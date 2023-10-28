Bohls, Golden: To redshirt or not to redshirt Arch Manning is Texas' new Murphy's Law

Out: Quinn Ewers. In: Maalik Murphy. And maybe Arch Manning, too. The injury to Texas' starting quarterback brings added pressure all around: to the Longhorns' offense, their defense, head coach Steve Sarkisian and even opposing teams, who now see openings on defense to rattle Texas' cage and on offense to make the most of opportunities. That said, Texas is still a 20-point favorite Saturday.

Murphy's Law: What will Texas' game plan look like?

1. How much does Steve Sarkisian have to simplify Texas' game plan with a new quarterback?

Bohls: I doubt he’ll go too far in that direction because he’s a coach who loves to be aggressive and push the envelope as far as it can be pushed. Fake field goals, anyone? Plus, Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning have stronger arms than the injured Quinn Ewers, so Sarkisian might be tempted to mix in a bunch of vertical throws along with the safer screens and check-downs in what will be a too-tight-for-comfort 27-21 Texas win over BYU.

Golden: He really doesn’t. You might not see as much pre-snap motion or audibles, but I won’t be surprised to see Sark test the BYU secondary with some deep throws to Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell. Jonathon Brooks will be the featured performer on offense, but I expect Sarkisian to showcase the new quarterback's arm when given the chance. The Horns will do enough for a 38-24 win.

Golden: With Ewers out, Texas needs to concentrate on racking up wins, not style points

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has yet to reach the field in his first season, an indication that the Longhorns wanted to protect his redshirt status. But the injury to Quinn Ewers might nix those plans. Ewers' backup, Maalik Murphy, will start Saturday against BYU, but Manning could start seeing action, too.

From a burnt-orange jersey to a redshirt

2. Should Texas try to protect Arch Manning's redshirt season?

Bohls: If at all possible, but he can play four games and still keep his four years of eligibility, and the needs of a really good team potentially in a national championship race have to come first. I bet we'll see Manning on the field this season and probably Saturday.

Golden: Of course. If Manning is as good as his pedigree suggests, he will be around for only three years before leaving for the pros, so it’s fine to play him for four games and bring him back with full eligibility. I don’t believe he's the best quarterback on the roster right now, so I like the patient approach. He will have his chance soon enough.

Texas' top to-dos as season winds down

3. With five games left, what's the biggest area of improvement for Texas?

Bohls: Has to be the pass rush, which has been very anemic again this season and a trend in the Sarkisian era. Pete Kwiatkowski continues to disdain the blitz, and only four sacks in the past three games reflect the lack of pressure on quarterbacks, which has hurt the secondary’s effectiveness. Give me more Anthony Hill Jr. and more blitzes, please.

Bohls: Texas' injury-riddled secondary desperately needs Ryan Watts, Jalen Catalon back

Golden: I agree. Where is the pass rush? Where is Barryn Sorrell? Texas is on pace to finish without a double-digit sacker for the 10th straight season, and that’s not good for business. By the way, it doesn’t figure to be a sackfest Saturday since BYU has only allowed 10 in seven games.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates a sack of Alabama's Jalen Milroe during their Sept. 9 game in Tuscaloosa. Hill, a celebrated five-star recruit, flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Texas and has been a freshman force for the Longhorns.

Who wants a title? Lots of contenders this year

4. Is this the most wide-open college football season ever?

Bohls: It has to be because there’s no super team out there. No one team has been dominant unless you consider, ahem, those sneaky Michigan Wolverines. Where’s the 12-team playoff when we already need it? This might have been the year a No. 12 seed won it all.

Golden: No lies detected here. There’s isn’t a world beater in the top 10. Michigan looks formidable, but the sign-stealing Wolverines haven’t been tested. For all we know, Oklahoma and Texas might be the second- and third-best teams, respectively, in the country. If only this were 2024, when 12 teams would have a legitimate shot at winning it all.

To sit or not to sit? That is the question

5. Was Emmanuel Acho right when he suggested Caleb Williams sit out the rest of the season for the two-loss USC Trojans?

Bohls: No, he wasn’t right. It’s outrageous. Oh sure, if Williams has no regard or respect for his teammates and makes a selfish business decision, go ahead. But I don’t think that’s in Williams’ character. I don’t even like the trend of sitting out bowl games. Did you notice Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. played Alabama’s bowl game, and neither had a thing to gain? It’s called team for a reason.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, center, is deflated by the Trojans' loss to Utah last week in Los Angeles. Last year's Heisman Trophy winner is expected to go No. 1 in the 2024 NFL draft.

