Bohls: Chaos is missing in college football, but not for Texas in my AP Top 25 ballot

A relieved and overjoyed Steve Sarkisian lets loose Saturday night in Ames, Iowa, after one of Texas' most impressive wins despite harsh circumstances. The Longhorns have a one-game lead in the Big 12 entering the season finale but need some national help in the College Football Playoff chase.

With one week of the regular season remaining, there’s clearly been one thing missing from college football.

Where’s the chaos?

This sport rarely fails to provide some oh-my-God, did-you-see-that mayhem in November like the ubiquitous, accident-prone insurance peddler on TV. But I’m guessing college football has saved it all up for the end. I’m expecting fireworks in Thanksgiving week.

Once again, all the heavyweights threw their weight around and won, but I did juggle my top five, bumping Ohio State to No. 2 behind Georgia and Washington to No. 3 ahead of Michigan.

All of them kept winning.

Including Texas, which posted its second most impressive win of the season other than that Tuscaloosa tussle. The 10-1 Longhorns overcame some unfriendly officiating that negated two touchdowns, a fumble at the Iowa State 9, a 66-yard touchdown pop pass on a fourth-and-1 and a late injury to Xavier Worthy to hold off a really good Cyclones team.

The seventh-ranked Longhorns got no help from their friends in the most competitive College Football Playoff race ever. But Texas could still leapfrog at least three teams because Michigan or Ohio State will lose this Saturday, Florida State isn't the same team with a backup quarterback and might fall to Florida, and Washington or Oregon could lose this week in rivalry games at home against Washington State and Oregon State before the Huskies-Ducks' likely Pac-12 title game showdown.

Texas clearly needs help. Lots of it.

The rest in this Final Four chase held serve.

No. 1 Georgia shrugged off not very good Tennessee as well as very good Peyton Manning and Dolly Parton. Ohio State crushed hapless Minnesota. Washington hung on and used a gift safety for the difference against rugged Oregon State in the rain.

Michigan did struggle somewhat in an off-game from quarterback J.J. McCarthy, knowing its coach, Jim Harbaugh, was out doing some early Christmas shopping and basting his turkey. Florida State mauled North Alabama, but the unbeaten Seminoles suffered an unbearable loss when their star quarterback, Jordan Travis, went down with a gruesome leg injury that ended his season.

Oregon rolled. Bo Nix had six touchdowns. IN THE FIRST HALF.

Alabama scraped by some team called Chattanooga 66-10.

There was plenty of entertainment, however.

Lincoln Riley lost again with USC’s horrendous defense. The Trojans fell to an incomprehensible 7-5. An SEC team lost to a Group of Five when Auburn was blasted by New Mexico State, a 23½-point underdog. And the Aggies got paid $1 million to boot. I believe I saw Iowa score a touchdown. Really. I’ll check the replay.

Two newcomers on my ballot are Liberty and Toledo.

Bohls' AP top 25 ballot

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Washington

4. Michigan

5. Florida State

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Lousville

10. Ole Miss

11. LSU

12. Missouri

13. Oregon State

14. Penn State

15. Arizona

16. Notre Dame

17. Oklahoma State

18. Oklahoma

19. Tulane

20. Iowa

21. Kansas State

22. Clemson

23. James Madison

24. Liberty

25. Toledo

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: The Longhorns still need help to make their CFP goal