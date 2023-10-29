Bohls: Georgia remains impressive atop the Top 25 rankings

Kansas fans dismantle the goal posts for souvenirs from the Jayhawks' upset of Oklahoma on Saturday.

I believe.

I’m all in with Georgia, which proved itself against all comers yet again with a crushing of Florida. Some rivalry game, huh?

I also believe in hard-charging Oklahoma State, a one-loss Oregon on a rampage in Utah and Florida State, which appears as if it will run the table in a diluted ACC.

Mike Gundy’s Cowboys won their fourth straight to rise to No. 16 on my ballot and set up a tremendous showdown in what could be the final Bedlam game against Oklahoma.

The Ducks, a hard-luck loser to Washington two weeks ago, looked unbeatable against the Utes. I've got Oregon at No. 6, one spot ahead of Texas.

It doesn’t look as if anyone can slow down the unbeaten Seminoles, who are threatening to run away in the ACC, especially after challengers such as Duke and North Carolina both lost for the second week in a row and entirely dropped out of the rankings.

But the top spot belongs to Georgia, which got 48 of the 63 first-place votes.

With Michigan on a bye to give it more time to, uh, study game film and Ohio State scuffling against Wisconsin, I went with Georgia as my No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25, followed by FSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Washington.

It was the Bulldogs’ 25th consecutive victory as Kirby Smart’s bunch shrugged off the loss of Brock Bowers, the best tight end in college football, and beat the Gators for the sixth time in their last seven meetings.

Hello, SEC.

Can anyone derail the two-time defending champions? Probably not, although No. 14 Missouri has been a big surprise this season and will try to challenge Georgia, as it did in a near-upset a year ago.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, might have shown its true colors. After barely surviving UCF, the Sooners went down against the Kansas Jayhawks and fell out of my Top 10 to 11th.

The Sooners suffered three turnovers and were penalized 11 times for 101 yards as the Jayhawks stunned OU and severely damaged its national championship hopes.

In so doing, they aided the Longhorns’ cause and created a logjam atop the Big 12 standings. Raise your hand if you’re not in first place in the league.

Five teams, including the Longhorns, are, with identical 4-1 records, and two more (Kansas and West Virginia) are a game back at 3-2. So exactly half of the 14-team league are grouped within a game of one another at the top.

And if you’re looking for some separation, brace yourselves because next weekend offers a promising slate. Besides the Missouri-Georgia contest and Bedlam, Texas must try to beat the defending Big 12 champion Wildcats in Austin, Washington will travel to USC and LSU will tangle with Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Bohls' Top 25 ballot

