Bohls, Golden: Saturday looks like the end of an era, series and Texas-Baylor rivalry

Texas will visit Baylor's McLane Stadium right off the Brazos River for potentially the last time Saturday when the Longhorns and Bears have their final meeting before Texas leaves the Big 12. The Longhorns are favored to win by 15 points.

Texas, now No. 3 in the country, will open Big 12 play on the road Saturday for what's probably the last football matchup with Baylor in a long, long time. That's just business. Or is it? That soon-to-end rivalry certainly is on our mind this weekend:

Farewell, Baylor Bears, farewell

1. Distance and nostalgia aside, should Texas ever play Baylor again in football?

Bohls: Not in a blue moon. The risk is so much greater than the reward, so here’s guessing the Longhorns rarely if ever play another Big 12 school again except in all the nonrevenue sports such as baseball, volleyball, tennis and maybe even both men’s and women’s basketball.

Golden: I would love to see it, but I don’t see it happening. The hope is Steve Sarkisian will keep at least one of those old Big 12 rivalries alive, but the strength of the SEC schedule in most seasons will make for much weaker opponents on the nonconference slates.

Is Texas heading into a trap game on Saturday?

2. Should Texas be legitimately concerned about losing to Baylor?

Bohls: Of course. It needs to take every opponent seriously. But the 3-0 Longhorns just have too much offensive firepower and defensive strength for the Bears, who are playing with a backup quarterback who’s not 100% without a strong passing attack. Call it Texas by 38-17.

Golden: Steve Sarkisian would answer with a resounding yes, and I don’t blame him because there are players on this team that lost to 1-8 Kansas in his first season. With that said, this hard lesson, plus the Horns getting a nice taste of the top three in the national rankings, will keep them focused enough to leave Waco with a 35-17 win.

Coach Steve Sarkisian has led his Longhorns to a 3-0 start and the No. 3 ranking in the country. Texas will open Big 12 play Saturday at Baylor.

Favorite Longhorns vs. Bears memories

3. What will you miss most about the Texas-Baylor rivalry?

Bohls: Uh, isn’t the Elite Cafe gone? Miss that place. Love the Baylor students, who get so rabid. Really like the ambience of McLane Stadium overlooking the Brazos River. The short drive is a plus, too. And I’ll really miss my Baylor friends. But I doubt we’ll ever see the Longhorns football team in Waco again. Even the Baylor AD told me as much.

Golden: I enjoyed hundreds of kids running on the field during pregame in Waco and entertaining players the program produced such as Robert Griffin III and the OG Mike Singletary, who was in on 15 tackles that 1980 night the Bears blanked the Horns 16-0. I also enjoyed watching Griffin grow up in this conference, but my lasting memory is Texas closing down Floyd Casey Stadium in 2005 and winning 62-0, adding to the buildup for that inevitable national title showdown with USC.

Move over Bama, and Georgia, and ...

4. Does college football have a super team?

Bohls: It does not. Not even remotely. The so-called powers are all finding their way, from Michigan to Georgia to Ohio State. Alabama is down for the count and no longer feared. Most of the heavyweights outside of the Wolverines and Seminoles and LSU Tigers are breaking in new quarterbacks, and the transfer portal is evening out many of the teams. But that only adds to the intrigue that is college football.

Michigan might be the closest thing to a super team in college football this season.

Golden: If I had to pick one, it would be Michigan. But I’ll just say there are five or six really good teams that could win it all. It’s great for the sport when there are multiple programs that can compete at such a high level. It actually should create even more buzz for when the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season. The lack of super teams gives everyone hope.

Upset alert

5. Which Top 25 team will get upset this week?

Bohls: Slim pickins. I think Clemson will give Florida State all it can handle, but the Seminoles will slip by. So I’ll go with Pitt to knock off touchdown favorite North Carolina, which faces its first true road test after cruising with its second straight 500-yard-plus game behind future NFL stud Drake Maye. Panthers nip Mack 24-21.

