas down. The Sooners get the slight edge in the secondary. Both teams have given up three passes of 40-plus yards and two of 50-plus, but Texas will probably be missing Ryan Watts, its most experienced cornerback.

Don't overlook this Longhorn on Saturday

4. Pick a supporting cast member who could surprise on Saturday, a la Stonie Clark.

Bohls: Do not sleep on Texas slot receiver Jordan Whittington. He’s had a fairly quiet start to the season with only 12 catches in five games, but he might explode with so much OU attention on Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell.

Golden: Defensive lineman Alfred Collins has played well, but teammates T’Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II and Vernon Broughton have gotten more headlines. Look for Collins to come up with a takeaway in his last Red River game.

Bohls: Texas is the No. 1 team in the country on my AP ballot this week

Can they be called special teams if they're not special?

5. How worrisome are Texas' special teams issues, including missed kicks and fumbled returns?

Bohls: It’s getting more worrisome by the game. Bert Auburn has missed five of his 14 tries — as many as he missed all of last season in 26 kicks — and that can get into a kicker’s head. As electric as Worthy is as a receiver and punt returner, he’s still letting too many hit the ground and roll, giving up valuable field position.

Golden: It’s weighing heavy on Sarkisian’s mind. Kicking is such a mental exercise, and once doubt creeps in, bad things can happen. Auburn has the yips. He could use an early field goal to ease his nerves. The return muffs haven’t been a season-long problem, so it shouldn’t be a huge concern, but the rolls on punts will remain an issue that won’t be fixed overnight.

More: Our new 160-page hardcover book will document Texas' Big 12 years

This state's other huge game: Texas A&M vs. Bama

6. Will the Aggies shock the Crimson Tide on Saturday?

Bohls: They will. It says here that Jimbo Fisher has the better quarterback — even with 18-time starter Max Johnson filling in for the injured Conner Weigman — because Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is still learning on the job with just six starts. Plus, Texas A&M has much more explosive receivers, a strong tight end, some talented running backs, a better offensive line and a defense equal to or better than the Tide’s. I have the Aggies winning 27-24.

Golden: They won’t shock the Tide because no one will be shocked to see Bama lose in College Station. Surprised? Maybe. But not really shocked. This is the most vulnerable Alabama team since the program won its first title under Nick Saban in 2009. A&M’s Max Johnson is a better quarterback than Milroe at this point, and the Aggies are at home. I expect them to win 23-20.

The curious case of the struggling SEC

7. Why is the SEC in such a free fall this year?

Bohls: Easy one. Or so I thought. I assumed the lack of proven quarterbacks was the reason, but the league has five of them in the top 20 nationally in yardage. So it must be scoring defense, right? Nope. Three are in the top 20 and seven are in the top 33. Coaching? Come on. So I’ll go with the transfer portal evening the field for everybody, although the NCAA Division I Council just shortened the number of transfer days from 60 to 45.

Golden: Free fall? No, the Pac-12 as we know it is in free fall because it won’t be the same in 2024 despite the tremendous season it’s having. Chalk up the SEC becoming mortal to lesser programs being able to cherry-pick the portal for good talent. Money talks now. Gone are the days when a player wouldn’t even consider certain schools. Nowadays, if they’re paying, he’s playing.

Well, somebody's gotta win the Pac-12

8. Whom do you have winning the Pac-12?

Bohls: Give me the Ducks. No. 8 Oregon has the league’s only national top-10 offense and defense and has the more favorable schedule by hosting No. 9 USC and traveling only to No. 18 Utah and Arizona State after next week’s road trip to No. 7 Washington. The Trojans, mighty on offense, are suspect on defense and have losable games at No. 10 Notre Dame in nonconference and at Oregon, and they also catch Washington and UCLA.

Golden: I can’t stand the defense, but I’m sticking with my preseason pick of USC. Oregon is the most balanced team in the league, and Washington has touchdown machine Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, but I’m trusting Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams to deliver at money time to make up for that porous group on the other side of the ball.

Oh, how the mighty will fall

9. Pick a Top 25 upset.

Bohls: Already gave you A&M over No. 11 Alabama. But here’s a bonus. Unranked UCLA will clip No. 13 Washington State and record-setting quarterback Cameron Ward (a one-time Incarnate Word player) at home because the Cougars are weak against the run.

Golden: Besides Bama falling in College Station, I agree that UCLA will take out Washington State. The Pac-12 is an offensive conference and UCLA is as good as anybody with the No. 2 passing offense and, better yet, the top unit in converting third downs. That’s a recipe for an upset.

The CFP is a marathon, not a race

10. What team ranked outside the top 15 could still earn a CFP berth?

Bohls: Was tempted to go with Kentucky, but the team predicated on a physical, power run game would probably have to beat Georgia twice, including Saturday. So I’ll take a flier on No. 17 Miami, which is 4-0 and has a balanced offense led by resurgent quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The Hurricanes manhandled A&M to the tune of 48 points. The Canes, who have yet to play a single ACC game, have a daunting schedule with road trips to No. 14 North Carolina and No. 5 Florida State and will have to prove themselves.

Golden: By sheer strength of schedule, No. 20 Kentucky (5-0) could be the team, especially if it knocks off Georgia on Saturday, which could vault it all the way into the top 10. With a win over then-No. 22 Florida under its belt, Kentucky would have to navigate a schedule that includes five ranked opponents in its last seven games — six if you include its opponent in the SEC title game.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas and Oklahoma meet in Big 12's last Red River Rivalry game