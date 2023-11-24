Bohls, Golden: So what if it's just Texas Tech? Too much at stake not to care this week

There's a sense of finality about Friday's Texas-Texas Tech game. It'll be the final home game for more than two dozen Longhorns seniors, it could very well be the final time the Longhorns and Red Raiders face off against each other at all, and it's the regular-season finale. A loss certainly would make this season feel like a finality, but a win would send Texas into the Big 12 championship game and perhaps beyond.

What's all the hub-bub?

1. Does everything still run through Lubbock, the "Hub City"?

Bohls: Hmm, I think not. And Texas Tech fans won’t see the Longhorns run through Lubbock anytime soon as these two sides collide for perhaps the last time ever in this last Big 12 season for the Horns. Texas has already repaid a lot of debts this season against teams like Alabama, TCU and last week Iowa State and definitely owes Texas Tech a big one because the Red Raiders crippled the Horns’ Big 12 chances in overtime last year. Call it a fired-up Texas by 48-17.

Golden: I would have guessed U.S. 82, but nothing football-related. Tech head coach Joey McGuire had Red Raider Nation excited this time last year, but nothing about 6-5 screams that Tech took over the Big 12. That could happen in due time, but not this Black Friday. Texas will waltz into the conference title game with a 42-21 win.

Texas fans pack the stands at Royal-Memorial Stadium for the Nov. 4 game against Kansas State. Friday night's regular-season finale against Texas Tech will be the last home game of the 2023 season.

Red Raiders hope to be Texas' kryptonite

2. What about Texas Tech should make the Longhorns nervous?

Bohls: Tahj Brooks might be the most underrated running back in college football. He ranks third in the nation with eight 100-yard games (and one with 98) and averages 5.4 yards a carry. He has the speed and shiftiness to take a play the distance. Plus, Tech gave Oregon its toughest game other than the Ducks’ loss to Washington.

Golden: The game and the implications involved mean more than the opponent. The Horns have everything to play for Friday and could make some real program history with two more wins. The Red Raiders are talented, but this game is all about Texas. On the field, I’d worry about those pesky slow starts that have plagued them this season.

Golden: Why Texas-Texas Tech is Texas' biggest game since the BCS title game loss to Bama

A commissioner for all schools, right?

3. Should Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark even attend this game?

Bohls: Absolutely, he should and will. After his summer remarks that Texas Tech needs to “take care of business” in Austin, the Big 12 commissioner needed to make an appearance here to see the league front-runner in Texas’ ultimate conference regular-season game. After all, he did show up in Ames for a half. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told me, “We’ll always treat people with great respect who come to DKR. That’s who we are.”

Back in August, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark's comments urging Texas Tech to "take care of business" in Austin on Nov. 24 went viral. Well, three months later, here we are. Yormark will be at Friday's game.

Golden: Of course, he should. He’s the Big 12 commissioner, isn’t he? Even though he has thrown his hat into the Texas Tech ring and is understandably a proponent of the new Big 12, he should attend this one. Besides, it wouldn’t be a good look if Texas wins and ends up in the CFP. I would guess he will cash those checks Texas generates.

Bohls: The Big 12 actually should be rooting for Texas CFP bid — and the big payday that'll bring

Winning easy vs. winning hard: the Texas way

4. Do all these tough games toughen up Texas or just tempt fate?

Bohls: For sure, the escapes have made Longhorn Nation super uncomfortable, but they have steeled the Longhorns in the face of adversity. Belief is a powerful thing. Just ask Ted Lasso. You saw that with the explosion of joy and relief in Ames.

Golden: A little bit of both, but there is a difference between playing close games against good competition and playing close games because your level comes down against lesser teams. The Horns aren’t killers despite that 10-1 record, and until they start laying the wood to teams they should work, fans will continue to bite those fingernails at crunch time.

