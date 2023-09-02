Bohls, Golden: Is it a 35-point win or bust for the Texas Longhorns' season opener?

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and edge rusher Barryn Sorrell celebrate a sack against Baylor during the second half of their game last November. That was the last home game played at Royal-Memorial Stadium — until the Longhorns open their 2023 season on Saturday against Rice, that is.

Texas is favored to beat Rice by five touchdowns, and we're still trying to figure out whether that feels too high or not high enough. Either way, the Longhorns' first Saturday of the season has arrived:

A win is a win is a win ... right?

1. What would amount to a disappointment for Texas in its season opener Saturday?

Bohls: A loss would clearly be a disaster and Steve Sarkisian’s worst nightmare, but even a contested, competitive game and a poor showing by Quinn Ewers would create some huge red flags. I just don’t see how the Owls make a game of it, and I expect the quarterback to show up in a big way as I envision a 52-10 Longhorns rout to start their Shock the World Tour II.

Golden: Anything less than a 48-7 blowout will be a huge disappointment. If they're as good as many believe, the opener won’t be close. The fans will get their wish. Texas will win going away, all three quarterbacks will play, and then we can turn our attention to that little matter of the Alabama Crimson Tide. You can’t beat college football season, eh?

Bohls: Thank you very much, A.I., for writing my Texas-Rice game column for me

The answer to JFK's question: It's about the money

2. So why does Rice play Texas — and will they ever play again?

Bohls: I’m sure they will again at some point as Texas doesn’t want too heavy a nonconference schedule once it joins the challenging SEC, especially with four upcoming games against Michigan and Ohio State. However, Texas appears to want to keep it in the UT System family with four games each against UTSA and UTEP over the next eight years. Sorry, Owls.

Golden: They do it for the money. The check the Owls will cash to play here is enough to support all of their sports. I suspect the series will continue because it’s an easy road trip and payday for the Owls. Even if the Marching Owl Band is the most interesting part of Rice sports, it’s an agreement that helps both schools.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers brings a new look for his second season as the Longhorns' starter. Expectations are high for Texas, which is No. 11 heading into the season and is the favorite to win the Big 12 championship.

Predicting the Longhorns' season

3. Pick Texas' season record and bowl game.

Bohls: I’ve got the Horns going 11-1 with a loss to TCU or perhaps Kansas State in those two tough, back-to-back games. They will beat Oklahoma twice, the second time in the Big 12 championship game, to win their first (and last) Big 12 title since 2009. They will earn their first College Football Playoff berth but lose to No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl semifinal.

Golden: Texas will finish 9-3, win the Big 12 and play in the Cotton Bowl for the first time since Mack Brown handed LSU and Nick Saban a 35-20 loss at the end of the 2002 season. Quinn Ewers will have to channel his inner Colt McCoy to push the Horns past Kansas State in the Big 12 title game.

Where have you gone, Bijan Robinson?

4. Will Texas have a 1,000-yard rusher this season?

Bohls: It will not. Sarkisian will toggle between Jonathon Brooks and true freshman CJ Baxter, and neither will top 1,000. But the Longhorns survived in 1978 without Earl Campbell and with a committee led by A.J. “Jam” Jones and Johnny “Ham” Jones and in 1999 without Ricky Williams and with the very productive 1,000-yard rusher Hodges Mitchell.

Freshman quarterback Arch Manning hands off to fellow freshman running back CJ Baxter during spring workouts; they were early enrollees and two of the three five-star prospects the Longhorns signed.

Golden: No. It feels a lot like 2009, when four different Longhorns topped 300 yards with Tré Newton leading the way with 522. I see Brooks leading the team with 850 yards and Baxter next with 450. That will be plenty for a team that will have more of a passing offense than any previous one in the Sarkisian era.

Who are college two-deeps really for?

5. What's the big deal about revealing depth charts, anyway?

Bohls: Apparently Nick Saban thinks it’s a distraction. Come on, Nick. He thinks breakfast is a distraction. The players already know where they stand on the depth chart. Coaches should be more transparent than this. A depth chart isn’t asking that much. It’s crazy that college coaches are more paranoid than NFL coaches, whose practices are open to reporters. Nick sometimes forgets this is supposed to be entertainment. It’s not "Oppenheimer."