Golden: Manny was always a good quote at Texas before he got famous, but I disagree with him in this instance. Williams will have plenty of time to prepare for the NFL scouting combine if he plays a full schedule and sits out the bowl game. If Williams chooses to sit, then that’s his and his family’s business, and I wouldn’t have a problem with it. These players give everything to these football programs, and as soon as they put their own interests first, they get labeled as selfish. Let’s quit pretending this isn’t a business.

Is it Go Blue, or go boooo?

6. If Michigan wins it all but is proved to have cheated, what would be the appropriate punishment?

Bohls: I’d say a one-year suspension for Jim Harbaugh, whom the NCAA already considers the devil, and a one-year postseason game ban next season to send a clear signal that such premeditated sign-stealing will not be tolerated. It’s called integrity for a reason.

Golden: They would have to sit Harbaugh for a season and take away a handful of scholarships to send the proper message that this can’t happen again. But even if the NCAA goes there, it won’t matter because Coach Khaki will follow the Pete Carroll playbook and bail for the NFL, one step ahead of the posse.

Upset alert: Watch out, Oregon State and Louisville

7. Pick your Top 25 upset this week.

Bohls: No. 11 Oregon State has been perfect in the red zone, scoring on all 25 trips, and is perfect in coin tosses, winning it all seven games, but the Beavers’ good fortune will stop at a resurgent Arizona. With wunderkid Noah Fifita at quarterback, the Wildcats are reborn and will upset OSU in Tucson.

Golden: There aren’t too many juicy matchups this week, but I can see No. 20 Duke rebounding from the blowout loss to Florida State and taking out No. 18 Louisville.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon has become a real force for the once-struggling Cowboys, who don't play Texas this season but could definitely affect the Longhorns in other ways.

How ’bout them Cowboys? (No, the other ones)

8. What's the one team Texas should be worrying about in this Big 12 race?

Bohls: As good as Kansas State is, Texas has to not only win out but keep an eye on Oklahoma State, which is on fire. The Cowboys have won three straight since their horrible start, could knock off Oklahoma next week and then could knock out the Longhorns through the tiebreaker and force their own rematch with the Sooners in the Big 12 title game. Since the Longhorns don’t play Mike Gundy’s bunch, the tiebreaker in a three-way tie with identical 8-1 marks in league play is the record of the three (or more) teams who are tied in the standings against the next highest-placed common opponent in the standings based on their Big 12 records.

Golden: Oklahoma State has found a star in running back Ollie Gordon, who has rushed for more than 100 yards in four straight games. He stepped off 282 yards and four touchdowns over West Virginia to move the Cowboys into a four-way tie for second place in the league. The Cowboys and Horns don’t play, but the last thing Texas needs is a repeat of 2008 when they were denied a chance to play in the conference title game because of some tiebreaker. Bedlam will take on added significance if the Pokes keep winning. They could be a problem for the Horns.

Do the Jayhawks have a huge win in them? Nah

9. Will Kansas shock Oklahoma on Saturday?

Bohls: Very unlikely. Oklahoma is one of just four teams to rank in the top 13 nationally in both scoring offense and defense and wants to put the escape against UCF behind it. The offensively strong Jayhawks have lost 18 straight to the Sooners and just don’t have the defense to hold off Dillon Gabriel.

Golden: It won’t happen. The Sooners received their wake-up call in the 31-29 win over Central Florida and will be on high alert against the Jayhawks, who put up 42 points in a shootout loss last season. The Sooners have won 18 straight in the series and have some huge goals ahead. A toe-stubbing against the Jayhawks would be bad for CFP business.

Stripes: not a good look

10. Would you ever want to be a college ref? And would you crack down on violations or be more lenient?

Bohls: One, I would rather be an undertaker than a ref, although both let people down. Ba-da-boom. But if I were a ref, I’d be more lenient and not call infractions far, far away from the action and rarely call targeting on anything but malicious and obvious infractions.

Golden: I wouldn’t be very good at it because I would steer toward being lenient, which isn’t always the best approach. I would be more favorable to the defense because it’s so dang hard to be a defensive back these days.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football has big decisions to make in wake of Quinn Ewers injury