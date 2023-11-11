Bohls, Golden: Just because Quinn Ewers can play doesn't mean he should this soon, right?

The path toward a Big 12 championship game berth and possible College Football Playoff invitation keeps getting clearer for the Texas Longhorns, who are No. 7 in the CFP standings, have a couple of teams in front of them in real jeopardy, and now welcome back starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for Saturday's game at TCU. That important conference matchup is on our mind:

Asking Quinn Ewers to shoulder the load right now

1. Would you play Quinn Ewers this week if you were coaching the Longhorns?

Bohls: Absolutely. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said he’s healthy, showing little rust and ready to go. I do think Maalik Murphy is good enough to win Texas’ last three games. But of course, Ewers is the better option because he’s had 17 starts (12-5 record) to the redshirt freshman’s two and makes better decisions. Murphy’s thrown the same number of interceptions (three) as Ewers but in 143 fewer attempts. Ewers’ return has to give Texas a huge mental lift.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers tries to get around Oklahoma's Jacob Lacey in the fourth quarter of this year's Red River Rivalry matchup at the Cotton Bowl. With three regular-season games left, that's Texas' only loss. Ewers, who has missed the past two games, will start Saturday at TCU.

Golden: Of course. You go to battle with your best players, and Ewers gives Texas the best chance to win. His experience was vital in the big win over Alabama, and his final three quarters in the loss to Oklahoma showed how far he has come since last season. Murphy did his job by keeping the Horns winning games, but the time has come for Ewers to lead this team over these next four weeks and beyond.

It feels like a Jonathon Brooks kind of day

2. What's Texas' biggest advantage over TCU?

Bohls: In the run game. The Longhorns forgot they had the best tailback in the nation last year and gave Bijan Robinson the ball only 12 times in a loss in which Texas’ offense scored three points. Sarkisian won’t make that same mistake again and will make sure Jonathon Brooks gets his hands on the ball more than 20 times against TCU’s No. 73-ranked rush defense, which surrendered 343 yards on the ground to Kansas State. Count on 200-plus rushing yards in a 30-13 Longhorns win.

Bohls: Hmm, why isn't Texas getting any breaks or good calls during games this season?

Golden: The Longhorns have an experienced offensive line and stable of running backs that will take the pressure off Ewers in his return from that shoulder injury. Sure, Sarkisian likes to throw it more than he should at times — we all remember Robinson being underutilized in that embarrassing 17-10 home loss to the Frogs last year — but he has surely learned from that painful experience. Brooks and CJ Baxter should combine to touch the ball 30 times — rushes and receptions — and that will add up to a 31-20 win.

Holy touchdown! Look at that dynamic receiving duo

3. Are Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell the best receiving duo in the country?

Bohls: I don’t know if they are the best, but they’ve had only five dropped passes all season with 12 touchdowns between them. They’re in the same neighborhood as LSU’s Malik Nabers-Bryan Thomas Jr. (21 touchdowns), Washington’s Rome Odunze-Ja’Lynn Polk (15) and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.-whoever, Cade Stover, I guess (13).

Golden: Worthy’s targets are down lately, but that doesn’t diminish the banner year he and Mitchell have turned in. That said, I would go with the LSU pairing of Nabers and Thomas. They have gotten into the end zone more and have been the most explosive duo in the country all season. Nabers has already eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving, and Thomas is at 762 and will probably get there with three games remaining plus a bowl.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has taken a backseat to Adonai Mitchell the past two weeks without Quinn Ewers at quarterback. But Ewers is back this weekend for the TCU game, and Worthy and Mitchell have been one of the country's most productive receiving tandems.

Two months later, have Texas and Alabama switched roles?

4. Are you buying that Alabama is now better than Texas and would win a rematch?

Bohls: Not for a second. Talking heads speak this as if it’s an absolute truth. So would you play the rematch in Austin to be fair? The Crimson Tide have improved dramatically, no question, but remember that Texas’ win was real, and an Alabama “win” in Round Two is a hypothetical. Plus, the Longhorns have been winning with their backup quarterback. I think folks forget how good Texas’ defense is.

Golden: No, but a rematch would be a tossup for sure because Bama quarterback Jalen Milroe has emerged as one of the most improved players in the country since Texas exposed his big-game inexperience in Week 2. No matter what the pundits say, the Horns went in there and beat a team that had won 52 of its last 53 at home, and beat it by double digits. I won’t go as far as to say the Crimson Tide are better because when they had the chance to prove it, the Horns had other ideas.

