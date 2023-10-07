Bohls: In the end, Oklahoma was just the better team in 34-30 win over Texas

DALLAS — Sadly, for Longhorn Nation, the best team won on Saturday.

On this unusually crisp, cool October afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and nerves in a frazzle, that team wore crimson and cream.

And that team wore Texas out.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Oklahoma is clearly a better team overall. But in the intense 34-30 win, the 12th-ranked Sooners were with the better quarterback (because of his legs), the better defense (because of a momentous goal-line stand), the better game plan (dropping more into pass coverage to largely contain Texas’ multitude of weapons), better tackling and the better result.

“We didn’t play our best football today,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged. “Our fight and our resilience gave us the opportunity to finish the game, and the promising thing is we can play better, and I promise we will.”

He’s right about the resilience part, but they were in that position for poor play and worse execution at critical times. Yes, the Longhorns rallied from a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter and actually took the lead with 77 seconds to play, and yes they showed some serious mettle, just not as much muscle as OU, which was more dominant at the line of scrimmage.

But hold on.

This is anything but a throw-in-the-towel moment as far as the rest of the season scenario.

Even with the loss, Texas' goals remain

Even though it seriously dampens Texas’ hopes of earning its first ever College Football Playoff berth — and no team has ever made it with two losses — the Longhorns have a very navigable schedule the rest of the way with only Kansas State looking as a really potent foe. But this one toe stub may make them what-if.

While the Longhorns were minus-three in turnovers, got penalized more than the Sooners and incredibly couldn’t cash in on a first-and-goal at the OU 1, they still finished with a 300-yard passer, a 100-yard rusher and a pair of 100-yard receivers. And they came up just 15 seconds shy of beating their blood rival in what was one of the most intense, frenzied games in the 119-game history of this feud.

An ending to forget

This game was that even, that contested although OU seemed to control the action for most of the 60 minutes, totally unlike the 2022 game when the Longhorns blew the Sooners’ doors off in a 49-0 rout.

“This year they had a lot more confidence in themselves,” said Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who threw two interceptions for the most he’s been picked off since Oklahoma State did it three times last year. “They were better defensively than last year.”

No. 3 Texas lost the chance to show it was the better team and maybe the best team in the nation when OU easily drove the length of the field without benefit of a single timeout and scored the game-winning touchdown in a span of 62 seconds for the dramatic triumph.

After taking the lead on a 47-yard Bert Auburn field goal with 1:17 remaining, the embattled Longhorns defense never came close to making a stop. Five straight easy pass completions, with a pass interference on Texas’ Terrance Brooks mixed in, culminated with a 3-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Nic Anderson in the back of the end zone.

That wasn’t all that unlikely since Anderson had just the one reception all day but now has 11 catches on the season, six for touchdowns.

'We didn't play our brand of football'

What was unexpected was the poor play from the defense, which couldn’t pressure Gabriel and allowed him to run for 113 yards, and a mixed bag of offensive play from a 5-0 Texas team that had beaten every previous opponent by double figures.

“I feel we didn’t play our brand of football,” said Texas star receiver Xavier Worthy, who joined Jordan Whittington with 100-yard-plus performances but was denied a game-tying touchdown on a fourth-and-1 catch on the end zone’s doorstep.

But what this outcome should provide is a clear picture moving forward.

Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) is much better than expected but has the tougher Big 12 schedule the rest of the way. The Sooners’ six remaining opponents all had winning records entering the weekend, and three of them were 4-1. Texas isn’t as great as we thought, but still damn good at times.

And there’s the great expectation, if not an outright likelihood, that these two teams meet again in a rematch for the Big 12 championship on Dec. 2.

Maybe the same thing will happen as what unfolded on this day or maybe Texas will turn the tables on OU.

After this game, this is what we know

But for the moment, college football knows this.

Texas isn’t yet back, unless a cynic would suggest it’s back to teasing its faithful after reaching No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and receiving 10 first-place votes, including one from this writer.

A burnt orange defense that gives up a score on six of 12 possessions, including one to win the game, isn’t a great defense. Just a good one capable of great play.

Oklahoma is back to looking like the OU of old. Do not sleep on it gaining steam for a potential national championship run of its own.

Second-year head coach Brent Venables may have become the runaway favorite for national coach of the year after taking a 6-7 team in shambles, recruiting 47 freshmen and transfers to Norman and earning a signature win in his second season.

Make no mistake about it, however: This one was a classic or whatever is better than a classic. When Texas successfully fakes a punt and blocks another one and roughs the kicker on a third, you know it’s out of the norm. But it was different from the outset.

Seething after last year’s shutout against Texas, OU picked off Ewers on the second play of the game and took a 7-0 lead, just seven plays into the contest. Those theatrics only set the tone for a helter-skelter affair in front of the 92,100 that should have been a television viewer’s dream and a coach’s need for a therapist.

While Oklahoma again appeared to be the superior team, Texas on one of its worst days came within a whisker of landing a dagger to the Sooners’ ambitions and maybe even sending them into a spiral descent.

That didn’t happen because Texas couldn’t make a play in the end. It was that close and that painful for the Longhorn faithful. The Sooners were just a little better.

