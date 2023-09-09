Bohls, Golden: How do you beat Alabama? It's not easy, but Texas' path is there

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton, right, celebrates his touchdown catch in last week's 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee with fellow receivers Ja'Corey Brooks and Isaiah Bond. The No. 3 Crimson Tide host No. 11 Texas on Saturday in one of college football's marquee matchups.

Texas looks loaded and ready. Alabama looks loaded and ready. Saturday's showdown in Tuscaloosa is not only the game of the week nationally, but it's also the biggest game of the Longhorns' regular-season schedule. And it certainly has been on our minds all week:

Goal to go: how to beat Alabama

1. What's Texas' best path to victory over Alabama?

Bohls: It’s easy to say no turnovers and no major mistakes in the kicking game. But the Longhorns need to be aggressive and not go into a shell. That doesn’t mean going for it on fourth-and-2 at your own 33-aggressive. Steve Sarkisian likes that philosophy and might have to outscore Alabama, thinking he has the better defense. A ball-control game plan could keep Jalen Milroe off the field — the biggest key — and work to generate a 27-24 Longhorns win.

Golden: Quinn Ewers comes of age. He must be the best quarterback in Bryant-Denny Stadium by a mile and that means staying ahead of the chains and not turning the ball over. Sarkisian won’t coach scared in his return to Tuscaloosa, but his quarterback had better be ready to deliver in the biggest game of his career. I believe Ewers will play well, but Alabama’s home-field advantage and Nick Saban being, well, Nick Saban, will add up to a 33-24 Horns loss.

Three key players for the Longhorns on Saturday

2. Besides Quinn Ewers, name three Longhorns who must have a big game for Texas to win.

Bohls: I am expecting Saban to focus on taking away Texas’ best weapon, Xavier Worthy. That means second receiver Adonai Mitchell and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders need to be Ewers’ security blanket and safety valve for short and intermediate passes. And linebacker Jaylan Ford needs to spy on Milroe and not let him break long gainers to keep Alabama drives sustained.

Golden: Ewers and Worthy will have to connect on a couple of vertical routes. Also, linebacker Jaylan Ford will have to have a Jaylan Ford type of game and running back CJ Baxter will need to give Texas 90 yards of offense and a touchdown.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda saw his Bears upset at home by upstart Texas State in last week's season opener. It was one of a couple of disappointing openers from Big 12 teams, including TCU's loss to Colorado and Texas Tech's to Wyoming.

One week in, time to push the panic button

3. Which Big 12 team should be the most worried: TCU, Baylor or Texas Tech?

Bohls: Baylor.

The Bears not only lost, but they got bullied by Texas State at home. The Bobcats have been FBS punching bags for more than a decade but pushed around Baylor, which is now without erratic quarterback Blake Shapen for up to three games. With powerhouse Utah coming to Waco, this could be a tough slug for Dave Aranda’s club.

Golden: Baylor.

Dave Aranda, who was the defensive coordinator for LSU’s last national championship team, was helpless last Saturday as Texas State ran up and down the field on his team in Waco. Add to that, Shapen — an average quarterback at best — is hurt. It feels like a long year in Waco.

A slow start for the Big 12

4. Will the Big 12 dig itself out of this early-season PR disaster?

Bohls: It’s doubtful. Ordinarily, I’d say no problem because the two flagship programs, Texas and Oklahoma, are off to good starts, but Brett Yormark is looking for a more distinct Big 12 flavor and three of his better teams are already looking suspect. May be time to put all his eggs in Kansas State’s basket. I’m already thinking it’s the Sooners or Longhorns in the CFP or bust.

Golden: Only if someone that’s not Texas or Oklahoma wins the Big 12, and even if that happens, Yormark will never be able to take back his silly, reckless comments in Lubbock. A commissioner’s first job is to be the commissioner of an entire league, not just the ones who'll be back next year. Yormark is a smart guy who made a dumb error in judgment, but he has done a good job of keeping his league relevant. The biggest question is will he even bother to show up to Jerry World if Texas and Oklahoma play for the conference title?

First-year Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne led the Bobcats to a big first-week win over Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco, and he will take them into another road matchup Saturday against UTSA.

Is this going to be the Year of the Bobcat?

5. Will undefeated Texas State keep the magic going on the road against UTSA?

Bohls: Yes, the Bobcats can and will. New coach G.J. Kinne’s just the tonic that program needs. He brought swagger to the Bobcats, and an upgraded offensive line and 6-foot-7 quarterback transfer TJ Finley from Auburn will out-Frank Harris the angry, coming-off-a-loss Roadrunners 28-24.

