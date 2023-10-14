Bohls, Golden: Taking stock of the Longhorns at the midway point of the season

The Texas Longhorns might be off this week, but we're not. This is the time to tap the brakes and look at where UT and the rest stand at the midway point of the season:

Tweaking Texas: more snaps, better coverage

1. At the halfway point of the season, what one thing would you change about the Longhorns?

Bohls: I’d get more playing time for two key players. I’d make speedy linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. a starter or at a minimum double his snaps because he’s got the ability to put much-needed pressure on quarterbacks and disrupt an offense. And I’d get freshman safety Derek Williams on the field more.

Golden: Defensive backs Malik Muhammad and Gavin Holmes didn’t play as disciplined on the back end as they should have. They gambled too much on out routes and were torched with yards after the catch. Playing with confidence and aggression is fine, but when it falls into the area of recklessness, it can hurt the team. I’m sure defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has had conversations with all of his backs about playing smarter.

Texas and OU will play again in December. Right?

2. Should it be a worry that Longhorn Nation is considering a December rematch with Oklahoma a given?

Bohls: Yes, it should. There are no guarantees. Even though Texas’ last six opponents are a collective 18-15, none is ranked and none looks that formidable, contending for a College Football Playoff spot is foreign territory for this program, and the Longhorns can’t suffer any kind of letdown. I thought the Sooners played with more sustained intensity and fire than the Longhorns. We’ve seen Texas stub its toe way too often.

Golden: Absolutely. While the Longhorns still have the deepest roster in the Big 12, the air of superiority is no longer there. We’re about to find out if the Horns can manufacture their own intensity with the understanding that there are zero marquee matchups remaining on this schedule. It’s easy to get up for Alabama and Oklahoma, but will they bring that same fire against BYU, TCU and Iowa State?

Two All-Big 12 ballots that look awfully similar

3. Which Longhorns would be first-team All-Big 12 picks right now?

Bohls: I’ve got four on offense and four on defense. No-brainers are tailback Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Xavier Worthy and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. I’d put right tackle Christian Jones on that team. Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders has been held back by injuries the past two games, so I’d put Kansas State’s Ben Stinnot ahead of him because the rugged senior has more catches and touchdowns. I’ve got Quinn Ewers on the second team behind OU’s Dillon Gabriel, who has more touchdowns and yards and fewer interceptions and a higher completion percentage. Defensively, Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat belong on the first team, as do linebacker Jaylan Ford and nickel back Jahdae Barron.

Golden: I have eight Longhorns on there at the midway point. On offense, tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. and Christian Jones join running back Jonathon Brooks and wideout Xavier Worthy. On defense, back Jahdae Barron joins tackles Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat and linebacker Jaylan Ford.

Another week, another must-win for the Aggies

4. How big is this week's road game against Tennessee for Jimbo Fisher?

Bohls: It’s critical. Fisher has lost seven true road games, including this year’s debacle at Miami, and definitely needs a great response to the Alabama loss. The Aggies haven’t won an actual away game since they crushed Missouri on Oct. 16, 2021. With two losses already, A&M can ill afford another defeat with looming road games against No. 13 Ole Miss and potent LSU or Fisher’s seat will get even hotter.

Golden: Just as we were hyping up the Aggies as real contenders in the SEC West, they go and drop a winnable home game against a mortal Alabama team. Now it’s back to critical mass for Fisher and Co. who haven’t shown up in a tough road game since blowing out then-No. 21 Missouri 35-14 way back in 2021. Since going 4-1 in true road games in 2020, the Aggies are 1-8 in their last nine. We aren’t exactly talking Hawk and Animal when it comes to playing away from home. I have the Aggies losing by six in Knoxville.

Speaking of hot seats ...