More: Texas football is again ready to light up Royal-Memorial Stadium (literally)

The golden ticket: that one game we wish we'd cover

5. What's the one college football rivalry game on your bucket list?

Bohls: Since I’ve covered Michigan-Ohio State in person, I’ll go with the pomp and circumstance of Army-Navy, a game steeped in tradition and patriotism. I think it’d be so cool to attend that game. Harvard-Yale might be a strong second.

Golden: Since I’ve already been to LSU-Alabama, I would love to venture to an Ohio State-Michigan game at the Big House. The game itself is something, but the atmosphere and buzz before kickoff must be awesome.

Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn and head coach Mike Norvell discuss a play during the fourth quarter of last week's win over North Alabama. Jordan Travis, the Seminoles' starter, was lost for the season with an injury earlier in the game.

A quarterback quandary for the Seminoles

6. Should Florida State have dropped in the CFP rankings because of its quarterback's injury?

Bohls: Of course. As horrible as his injury was against North Alabama, it’s not the same Seminoles team that will be playing Florida this week and Louisville in the championship game. It’s just not without its star player. The Noles should have gone down a spot or more. (Nor is Texas quite the same after losing Jonathon Brooks, although CJ Baxter was definitely Grade A with 117 yards at Iowa State, so that didn’t seem like a huge drop-off.)

Golden: Not at all. Florida State the team earned that spot with what it did on the field. The Seminoles should be allowed to defend their position on a football field and not in a board room. If they lose on the field, the ranking will take care of itself, but not until then.

There is no I in team, but is there a Heisman?

7. Should a quarterback's team record affect his Heisman Trophy chances?

Bohls: Not really, but we all know it does. LSU’s all-everything Jayden Daniels is the most explosive quarterback in the nation, but he’s playing with a porous defense on an 8-3 team. He might be the most deserving, but the Michael Penix Jr.-Bo Nix winner is more likely to produce this year’s Heisman.

Golden: I don’t think so. Jayden Daniels is the best player in the country, and if he continues to put up the same numbers in another LSU loss, it won’t change my opinion one bit. If Penix were playing for a three-loss team, I’d still consider him atop my ballot.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams talks with head coach Lincoln Riley during the Nov. 11 loss at No. 6 Oregon. After jumping out to a 6-0 start, the Trojans have crashed to the earth, going 1-5.

Maybe he shouldn't have ever left Norman

8. How overrated is Lincoln Riley?

Bohls: Uh, very. After a 6-0 start, the Trojans have slipped to 7-5 with last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams. USC has gone 5-7 in its last dozen games against Power Five teams. Not even sure Oklahoma would take him back now.

Golden: I still consider him the quarterback whisperer of college football, but his USC product has been hot garbage after the Trojans started out so well. The biggest question now is how will he fare with Williams heading off the pros. I don’t feel we should disregard his work at Oklahoma, but his Q-rating in Southern California ranks somewhere between the people who refused to pay the film and series writers a fair wage and O.J. Simpson.

We like Michigan, 27-24 (cue the Twilight Zone music)

9. Who wins Ohio State-Michigan?

Bohls: I go back and forth. I think I’ll go with the Wolverines because they’re at home, they’re mad at the world, they falsely think they’re being mistreated, they’re playing for their suspended head coach, and they might have the best defense in the land. Michigan, 27-24.

Golden: I hate to say it, but the Wolverines will win because they’re playing at home and they’re physically a bit better. A good run game and a solid defense travel well, though I expect the Buckeyes to present a stiff test to that defense. I’m taking Michigan, 27-24.

The golden whistle: college football's top coach

10. Pick your national coach of the year.

Bohls: Easy choice for me. I love the job Jedd Fisch is doing at Arizona. He had to go with a backup quarterback but found gold with freshman Noah Fifita. These Wildcats are 8-3 and have an outside shot at the Pac-12 championship. The Aggies should kick his tires.

Golden: Louisville’s Jeff Brohm gets my vote. The Cardinals are 10-1 and playing for an ACC title in his first season on campus. If not for a loss at Pittsburgh, the Cardinals would be a strong CFP contender.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech to part ways after this Big 12 finale game