Golden: Give me No. 21 Washington State to take down No. 14 Oregon State in Pullman.

Will Deion Sanders' magic act continue?

6. Will Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes cover the 21-point spread against No. 10 Oregon?

Bohls: They will not. I’m betting they finally meet their match because Colorado doesn’t have the defense or the offensive line or a healthy Travis Hunter to match up with the Ducks. Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a legit Heisman candidate with 10 touchdown passes and only one pick but has been hit a staggering 55 times on drop-back passes. How long can he withstand that? Oregon romps 45-21.

Golden: No. The Buffs won’t play another team as good as Oregon — well, at least not until they visit Southern Cal next week. The Buffaloes will be forced to blitz Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, given their lack of a pass rush, and that will make them vulnerable on the back end. I’m taking Oregon, 48-24.

Texas running back Keilan Robinson is gang-tackled during the Longhorns' season-opening win over Rice. Robinson, playing behind CJ Baxter and Jonathon Brooks, has had minimal touches in the first three games.

Just give him the damn ball

7. How can and should Steve Sarkisian better utilize Keilan Robinson?

Bohls: He could see the ball a little more often. He can take the ball the distance but has carried it just four times for 9 yards and has caught only three passes for 30 yards. That’s not nearly enough touches. I still think he’ll break a long kickoff return, and I’d consider putting him at punt returner to not only spell Xavier Worthy but replace him because Worthy lets too many punts hit and roll.

Golden: I would make Robinson the third down back because he’s so good in space. He has a great feel for catching the ball out of the backfield and does a decent job in pass protection. He’s so valuable on special teams — he’s already come close to blocking a punt — so Sarkisian and special teams coach Jeff Banks will have to make sure they monitor his reps carefully.

Looking for lightning to strike twice

8. How do you expect Lane Kiffin's return to Tuscaloosa to play out?

Bohls: I think it will be heavily contested. The Rebels might well be the better team. But I am not going against an angry — dare I say furious? — Alabama team itching to take out some of the frustrations from the Texas loss and the South Florida embarrassment on someone. Jalen Milroe will be better. I’m looking for a 32-27 Tide victory.

Golden: If you saw the clip of Nick Saban walking toward the locker room after that unimpressive 17-3 win over South Florida last week, you got an indication of his mounting frustration level. Milroe is back at quarterback, but the No. 15 Tide will still lose at home to Ole Miss.

Aggies have the SEC West just where they want it

9. If Texas A&M beats Auburn, are the Aggies contenders because of SEC West parity?

Bohls: Slow down. The Tigers nearly got clipped by Cal, remember? I don’t think Auburn’s all that threatening with its wins over Samford and UMass. Let’s wait until we see how the Aggies fare the next three weeks against Arkansas in Arlington, Alabama and finally Tennessee on the road. There’s not that much parity in the SEC West. Yet.

Golden: Yes, because they finally have a quarterback in Conner Weigman who can move this offense. Given Alabama’s struggles, this game is the unofficial West division semifinal with the winner joining LSU as the favorite. The Aggies should be able to get enough stops at home to take a 31-21 win.

Never mind Jimbo; what about Gundy?

10. Is there any way Mike Gundy's on a hot seat if his listless Cowboys lose again?

Bohls: No, he’s not. I know fans’ patience runs thin quickly. But he now has a five-year rollover contract with a buyout of $25.8 million, which is prohibitive. Gundy’s been the guy in Stillwater and will be again once Texas and Oklahoma vacate the premises. That said, this looks like a rebuilding year for the Cowpokes.

Golden: That seat began to warm up faster than the household iron on prom night after that embarrassing 33-7 home loss to South Alabama. Longtime program benefactor T. Boone Pickens must be turning over in his grave. With games remaining against Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma, things could get even more dicey for Stillwater’s favorite Mullet.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas and Baylor to meet for perhaps the last time in football