Golden: Not this week. Jeff Traylor will have the Roadrunners ready to go after that Houston loss. Expect a shootout and expect Traylor to have some answers for Kinne’s big-play offense. Give me UTSA to score late and win 42-38.

The slide of the Tigers

6. Is the Clemson dynasty dead?

Bohls: I’m afraid so. Florida State’s the new sheriff in town unless second-year coach Mike Elko deputizes Duke. That was an impressive beatdown of Clemson on a national stage. The Tigers have fallen off since the departure of Trevor Lawrence, and Dabo Swinney needs to embrace the transfer portal more after taking in just one in the offseason and not even using the Arizona State quarterback. He has also found replacing coordinators isn’t as easy as Saban makes it. But don’t throw dirt on this season yet. It’s still a very good program.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney walks by celebrating Duke fans who had stormed the field after the Blue Devils' 28-7 upset win Monday night. Clemson's national ranking dropped from No. 9 to No. 25.

Golden: To steal a line from Sean Connery in "The Untouchables," that dynasty is as dead as Julius Caesar. Swinney needs a reset as well. Instead of talking about the Duke loss being the weirdest game he’s been a part of, how about trying to explain why your team couldn’t hold onto the ball in the red zone? The Tigers looked like a middle-of-the-road ACC team and Westlake’s Cade Klubnik showed his inexperience. They have the look of an 8-4 team at best and won’t strike fear into anyone for the next couple of seasons.

'He's Coach Prime, not Coach Sublime'

7. Did Deion Sanders' smugness bother you?

Bohls: Personally, yes because I do not care for arrogance. I’d prefer more humility, but that’s not in his vocabulary. He’s Coach Prime, not Coach Sublime. That said, if he can coach like this all season in the rugged Pac-12, he’s a shoo-in for national coach of the year.

Golden: Yes. He’s a great story with what he has done in Boulder, and I love a good personality in the interview room, but his combativeness with the media is over the top and unnecessary. I don’t mind a little back-and-forth with the head coach, but the day the Buffaloes get beaten shouldn’t give him license to clam up. As long as he’s consistent, I can take the Sanders circus. It’s good copy and puts more eyeballs on the game.

Time to worry about Texas volleyball?

8. Should we be worrying about Texas' volleyball team?

Bohls: I’d say no, despite their uncharacteristic 2-2 record and inexplicable sweep by Stanford at the Gregory. Who cares if the Longhorns slip to No. 7 nationally although it appears the team might be missing Logan Eggleston’s leadership skills on the court. Carrying that bull’s eye on their backs ain’t easy, so maybe some of the pressure is already off as they try to repeat.

Golden: Of course not. Jerritt Elliott has enough talent to put this thing together and make another run at a Final Four. Stanford was a more experienced team at the top of its game. The Texas team the Cardinal beat will be much better in two months.

Should Texas volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott be worried about his Longhorns, who are 2-2 after Sunday's sweep at home by Stanford? He's paid to worry, but the defending national champions have a long season ahead of them.

Things are lining up for the Seminoles

9. Will Florida State run the table in the ACC?

Bohls: At this point, I’m betting the Seminoles will. The way they absolutely mauled LSU, especially up front defensively, makes me think they could go through the diluted conference unscathed. They go to Clemson, which looks a bit fragile but will improve, and finish at Florida, which looks to be a bottom-tier SEC team. FSU’s toughest foe may well be Duke on Oct. 21, but it’s homecoming at Doak Campbell Stadium where they’ve won eight of their last 11.

Golden: They can, but I see them having at least one stumble. A glance at their schedule and I can see them struggling at Clemson in two weeks. I know, Clemson looked like hot garbage against Duke, but Swinney will have them sky high for a home game against the ’Noles. Beyond that, I’d be shocked if they lost more than one game. They’re the class of the conference.

Looking for an upset

10. Pick a Top 25 upset.

Bohls: I’ll go with Tulane knocking off No. 20 Ole Miss. Michael Pratt’s a damn good quarterback who co-owns the school record with 72 touchdown passes after a four-touchdown, 14-of-15 game against South Alabama. Linebacker Corey Platt had 15 tackles in the opener. Give it to the Wave, 35-34.

Golden: I’ll take Tulane to take out No. 20 Ole Miss. Senior wideout Jha’Quan Jackson caught three passes for 106 yards in the opener and could get loose against Mississippi's pass defense that had little problems in a 73-7 blowout of Mercer in the opener.

