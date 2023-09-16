Bohls, Golden: Texas got the big win at Alabama, so now what?

Will freshman running back CJ Baxter play Saturday against Wyoming? The five-star back has started the first two games but hasn't finished either because of injuries. He's a game-time decision against the Cowboys.

How will the Texas Longhorns, with their shiny new No. 4 ranking and national buzz after the big win over Alabama, proceed this season as the hunted, not the hunters? We'll begin to find out Saturday night:

Texas' top to-do: run, run, run

1. What does Texas need to work on Saturday against Wyoming?

Bohls: Its running game. Period. That remains the Longhorns’ biggest Achilles' heel and needs to be fixed soon or a loss is coming. Texas could be becoming a pass-first if not pass-only team with the nation’s 13th-ranked aerial attack, but the line and backs need to repair a ground game rated only 90th. I expect the Horns will — and will win easily.

Golden: Work on? This isn’t an early August closed scrimmage at DKR. First, they need to win the game. Wyoming already beat Texas Tech and would love to spoil Texas’ season. Now, if you’re asking what area could stand some improvement, the running game comes to mind. They closed out the Crimson Tide with a run-heavy attack to milk those last seven minutes off the clock, but they’re still averaging only 3½ yards per attempt. Look for Steve Sarkisian to establish the run game early.

Give us a little more, please

2. Which Longhorn needs more playing time or a bigger role?

Bohls: Anthony Hill Jr. needs more minutes. He’s probably the most athletic player on the defense, and the freshman pass rusher needs more reps every game. He’s that disruptive and impactful.

Golden: Give me some more Hill. The freshman linebacker just might be the best athlete on a team not lacking in them. Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is moving him around the formation to best take advantage of his explosiveness off the ball. I see him becoming one of those hybrid types like Brian Orakpo, who was equally adept at putting his hand on the ground as a pass rusher and chasing down running backs at outside linebacker.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is off to a hot start this season, leading the Longhorns to a pair of wins, including at Alabama, without committing a turnover.

Quinn Ewers vs. the nation

3. List the five best quarterbacks right now in college football.

Bohls: Without question, Texas’ Quinn Ewers has to be No. 1 with turnover-free football and the biggest win of the year over Alabama for the No. 4 Longhorns. By virtue of his 12 touchdown passes and no picks, I've got USC’s reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at No. 2, Florida State’s Jordan Travis at No. 3 because of his victory over LSU (even though he ranks only 37th in yardage), followed by Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., who rank first and second nationally in yardage with 451- and 430-yard averages.

Golden: It’s a tough list to whittle down, but I’ll take reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams of Southern Cal, Colorado’s Sanders, Washington’s Penix, Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman and Florida State’s Jordan Travis. I know you’re wondering about the elephant in the room. Quinn Ewers wasn’t in my top 10 last week, but I have him at No. 7 (and surging).

Making the right moves

4. What should be the NCAA's stance be on transfer eligibility, in light of Tez Walker's denied appeal?

Bohls: Easy. Grant every player a one-time transfer with immediate eligibility. Make the second one more difficult, and make the player show just cause.

Golden: The NCAA really picked an odd instance to grow a pair. Allow players to transfer once with eligibility to play right away. North Carolina's Tez Walker was outspoken about his mental health challenges and his case screamed for an extra look. Instead, the NCAA struck gavel and turned the page. It just doesn’t feel right.

Let's hear it for the Red Raiders

5. What's the best 0-2 team in the country?

Bohls: Got to go with Texas Tech, which fell on the road in double overtime to Wyoming and lost a close one at home to Oregon. Expecting the Red Raiders to still win seven games.

Golden: Texas Tech had no business blowing that 17-0 lead in the opening loss to Wyoming, then gave the Oregon Ducks all they could handle in a 38-30 loss. They Red Raiders are much better than this. I can still see them finishing in the top three in the league.

And on the other side of the fence ...

6. What's the worst 2-0 team in the country?

Bohls: I’m not at all sold on Iowa, which still struggles to score points under Brian Ferentz. The head coach’s son is operating under an absurd school mandate that the Hawkeyes must average at least 25 points and win seven games to save his job. That said, they’re averaging just 22 a game after finishing next to last in yards last season and 123rd in points per game and are outscoring their first two opponents only 44-27.

Golden: The Marshall Thundering Herd were down 17-7 at home in the third quarter to FCS member Albany before rallying for a four-point win. Marshall is fortunate to be unbeaten at this point.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the win over Nebraska last week. His Buffaloes are off to a 2-0 start.

Is Deion ready for the real prime time?

7. Would Colorado's Deion Sanders make a good NFL coach?

Bohls: I’m starting to think he’d be good coaching at any level. I’m no doubter. Wouldn’t he be perfect for the Las Vegas Raiders? He’s already got the shades down.

Golden: He would be exceptional in the right situation. Sanders is a winner who has the right mix of charisma and tough love that would play well in an NFL locker room. I think his way of doing business has resonated with his players and the parents of prospective recruits, but the allure of coaching in the NFL and not having to worry about classes, recruiting or big-money boosters hanging around the program will eventually lead him to the pros.

Another year, another year on Jimbo watch

8. How hot should Jimbo Fisher's coaching seat be?

Bohls: Uh, scorching. Sure hope Texas A&M kept the receipt on this guy. The Aggies are trending poorly in Year Six after getting waxed by Miami. All the offseason talk surrounded Bobby Petrino as Fisher’s new play-caller, but the problem appears to be the loss of old defensive coordinator Mike Elko to the head coaching job at Duke a year ago because D.J. Durkin is now under duress.

Another season, another year of wondering how safe Jimbo Fisher is at Texas A&M. His Aggies dropped out of the Top 25 rankings with their loss to Miami last week.

Golden: To steal a line from ESPN basketball announcer Mark Jones, it’s about to get hotter than fish grease. The Aggies just aren’t good with expectations. They have shown the ability to beat up on the weaker sisters but are so inconsistent when it comes to other Power Fives. The 48-33 loss at Miami was comprehensive in disappointment with breakdowns in all three phases. Fisher’s buyout is still over $76 million if they fire him after this season. That seat is warm, but I don’t see the administration parting with that kind of cold cash anytime soon. He’ll stick around for at least another season.

Doing more with less

9. Alabama has 57 players on NFL rosters. Texas has 30, and A&M has 23. What does this say?

Bohls: It says Alabama develops players for the next level better than anyone else, which in turns lures even more talented players to Tuscaloosa.

Golden: It says the Horns need to continue to recruit these top-five classes because the kids who want to play in the NFL are watching these numbers too. I believe if the Horns continue to win and experience some success in the much tougher SEC, these numbers will improve because our state’s stars will realize they have two schools that can expose them to the SEC without leaving the state.

Upset alert: SEC is on notice

10. Pick a Top 25 upset.

Bohls: I've got Florida spoiling No. 11 Tennessee’s party in the Swamp as the Volunteers go on the road for the first time. Tennessee’s defense leads the nation with 11 sacks, but quarterback Joe Milton has struggled and ranks just 85th. Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz is even worse at 98th for the Gators, but they'll still get it done 24-23.

Golden: Mississippi State will take down No. 14 LSU in StarkVegas.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football is favored big over Wyoming, but still has work to do