Is Jim Harbaugh still Coach Khaki or is he now Coach Tacky?

5. How would you resolve the Michigan sign-stealing scandal?

Bohls: Get Jim Harbaugh, all his assistants and Connor Stalins in separate rooms, tell them to come clean, and ask if they did it. Since most of us presume they are guilty, I’d suspend Harbaugh — who's been banned from the sideline as the Big Ten looks into the matter — for the rest of the year and fine the school $1 million. If they lie, and absolute proof later shows they knowingly lied, ban Harbaugh for good for his lack of integrity and double the school’s fine. Punishments usually shouldn't be inflicted on innocent players, but are they really innocent and unaware in this case?

Golden: No amount of money fined will send a suitable message, so I would ban the football program from postseason competition and suspend Harbaugh for the rest of the season. This was a calculated, systematic and brutally successful play against the rules. The right message should be sent here. Don’t reward cheaters with CFP berths.

This season isn't going the way Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher hoped. The Aggies are struggling, and the program is just 15-15 in Fisher's last 30 games.

Rethinking Jimbo Fisher's future in Aggieland

6. Would it be a mistake for Texas A&M to keep Jimbo Fisher?

Bohls: It would. He’s 5-4 with his team ranked 39th by The Athletic. This is called settling. If you don’t know by Year Six whether he’s the guy, you’re never going to know. He’d already have been fired if he were at an LSU or an Ohio State, where Ryan Day gets ripped for losing just two games — two — to Michigan.

Golden: Fiscally speaking, no, because that $75 million buyout to get rid of him is staggering, but if we’re talking in a pure football sense, it’s time to move on, money be damned. Jimbo has had ample time to prove he can get it done in College Station. After a couple of top-10 finishes, he’s on the downslide, as evidenced by a 15-15 mark in his last 30 games, a record fattened up by wins over juggernauts such as Prairie View, UMass and Abilene Christian. Worse yet, he’s 9-13 in SEC play with eight straight road losses dating back to 2021. It’s time to cut the cord, Aggies.

Top 25 teams best beware this week

7. Pick a top 25 upset this week.

Bohls: All right. I’m going all in. Ole Miss 27, Georgia 24. Lane Kiffin had his chance against Alabama, and the Rebels didn’t come through. Here’s another golden opportunity. Missouri ran for 212 yards on the Bulldogs but fell short. Rebels tailback Quinshon Judkins has three consecutive 100-yard games and has scored a dozen touchdowns. Why not now, Lane?

Golden: Now that the bandwagon jumpers have turned away from Colorado, Coach Prime reemerges with a win over No. 21 Arizona.

Wins heard ’round the college football world

8. After Texas' win over Alabama, what's the best nonconference win out there this season?

Bohls: Got to go with South Alabama’s upset of Oklahoma State on the road since the Cowboys have regrouped and won five in a row.

Golden: BYU over Arkansas. The Cougars foiled Arkansas’ opportunity to start the season 3-0 by overcoming an early 14-0 deficit to post a 38-31 road win.

The best conference? Look to the west

9. Should the Pac-12 go ahead and be guaranteed a CFP berth?

Bohls: Almost. It will be a shame if one of that league’s teams doesn’t get a bid since it is by far the best conference in college football with elite quarterbacks all over the place and five teams with seven or more wins. Trouble is, the Pac-12 is so good, they might keep knocking each other off.

Golden: No. There are no guarantees in life, even for a dying conference that’s having one hell of a season. Washington and Oregon are CFP worthy, but it’s possible neither will see the Final Four because of unfortunate scheduling. The Pac-12 is a beehive this year, and it would be cool to see one of those schools break through, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen in past seasons from the SEC.

Two coaches who really should be on the hot seat

10. Who is the Un-Coach of the Year?

Bohls: Sorry, Tyler from Spartanburg, I’m not taking Dabo. I’ll go with USC’s Lincoln Riley, who has wasted another year from reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who might actually be the best player in the game again this season. Riley’s scoring defense is ranked 124th, the next-to-last Power Five unit in the country, and his total defense is 123rd, third-worst among Power Five teams. Embarrassing.

Golden: Miami hired Mario Cristobal away from Oregon to revive a former national powerhouse, but he’s only 11-10 in his first 21 games, including an embarrassing loss to Georgia Tech when the Hurricanes fumbled away the game after needing to simply take a knee to run out the clock. He’s been mediocre so far.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football gets its quarterback healthy for showdown at TCU