5. Is Dave Aranda in trouble, and if so, who would be Baylor's likely replacement?

Bohls: It’s only been two seasons since his 12-2 year and Sugar Bowl victory, but Baylor is trending in such a bad direction one has to wonder if Aranda is safe. It seems a little premature, and Aranda’s down-home style and rich Christianity have appeal in Waco. But the Bears rank last in the Big 12 in both offense and defense and are 1-4 at McLane Stadium, where Baylor is the only team in college football to have eight home games. Teams are hungry to separate themselves as elite Big 12 teams to replace Oklahoma and Texas. UTSA's Jeff Traylor and Texas State's G.J. Kinne, whose dad played and coached in Waco, would have to be the leading candidates for the job.

Golden: He is because defense is his calling card and the Bears, ranked last in the league, are giving up an unfathomable 6.27 yards per play. Imagine how hot his seat would be had the Bears not rallied from a 35-10 deficit to beat Central Florida. Just two seasons after being the feel-good story of the Big 12, Aranda, one of the most pleasant people in the business, has legitimate job security concerns. I would hate for Baylor to give up on him, but if it happened, keep an eye on 31-year-old Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who was one of the minds behind TCU’s offense ascending to national relevance during its run to the 2022 title game.

Here come the Horns and Sooners, SEC

6. If you ranked a 16-team SEC for 2024 right now, where would Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M stack up?

Bohls:I’d put the Sooners No. 2 right behind No. 1 Georgia and not look back. I’d have the Longhorns firmly in third place right ahead of Alabama. After a group of Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU and Missouri, I’d put A&M in a tie at ninth with Kentucky, and that might be too high.

Golden: Texas would be No. 2 and OU would be No. 3 behind Georgia. After that, let’s go with Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky and the rest.

The most dangerous game left for the Horns

7. What's the biggest trap game left for Texas?

Bohls: Has to be BYU, right? The Cougars have been a Longhorns nemesis faster than you can say Taysom Hill. The Big 12 newcomer has beaten Texas in four of five tries and has wrecked more than one Longhorns team. This year’s BYU team isn’t as strong as usual, but it is 4-1 and very capable of springing an upset on Oct. 28.

Golden: Texas Tech at the end. I know the Red Raiders lost quarterback Tyler Shough to a broken leg and are far from world-beaters, but there could be so much on the line on Black Friday. The Horns could be playing for a rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, not to mention the pageantry that will go into playing their final regular-season game in the conference. That’s a lot of pressure to perform, even if Texas will probably enter as a double-digit favorite.

Sooners boss could be tops in the nation

8. Is Brent Venables the front-runner for national coach of the year?

Bohls: Without question. On the heels of a 6-7 season and with 47 new players, Venables has carved himself out as the favorite for that prize ahead of Louisville’s Jeff Brohm at his alma mater and Duke’s Mike Elko.

Golden: For sure. Who would have thought at this point last year that Venables would have the Sooners talking CFP after a win over Texas? I’ll take him as the coach of the year over North Carolina’s Mack Brown and Louisville’s Brohm.

The ups and downs for Steve Sarkisian

9. What has been Steve Sarkisian's biggest accomplishment and biggest blunder this season?

Bohls: Knocking off Alabama remains his signature triumph without question and a moment Texas fans won’t forget. Allowing Pete Kwiatkowski the freedom to play such a soft prevent defense in the closing stages of the loss to OU cost Texas dearly and might haunt Sarkisian for a long time to come in a season with such a diluted Big 12 that has helped raise expectations for Texas.

Golden: Rolling into Tuscaloosa and beating his mentor Nick Saban was the biggest moment of his head coaching career. The failed four tries at the Oklahoma goal line at the start of the fourth quarter have certainly replayed in his mind a few thousand times.

Look to the portal

10. Where should Sarkisian look for help in the transfer portal?

Bohls: Edge rushers, please. Just as Venable added six defensive linemen to his roster in the offseason, Sarkisian has to beef up that phase of his team. His offenses are always going to be prolific units that can put up big numbers, but Texas desperately needs a difference-maker on the edge — or two — because Sarkisian hasn’t had one since he’s been in Austin.

Golden: To steal a line from the coach, the Horns will need some more massive human beings with the losses of right tackle Christian Jones and defensive interior linemen Sweat, Murphy and Alfred Collins. With the move to the SEC coming up, this wouldn’t be the time to underestimate the worth of girth.