Golden: We all want to know which players had the best camp, especially which freshmen broke into the two-deep. Sarkisian didn’t surprise me by telling reporters Thursday that he wouldn’t reveal Texas' before Saturday, but it’s always interesting because injuries do happen and we want to see the pecking order, even if Sark is following the Nick Saban depth chart playbook to the letter.

Once they were Longhorns, but now ...

6. Which former Longhorn will have a better year: Hudson Card or Casey Thompson?

Bohls: I’ll say Thompson because he has a better supporting cast at Florida Atlantic under Tom Herman than Card does at Purdue with new coach Ryan Walters. Card also faces a tougher schedule than FAU, but it’s hard not to pull for both of them.

Golden: I’ll go with Card, who's filling some big shoes in replacing Aidan O’Connell. The Boilermakers actually played in the Big Ten title game last season, and Card figures to come out firing under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, the former Texas Tech quarterback who broke Texas’ heart in their 2008 thriller in Lubbock.

The eyes of Texas fans are upon ...

7. After Quinn Ewers, which Longhorn is facing the most pressure?

Bohls: I’ll go with Barryn Sorrell, the top defensive end returning, with 5½ sacks. No other Longhorn coming back had more than two, so it’s up to him to set the tone for bookend Ethan Burke and lead the pass rush for a team that ranked 71st in that category last year.

Golden: Besides the head coach, it has to be wideout Xavier Worthy, whose two dropped touchdown passes were the biggest disappointments of the Alamo Bowl. Sarkisian later revealed that his star wideout had played with a broken hand, an announcement that came months too late.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik cuts through the Syracuse defense last season. Klubnik, a former Westlake star, enters this season as the Tigers' starting quarterback.

Clemson casts its CFP fate with a Westlake Chap

8. Will Cade Klubnik take Clemson to the playoff?

Bohls: No, he will not — I’ve got Michigan over Georgia for the title with USC and Texas also in the Final Four — but I do think Clemson will win the ACC again. I think new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will milk the former Westlake quarterback for everything he’s got, but there’s likely to be some growing pains for the talented sophomore, who threw for 320 yards as the Orange Bowl MVP but had only two touchdowns and three picks last season as a backup.

Golden: No. This is his first year as a starter after coach Dabo Swinney hired play-caller Garrett Riley to replace the fired Brandon Streeter. Klubnik, a Westlake ex, has plenty of moxie and showed it by averaging 340.5 yards passing in the ACC title game and the Orange Bowl. He’s plenty good enough to led the team to another conference title game, but Clemson will fall short of the CFP for the fourth straight year.

Two Heisman voters split on their predicted winner

9. Who'll win the Heisman, and who else will get an invitation to New York?

Bohls: Going out on a limb slightly and picking Michigan running back Blake Corum, although his teammate, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, might instead. One of the two will show up in the Big Apple along with last year’s winner, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Golden: It’s a quarterback’s award. USC's Williams will become the second player since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin to repeat as the winner. Michigan running back Blake Corum will have a stellar season, but Williams will get the edge.

Outside-the-box thoughts on CFP surprises

10. Pick a long shot that could contend for a CFP berth.

Bohls: I’ll take Tennessee riding the momentum of an 11-2 season. Sure, Hendon Hooker and Jaylin Hyatt are gone, but Joe Milton III is an athletic quarterback with a big arm, will be throwing to a familiar name in Bru McCoy and plays behind a veteran offensive line. With his 46-16 record, Josh Heupel is one of college football’s most underrated coaches. Plus, though the Vols have to go to Tuscaloosa, they do host Georgia and Texas A&M.

Golden: I like the Washington Huskies. They have an elite quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., an up-and-coming coach in Kalen DeBoer and two 1,000-yard receivers in Rome Odunze (1,145 yards and seven TDs) and Jalen McMillan (1,098 yards and nine TDs). All-America candidate Bralen Trice is coming off a nine-sack season, but the Huskies will have to be better than the 100th-best pass defense if they want to crash the CFP party.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Managing the game, season expectations for Texas Longhorns football